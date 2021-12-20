Selling Sunset's Chrishell and her blind date from season four are now feuding on Instagram

Photo credit: Netflix

Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause and season four's Robert-from-the-boat appear to be feuding on social media, after he accused her of secretly being with Jason Oppenheim during their date.

Cast your mind back to the most awkward scene of Selling Sunset season four, and the chances are a clip of the real estate agents dancing on a boat with Tarek El Moussa's friends might come to mind.

In it, the likes of Chrishell, Heather Rae El Moussa, Vanessa Villela and more are dancing on the deck, while Tarek and Heather have attempted to set Chrishell up with their friend Robert.

What Not To Do On A Blind Date*



*as demonstrated by Chrishell's date on Selling Sunset pic.twitter.com/Y1KB2s8B6I — Netflix (@netflix) December 2, 2021

Only, er, things get a bit awkward between the pair thanks to their lack of chemistry and his slightly cringy flirting.

Now, he has taken to social media to accuse Chrishell of secretly dating Jason Oppenheim at the time, and basically making him out to be the bad guy. Robert Drenk wrote in a deleted Instagram post, "I was set up on a blind date back in June that was filmed for Selling Sunset season 4.

"My friends @therealtarekelmoussa and @heatherraeyoung had spoke[n] with @chrishell.stause and she was interested in going on a date. I guess Selling Sunset film crew overheard and wanted it for the show. Filming took place at the end of June and by then, Chrishell was already (secretly) dating @JasonOppenheim."

In your defense would you say the real reason the date went sideways from the second I showed up was because your boyfriend Jason was right there? I guess hiding your man from the man that came to a blind date makes for lots of cringe — Robert Drenk (@RobertDrenk) December 14, 2021

Oh hi Robert! Jason was not my boyfriend here. In fact that step came much later. But if thinking that makes you feel better about your behavior, I get it 🤷🏻♀️😅 — Chrishell (@Chrishell7) December 14, 2021

That’s not what the internet is saying… and by much later you mean when we were all in vegas a week after? Sure looked that way 👍🏼 — Robert Drenk (@RobertDrenk) December 14, 2021

Chrishell hit back at the claims and replied, "I originally enjoyed meeting you until I started to see things I didn't vibe with. But picking me up and then not getting up to let me out was not great," she said when recalling a portion of their date that aired on Netflix.



"I wish you all the best and it sucks this all went so downhill. But tagging me in multiple posts on multiple platforms to try to defend behaviour that isn't defendable isn't it. I was single. You were rude. It wasn't a match. Let's all move on please. [sic]"

The post was later deleted, though the pair had a similar exchange on Twitter which is still live. Eek.

Selling Sunset season four is now streaming on Netflix





