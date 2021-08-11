Selma Blair Sends Support to Christina Applegate After Her MS Diagnosis

After Christina Applegate shared that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis a few months ago, fellow actor Selma Blair offered words of support on Twitter. Blair was diagnosed with MS in 2018 and has been open with her journey, sharing updates to her followers on Instagram as she adjusts to life with the autoimmune disease.

"Loving you always," Blair wrote to Applegate. "Always here. As are our kids. Beating us up with love."

Loving you always. Always here. As are our kids. Beating us up with love — Selma Blair (@SelmaBlair) August 10, 2021

"Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS," Applegate wrote on Twitter yesterday. "It's been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It's been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some asshole blocks it."

The move follow's Blair's announcement, which came via Instagram in October 2018.

"I have #multiplesclerosis. I am in an exacerbation," she wrote. "By the grace of the lord, and will power and the understanding producers at Netflix, I have a job. A wonderful job. I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps. But we are doing it. And I laugh and I don't know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best."

People adds that Applegate has faced multiple health scares, reporting that she was diagnosed with breast cancer back in 2008. Then, in 2017, she had a double mastectomy and had her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed as a precautionary measure, because she carries the BRCA1 gene mutation.

Applegate told the magazine that sharing her health concerns was important to her so that other people can feel comfortable doing the same thing and, hopefully, seek the help that they need.

"If you do have a voice to do it, which we [as actors] are fortunate to have this platform to be like, 'I am just like you, I can't sleep, I feel like crap a lot of the time because of this, but I want you to feel okay with it and not feel shame about it and get information about it so that you can have a better quality of life,'" she said.