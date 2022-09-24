Sellout crowd of 64,420 sees Messi score two goals in 3-0 Argentina win over Honduras

Michelle Kaufman
·4 min read

It wasn’t exactly like being in Qatar for the World Cup this winter, but the sellout crowd of 64,420 fans that packed Hard Rock Stadium Friday night for Argentina’s Cup warmup match against Honduras got as close to a World Cup experience as you can get.

They even got to see superstar Lionel Messi score two goals in a 3-0 Argentina victory. Lautaro Martinez scored the other one. Messi played the full 90 minutes and was repeatedly serenaded with chants of “Messi! Messi! Messi!”

It was Argentina’s 34th consecutive win over the past three years.

A sea of Argentina fans in light blue and white striped shirts, many wearing flags as capes, partied alongside groups of spirited Hondurans. Both sets of fans went wild during player introductions and belted out their national anthems. A few Argentine fans showed up wearing traditional Qatari white thawbs (robes) and headgear, showing they are ready for the World Cup.

Their team looked ready, too.

It was all Argentina from the opening whistle. Messi and his teammates played like a World Cup favorite while Honduras, FIFA’s 80th ranked team, did its best to hang back and try to contain the elite Argentine players, most of whom play in Europe’s top leagues.

Argentina’s first goal of the night came from Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez in the 16th minute. Messi connected with Sevilla’s “Papu” Gomez, who found Martinez waiting in front of the goal.

Then came the Messi show.

He converted a left-footed penalty kick in first-half stoppage time after Honduran defender Marcelo Santos was called for a foul in the box against Argentina’s Giovani Lo Celso. Argentine led 2-0 at halftime.

Messi scored again in the 69th minute on a left-footed chip shot from outside the box that looped over the head of Honduran goalkeeper Luis Lopez and delighted Argentine fans.

“Ole-Ole-Ole, Ole-Ole-Ola, Cada Dia Te Quiero Mas, Ooooh Argentina!” they sang.

Fans cheer before the start of an international friendly soccer match between Argentina and Honduras at Hard Rock Stadium on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Fans cheer before the start of an international friendly soccer match between Argentina and Honduras at Hard Rock Stadium on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Honduras Coach Diego Vasquez said his team was not happy or satisfied with the result, but he tried to put it in perspective.

“Obviously we knew the rival we were going to face, if they scored three goals in a final against Italy, it’s not that drastic or bad that they scored three on Honduras,” Vasquez said. “They scored six goals against Estonia, so they scored fewer against us than one might expect. We have to accept the difference between a World Cup team like Argentina with so many prestigious players and our team. We will take the positives and keep growing.”

The coach said the disparity between facilities in Honduras and Argentina is difficult to overcome.

“In Honduras we don’t have the facilities that Argentina has,” he said. “That field we played on tonight we don’t have that type of field in our country. Argentina plays on that quality of pitch all the time. These are the areas we have to improve.”

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni had two new faces in his lineup. Geronimo Rulli started at goalkeeper and Gomez played on the wing instead of veteran Angel Di Maria. Gomez made a good case for being included in the World Cup roster.

Nicolas Otamendi, Joaquin Correa, Marcos Acuna, and Paulo Dybala were left off the gameday roster and will likely play against Jamaica on Tuesday in New Jersey. Scaloni said he decided to rest them because he must manage players’ minutes.

Tottenham center back Cristian Romero was missing because he just received his visa to travel to the United States and was on his way to join the team.

“The game was what we expected,” Scaloni said. “We played how we had to play. I am satisfied with that. The Argentine national team whenever we play, it’s a huge responsibility, but we need to enjoy it, the fans need to enjoy it. At the end of the day, it’s a game. The important thing is to play the way we want to play and for people to enjoy it. That is more important than the result.”

He added that Messi seems happy, and that is critical to the team’s success.

“It’s important for Leo to be comfortable and enjoy playing football and I think he is enjoying it right now,” Scaloni said.

Argentina will practice a few more days at Inter Miami’s training facility in Fort Lauderdale before heading to New Jersey. Several Inter Miami players attended the game Friday, including Leo Campana, Aime Mabika, Joevin Jones, and Robert Taylor.

Starting Lineups…

ARGENTINA: Geronimo Rulli (GK) — Nahuel Molina, German Pezzella, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico — Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Giovani Lo Celso — Lionel Messi (capt.), Lautaro Martinez, Alejandro ‘Papu Gomez.

HONDURAS: Luis Lopez (GK) — Marcelo Santos, Denil Maldonado, Carlos Melendez, Omar Elvir — Andy Najar, Deybi Flores, Hector Castellanos, Kervin Arriaga, Rigoberto Rivas — Romell Quioto (capt.)

