'Selling Sunset's' Heather Young Rejected Tarek El Moussa When He First Asked Her Out

Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young and HGTV mainstay Tarek El Moussa just celebrated their first anniversary. And if all the couple milestones these two have already passed is any indication, this relationship seems built to last. In under a year, Heather and Tarek started dating, hung out together with Tarek's kids, and moved in together. But hey, when you know, you know, right?

Both Heather and Tarek celebrated the occasion with a series of photos on Instagram that were serious #couplegoals. "From the first day I met you, to our first date and our second date when we decided to commit 100% before we barely even knew each other," the former Playboy Playmate wrote in her caption. "But we knew what we had was special. We had that butterflies in your tummy, can’t eat, can’t stop smiling soul mate love. ❤️"

This whirlwind romance began in July 2019, and while the journey to finding each other was a little bumpy, these two were so sure of one another when they met that they committed to being exclusive on their second date.

Here's the full timeline of Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa's relationship from the very beginning:

July 4, 2019: The two meet when Tarek spotted Heather on a yacht near his own.

You might even say there were fireworks when Tarek honked his horn to get Heather's attention and asked her out. At the time, the Flip or Flop host had finalized his divorce from co-host Christina Anstead over a year ago and was six years out from recovering from two types of cancer, according to House Beautiful. Heather, meanwhile, was currently in another relationship and turned Tarek down, but she must have also been feelin' the love that day because paparazzi spotted the the two canoodling a few weeks later on July 28 on a yacht in Redondo Beach, Calif., People later reported.

"I’ll never forget the first time I saw her," Tarek recently wrote on Instagram. "It was the last thing I ever expected but I met the love of my life. The second our eyes connected and we smiled at each other I knew my life would never be the same."

July 22: The two become "official" on their second date.

While the couple didn't publicly reveal their relationship status on Instagram until August 8, both noted in their anniversary posts this week that they had actually decided to have "the talk" during their second date.

What other secrets had the couple been keeping? People reported in January 2020 that the two had moved in together (although splitting time between their two houses) a week after their first date, which Tarek also noted in his anniversary Instagram caption.

August 13: The couple appears in their first interview together.

Dressed up and looking very much in love, the two discussed their relationship with PeopleTV for their first joint interview. While both are still filming their own reality shows for their respective networks, unfortunately, there won't be any Selling Sunset/Flip or Flop crossover episodes happening anytime soon.

"I’d love him to but, unfortunately, right now because of his work and his contract, he can't be on the show," Heather tells Women's Health of Tarek appearing on Selling Sunset. "Having a reality show and not being able to show the biggest parts of my life, Tarek, you know... it's been a little bit difficult because I want him [to be] a part of my show and my life. And yeah, it's been like a little missing piece to the puzzle."

December 6: Heather poses with Tarek and his two kids, Taylor and Brayden, for a family Christmas photo.

Based on previous Instagram photos, Tarek's two kids from his marriage to Christina were already spending some QT with Heather, but any doubts of the seriousness of their relationship were squashed when Heather was part of the family's holiday photo. "The kids welcomed me into their life from day one," the luxury real estate agent also tells Women's Health. "Like night one, Taylor made up a dance for me with her cousin. They started calling us 'Teather' from the very beginning. I basically met the family and then never moved out."

May 6, 2020: Tarek and Heather buy and move into a new house together.

The couple finally found a joint real estate venture when they bought one of their own. Though the timing might not have been ideal for a move, the couple told People that they had been looking at houses before the COVID-19 pandemic and were able to make it work with lots of gloves and masks and a little bit of "chaos."

As for whether marriage is the next milestone the couple has in mind, Heather says that might not be in the plan just yet. "You’ll see," she tells Women's Health with a laugh. "No, no, I mean, hopefully in the future, but I'm leaving that up to my man."



