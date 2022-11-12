Selling US$20m worth of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) stock at high prices would have gotten insiders a handsome reward

Last week, Blackstone Inc.'s (NYSE:BX) stock jumped 21%, but insiders who sold US$20m worth of stock in over the past year are likely to be in a better position. Holding on to stock would have meant their investment would be worth less now than it was at the time of sale. Thus selling at an average price of US$131, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best decision.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Blackstone Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Global Head of Private Equity & Director, Joseph Baratta, for US$5.1m worth of shares, at about US$135 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$109). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 22.87k shares worth US$2.5m. But insiders sold 155.02k shares worth US$20m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Blackstone shares, than buying. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At Blackstone Have Bought Stock Recently

There was some insider buying at Blackstone over the last quarter. insider Ruth Porat bought US$14k worth of shares in that time. It's good to see the insider buying, as well as the lack of recent sellers. However, in this case the amount invested recently is quite small.

Insider Ownership Of Blackstone

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Blackstone insiders own 0.1% of the company, currently worth about US$182m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Blackstone Tell Us?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. That said, the purchases were not large. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we'd need to see more buying to gain confidence from the Blackstone insider transactions. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Blackstone. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Blackstone and we suggest you have a look.

