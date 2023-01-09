Selling US$666k worth of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) stock at high prices would have gotten insiders a handsome reward

Target Corporation's (NYSE:TGT) stock rose 7.5% last week, but insiders who sold US$666k worth of stock over the last year are probably in a more advantageous position. Selling at an average price of US$202, which is higher than the current price, may have been the wisest decision for these insiders as their investment would have been worth less now than when they sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Target

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Robert Harrison, for US$453k worth of shares, at about US$218 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$160. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Insiders in Target didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Target

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Target insiders own about US$161m worth of shares (which is 0.2% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Target Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Target shares in the last quarter. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Target insiders selling. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Target.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

