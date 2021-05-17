Selling Sunset's Jason Oppenheim Shows Off His $5.1M L.A. Mansion's 'Gothic' Hollywood Makeover

JC Olivera/WireImage; Wm MacCollum Photography

There's no place like home, and Jason Oppenheim's new place is an oasis by design.

The star of Netflix's Selling Sunset, 44, gave PEOPLE an exclusive first look at his newly redesigned $5.125 million mansion in the Hollywood Hills. The founder and president of the Oppenheim Group scooped up the four-bedroom, four-bathroom home in an off-market deal in October, saying it desperately needed a makeover, but he was up for the challenge.

"The first time I walked into that house, something was missing," he said of the 4,874-square-foot space. "You knew it needed a statement piece in the middle of that living room. It was poorly staged, which is attractive to me when I'm buying a house."

He explains, "I like when I go into a house that's been sitting on the market, that's overpriced, it's not staged well, it's not presented well, it doesn't have good lighting, it doesn't have good landscaping, the house is a little sad. I like that!"

The savvy real estate investor notes that he can spot a diamond in the rough where others often can't and know how to make the most of a poorly marketed property. "I smell opportunity when I see a house like that and that's what happened there," says the reality star, whose hit show recently got renewed for two more seasons. "And I knew immediately, I could turn that house into something pretty special, on a reasonable budget."

With a little help from design firm White Glove Estates, Oppenheim reimagined the space with a modern gothic vibe.

"I wanted to lean into that, almost a mix of British/Hollywood glamour. It's black and white. It had huge scale and I just wanted to lean into that vintage ideal," the broker told PEOPLE. "I didn't want to turn it into a contemporary home."

Working with hardware brand Buster + Punch, Oppenheim commissioned a 60-light chandelier as the hero piece of the living room. The glistening fixture is the largest custom chandelier the company has ever made, measuring 12-feet and weighing several hundred pounds.

"It took them like two months, but it came out insane! We literally designed the whole thing together as a collaboration," Oppenheim said. "It's funny for me, lighting is usually the first thing I do. I change all the lighting and you change the whole house. That was probably the biggest thing I did. I spent less than a million dollars on the remodel, which isn't a ton for a 5,000 square-foot house."

"A lot of people don't focus on landscaping and lighting, and I think those are the two most important things," he added.

Though the real estate expert wasn't planning on moving before he scooped up the space, he's feeling right at home in the luxury digs following the refresh.

"It has that old, kind of black and white gothic look to it, a very Hollywood vibe, which I like," Oppenheim said of the aesthetic. "The scale of the house is what spoke to me. Twenty-foot ceilings. I love that type of scale, those metal windows, the view, and the yard."

When mulling over the purchase a few months back, the Netflix star said the home's good bones sealed the deal.

"The other thing about the style of that house, I like buying a house that's not going to date. That style looked good 50 years ago, and it will look good in 50 years," Oppenheim said. "That was really important to me, finding a house that was timeless in that respect."

In March, Netflix announced seasons 4 and 5 of Selling Sunset, seven months after the show's last season, Season 3, debuted on August 7, 2020. Season 2 of the show dropped just a few months earlier in May 2020. The show first premiered in March 2019.

Oppenheim teased that there's a whole lot for fans to look forward to.

"Just based on what I know so far, I think it's going to be our best season," he said of season 4. "I think everyone is really bringing it, just being very honest and direct. No one is holding back. I think we're having more fun than ever. Our friendships have never been closer and I think there's more to tell this season."

There will also be even more beautiful houses for viewers to ogle. "Real estate is just on fire in 2021!" Oppenheim said. "It's probably the busiest we've ever been, I'd say it's the busiest the market's been in over a decade. So we're getting great listings and the houses keep getting better."