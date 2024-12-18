Selton Miguel, Julian Reese lead Maryland to 111-57 romp over St. Francis (PA)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Selton Miguel hit four 3-pointers and scored 24, Julian Reese posted a double-double and Maryland rolled to a 111-57 victory over St. Francis (PA) on Tuesday night.

Miguel made 10 of 13 shots from the floor and added four assists for the Terrapins (9-2), who were coming off an 83-78 loss to No. 8 Purdue in a Big Ten Conference opener. Reese totaled 11 points and 12 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season as Maryland improved to 8-1 at home.

Rodney Rice had 16 points for the Terps. Derik Queen totaled 15 points and five rebounds. Ja'Kobi Gillespie added 11 points and six assists. Jayhlon Young made all three of his 3-point shots and scored nine off the bench.

Juan Cranford Jr. sank three 3-pointers and scored 21 to lead the Red Flash (4-8), who fell to 1-7 on the road. Jeremy Clayville scored 11 off the bench.

Miguel had 17 points by halftime and Maryland shot 61.1% from the floor in building a 55-29 advantage.

Clayville made back-to-back 3-pointers and Miles Webb followed with a layup to put St. Francis on top 21-17 with 10:32 left before intermission. Queen scored in the paint and Gillespie followed with a 3-pointer in an 8-0 run and the Terrapins never trailed again.

The Terps topped the century mark on a 3-pointer by Malachi Palmer with 3:15 left to play.

Maryland will play Syracuse in the Gotham Classic on Saturday at Barclays Center in New York. St. Francis will host Franciscan on Thursday.

The Associated Press