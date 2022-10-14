Selwyn Public Library Makerspace opens in Lakefield

LAKEFIELD — After months of renovations, the grand opening of the Selwyn Public Library Makerspace was held at the Lakefield branch on Friday, opening up a whole new world for the township’s do-it-yourselfers.

Selwyn Township Mayor Andy Mitchell was joined by Selwyn Public Library Board members, library staff and Peterborough—Kawartha MPP Dave Smith to unveil the makerspace — the first of its kind in Peterborough County.

The makerspace — located in the former Renewed Classics store — became a reality thanks to the Ontario Trillium Foundation’s Resilient Communities Fund grant. Selwyn Public Library, which operates three branches in Lakefield, Bridgenorth and Ennismore, received $78,200 in provincial funding for the project after applying for the grant in the fall of 2020.

“(The funding) couldn’t have come at a better time as the impacts of the COVID pandemic were weighing heavily on the library system and its operations,” said Sarah Hennessey, chief executive officer and head librarian at Selwyn Public Library.

“With the closure of our Renewed Classics store, declining revenue year over year and the effects of the pandemic, the funds that we received allowed us to reimagine and reinvent this space as well as the programs and services we provide to our community members.”

The provincial funding allowed the library to not only revitalize the space through renovations — new flooring, doors, signage and furnishings along with the installation of a security system and the conversion of an old vault into a brand new podcasting suite — but also enabled the purchase of a wide range of new equipment, she said.

The makerspace features a laser cutter, 3D printer, vinyl cutter, photo scanners, embroidery and sewing machines, laptops, a LEGO wall and a colour printer.

Along with offering community members of all ages a place to harness cutting-edge equipment and educational tools, the new makerspace also aims to provide opportunities for local entrepreneurs and small business startups, allowing access to resources at a low cost.

“The makerspace can help to support a wide range of learning styles, innovative interests and keep up with emerging trends in technology and benefit not only community members young and old, but also local businesses and organizations,” said Selwyn Public Library board chair Julie Dillion.

While Friday’s grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony signalled the official opening of the Selwyn Public Library Makerspace, the inclusive and collaborative community hub has been welcoming creatives since its soft launch last month.

Heidi Eshikaty, a library staff member of 12 years who is now leading the makerspace as its co-ordinator, said the space has already welcomed about 200 community members — and the project is receiving rave reviews.

“We’ve received lots of positive feedback,” said Eshikaty, adding that the question she most often hears from newcomers is “what can I make?”

“I love that question. Where do you want to start? The sky is the limit,” Eshikaty said.

Eshikaty has been busy familiarizing herself with the makerspace equipment.

“The learning curve is steep for sure,” she laughed. “But that’s been really nice. I’m learning every piece of equipment from the beginning, just like the people who are coming in. So I’m right there with them — learning with them.”

Eshikaty said some community members are coming into tour, while others are already producing finished products.

Eshikaty is assisted by a “wonderful” team of dedicated volunteers.

“It’s just such a great opportunity for the general public and our entrepreneurs and our small businesses, just to give people a space where they can come and sit and learn and build and create together,” said Eshikaty.

The makerspace is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., and on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. While memberships are free, small fees are required for machine and material use.

Brendan Burke, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Peterborough Examiner