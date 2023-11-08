Selma Blair Says Matthew Perry’s Comedy Was Like “Therapy” for A Lot of People

“I know Matthew really, really loved touching people."

Just a couple of weeks after Matthew Perry tragically passed away at age 54 on Oct. 28, Selma Blair is continuing to remember her late friend. When attending the Glamour Women of the Year Awards on Tuesday, the actress opened up about Perry’s impact while getting candid about her years-long friendship with the former Friends star.

“I know Matthew really, really loved touching people and his comedy was therapy,” Blair said when talking to Extra during the event. “[Friends] was beloved because we could get into shows like that on primetime and so many people could create a family with these characters. And I love that it affects everyone.”

She added of her personal grieving experience, “It's good to grieve. We realize how precious things are when we have the dark seasons. And so I gladly hold this dark season for Matthew, who meant so much to me.”

Selma’s words come shortly after she first paid tribute to Perry with a heartfelt Instagram post, which she shared immediately after his death was confirmed on Oct. 28.

“♥️. My oldest boy friend. All of us loved Matthew Perry, and I did especially. Every day. I loved him unconditionally. And he me,” she wrote alongside a smiling selfie of the two of them. “And I’m broken. Broken hearted. Sweet dreams Matty. Sweet dreams.”

While plenty of stars and fans alike have voiced their love for the actor in the days since his passing, one of the most notable statements came from Perry’s Friends co-stars, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," the group said in a statement shared with People on Oct. 30. "There is so much to say, but right now, we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time, we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

Read the original article on InStyle.