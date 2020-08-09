Selma Blair 'Could Not Stop Smiling' After Going Jumping with Her Horse: 'We Took It Slow'

Selma Blair/Instagram Selma Blair

Selma Blair is getting back on the saddle again.

On Saturday, the actress, who has largely been unable to go horseback riding due to her multiple sclerosis symptoms, shared that she once again had the opportunity to get “back on my horse.”

Sharing a pair of photographs from their emotional reunion — which included an image of the pair going over a jump together — Blair, 48, noted that riding is “what I miss the most about my current abilities or disabilities.”

“But today, we managed to get it together to have a few minutes and I could not stop smiling. I can’t feel my left leg, or where my hips are. I break down and freeze when exhausted,” the mother of one continued, adding that they “took it slow” throughout the day, and she tried “not to criticize” where she’s currently at with her riding.

Selma Blair/Instagram Selma Blair

Although the star said that she had originally been told she should be able to start jumping again a year after her diagnosis, that has not been the case.

“I believe and have always had shame I haven’t pulled through for the rest of us,” she wrote. “I will always have MS, I now see. Always. But I am going to learn how to use this body, brain and emotions.”

Still, Blair wrote that she is “overjoyed” and full of hope for the future — even though she may never return to competitive riding again. “My trainer @kjrides with @cellardoorequestrian has turned nibbles into a champion babysitter for me,” she wrote. “Keep finding ways to do things. I have hope. Thank you all.”

The farm where Blair went riding went on to share their own message of encouragement, writing in a separate post, “Some days are good for the body, and some days are good for the soul. Having this pair back together today was incredible. Such impressive strength and love in them both.”

Blair, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in August 2018, underwent a stem cell transplant in the summer of 2019 after finding herself “out of options” to deal with the intense pain and physical struggles from the disease.

A stem cell transplant, along with an “aggressive” course of chemotherapy has given her some relief over the last year — which she has been able to spend at home with her 8-year-old son Arthur.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Selma Blair and Arthur Saint Bleick

