Selling US$106m worth of stock earlier this year was a lucrative decision for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) insiders

Even though Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) stock gained 13% last week, insiders who sold US$106m worth of stock over the past year are probably better off. Holding on to stock would have meant their investment would be worth less now than it was at the time of sale. Thus selling at an average price of US$173, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best decision.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Salesforce

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Co-Founder, Marc Benioff, for US$53m worth of shares, at about US$182 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$160). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Salesforce insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Salesforce

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Salesforce insiders own 3.1% of the company, currently worth about US$5.0b based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Salesforce Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Salesforce insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. While we feel good about high insider ownership of Salesforce, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. While conducting our analysis, we found that Salesforce has 3 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

