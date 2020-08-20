Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause on Christine Quinn: 'We're opposites'

From Cosmopolitan

Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause had *quite* the season three, so obviously Cosmopolitan UK had to sit her down and get her to react to the biggest moments from the show. Here's what happened when she gave us the lowdown on what ~really~ happened.

Chrishell on Christine's wedding



"I have to tell you guys something about the snow," Chrishell revealed. "Looking back on it, I think it was just to mess up all of our hair! So [Christine] would be the prettiest one there. If that's really what it was, I think it's hilarious. It's very on-brand and funny. We're very opposite - personally I loved her [wedding dress] in white, but [the black] looks great on her. That's why we're complete opposites."

Chrishell on Amanza and Christine's argument

"I love Amanza so much. I love how outspoken she is. There's a tendency to make things bigger than they were - the one thing you see on camera between the two of thing is the only thing that happened. Obviously I'm team Amanza. It's hard to hide that fact. Amanza is very smart - it's frustrating [for Christine] to go to another group of people and say her IQ went down from talking to her. It gives me anxiety to watch. I was hoping that night [Christine] would shop for a cause - she didn't. It is what it is."

Chrishell on Jason giving Mary listings

"That is unheard of in any other brokerage. Truly. So it's a little odd that some of the girls are expecting that - Mary is working her arse off. She works harder than any agent in that office. She has multiple deals going on every single day. If Jason were to pass something of, it's because he knows she can handle it. And some of the [real estate agents] are not to be seen. Brokers don't give out listings - if they do, you're super lucky. It shouldn't be expected."

