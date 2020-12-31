Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn: 'Carole Baskin and I were the TV villains of the year'

What show defined 2020 for you?

You know what, I hate to say it but I feel like it was Selling Sunset! Everyone was talking about it, everyone was watching it. It was crazy. Selling Sunset was, like, 2020.

What series kept you going during lockdown?

I watch a lot of reality shows. I love the Kardashians, obviously. And I love 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days and Happily Ever After – I watch all those shows on TLC. 90 Day Fiancé was the best show I discovered in lockdown. I’d never watched it before and I just got so hooked. It was the first time I had ever seen a show like that. The reunion? Oh my God, girl, I was living! I just love Larissa and Colt [from 90 Day Fiancé]. I just want to see more of them, they’re my favourite. I want a show just about them.

Which show this year surprised you?

Tiger King really surprised me. At first I didn’t know what it was about and was like, “Oh, tigers? I like tigers, cool.” And then I was like, “Wait, murder? Girl!” I actually started watching it with [Selling Sunset castmate] Davina and all of a sudden it started taking some dark-ass turns.

Who has been your TV villain of the year?

Carole Baskin [from Tiger King]. Me and Carole Baskin.

How has life been since Selling Sunset became a hit? You joined Instagram for the first time after the first season – how have you found social media?

Honestly, it’s been crazy. I come with a background in acting – I’m classically trained and I’m fucking funny. And I thought that people were going to realise that this is a show and I’m giving them a show! Like, the scenes cut and the cast are like, “Hey, girl, you good? That was funny. Good one!” So for me, I felt like I was the only one who was in on the joke. In the beginning it was really hard, I’m not gonna lie. Social media was a weird reality check of how bored and miserable people are. You just have to give them love. That’s what I started doing – I just continue to do my thing and I notice it gets better and better.

How will you be wowing fans with your wardrobe next year?

It’s like Lady Gaga and the meat dress, because I don’t know what the hell I’m gonna do next – I feel like I set the bar so high! I still want to keep styling myself – I have so many people who are like, “I want to style you” but I’m like, no, thats not me. I played around a lot with designers last season but I’ve discovered new designers that I love that aren’t as popular. I want to support designers that are doing dope shit and need to be recognised. That’s my goal for the next season.

• Selling Sunset is on Netflix