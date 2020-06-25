Selma Blair Sweetly Gives Pal Sarah Michelle Gellar a Kiss a Day After Her 48th Birthday

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair are finally able to celebrate their friendship with a kiss once again.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star, 43, shared a sweet photograph of herself and Blair on Wednesday in which she wore a black mask with bedazzled lips on the front as Blair kissed the front of it.

"I got my kiss @selmablair," Gellar wrote in the caption.

The photo is a sweet followup to Gellar's birthday message to Blair, who turned 48 on Tuesday.

Gellar shared a throwback photo of the two at an award show sharing a kiss, writing, "Since I will have to stay six feet away from you today (and wear a mask) this will be as close as I get to giving you a birthday kiss. 💋 Happy Birthday @selmablair."

Gellar also shared the photo on her Instagram stories, writing, "Birthday kisses" on the photo as she shared more shots from what appeared to be a small birthday party held in Blair's honor.

Blair was seen blowing out candles in her hand one by one as Gellar wrote, "How you blow out candles during Covid...away from the cake @selmablair."

The star was also celebrated by the father of her son Jason Bleick, who shared a photo of the actress smiling in front of her cake.

sarah michelle gellar/instagram

sarah michelle gellar/instagram

“Happy Birthday Selma!” Bleick, who shares 8-year-old son Bear with the actress, wrote in the caption. “Celebrate everything, you deserve it. Super fun eve. Sending lots of love to you.#selmablair @selmablair.”

Blair shared a throwback photo of herself on Tuesday in what appeared to be a trailer on a movie set, writing, "Birthday girl. Thank you all for the birthday wishes. So much love and thank you all very very much. 💋."

On Wednesday, the actress shared a photo of a birthday cake, quoting a line from the Sarah Beth Durst novel The Lost.

"'Things I lost: A stick of chapstick A few quarters One turquoise earring, a gift, My old college roomates’s new phone number My left sandal Mr. Rabbit, my favorite stuffie from my preschool years My way' #SarahBethDurst. #thelost. This book has been a part of me for three years," Blair wrote in the caption. "I was finding my center. My true joy. I got lost again a couple years ago with sickness. I am finding my way back. And so I sometimes consider what I have lost. What you have lost, and I have found. All of the journey."

"I am learning so much. As we all are in this time. I have found so much wisdom, as goofy as I may be, in the chaos by this age. Thank you to all of you here,and in my life out of this image and words... I thank you so profoundly for being by my side and allowing me to be by yours in some way," she continued. "I loved my perfect day. And the flowers I received! My favorite!! What? No candles???? 😂. I will post a couple in stories tomorrow. Les fleurs. Stay safe."

