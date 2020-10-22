Selma Blair Just Chopped Her Hair Into A Chic Feathered Pixie

Throughout her acting career, Selma Blair has been the queen of the slightly-disheveled, but ultimately glamorous, pixie haircut. Just when we thought we’d seen her entire playbook, a multitude of ways to style the ’90s classic short-sides-and-top-heavy cut, we’ve been proven wrong by the star’s 2020 refresh.

Looking back over her shoulder with a cinematic sun flare in the background, Blair debuted her new haircut whilst perched poolside to muse about the cult-classic film franchise, Legally Blonde, and the highly anticipated third installment. “Basking in the golden light of nostalgia,” Blair captioned her stunning glam shot. “The warmth and fun of all of the artists, writers, and glam and wardrobe crews…To be a character in this Hollywood classic that Elle Woods brought to sparkling life…it feels good.”

Legally Blonde 3 is rumored to premiere in May 2022, a fact that almost distracts us from Blair looking gorgeous here in 2020. Almost. In the photo, the 48-year-old actor is dressed in a black-and-white gingham blouse from Reese Witherspoon’s fashion line, Draper James. The preppy ensemble practically screams Vivienne Kensington — well, after she traded her headband and pearls for a haircut and brow gel.

This top-heavy pixie was styled and colored by celebrity hairstylist Chris McMillian, who shared the same photo to his own Instagram, describing the actress as “a hairdresser’s dream come true.” The feathered pixie cut, complete with rich brunette color and a side-swept bang, has to be our favorite look that Blair has worn to date.

The star’s Instagram caption closed with the admission that she plans to watch the original Legally Blonde with her son this week (provided “he will sit still”). Between the news of another sequel and this Vivienne Kensington throwback, we might just have to rewatch ourselves. Or, plan a haircut.

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

Kylie Jenner Just Got Fall's Breakout Hair Color

I Got A Wavy Perm Treatment & Love My New Hair

3 Afro-Latinx Women On Loving Their Natural Hair