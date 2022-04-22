'Selling Sunset's' Chrishell Stause Swears By This Amazon Hair Spray

Photo credit: Christine Giordano



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below."

The girls (and expensive houses I wished I lived in!) are back. Selling Sunset season 5 is finally streaming on Netflix, and if you're ready for the drama, you'll want to tune in ASAP. Season 5 follows Heather and Tarek Ra El Moussa's wedding, Christine Quinn finding a friend in the newest realtor, Chelsea Lazkani, and Chrishell's (short-lived) romance with Jason.

Another character that makes an appearance—Chrishell's amazing hair. Her locks have alternated between lengths throughout the seasons, but one thing you can always count on is the thick, bouncy volume her hair never fails to serve.

If you've been trying to achieve that same lift without success, you'll be happy to know Chrishell recently revealed her big hair secret to The Cut. She uses the Color Wow Raise the Root Thicken + Lift Spray from Amazon to add some extra oomph to her locks.

“I love that this spray helps with volume at the top. When I’m not styling my hair with heat, I still want it to have some volume at the top," she told the website. "I have naturally straight hair, but it can be kind of sad and flat on its own. I don’t like to put heat on my hair unless I have to, and this works even on day-three hair."

The spray, which you can Amazon Prime to your house in less than three days, is designed to create a lightweight, soft, and bouncy lift on dry or wet hair. Plus, it doesn't give you that sticky, hard afeel that so many other hair sprays do.

And, it gets even better. The hair spray also acts as a heat protectant to prevent heat damage while you style your hair with your hot tools. The celeb-approved hair spray is available on Amazon right now for $24, and don't worry—it'll last ya. All you need is a few pumps on your roots to get Hollywood-ready hair in as quickly as three minutes.

Ready to sell a few houses...err, I mean head out for some drinks? Add the Color Wow spray to your cart ASAP.

