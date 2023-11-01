Selling Sunset's Chrishell calls out Jason's ex-girlfriend in season 7 clip

Netflix

Selling Sunset season 7 will see Jason Oppenheim's two exes Chrishell Stause and Marie-Lou Nurk locking horns.

Stause and the president of The Oppenheim Group dated briefly back in 2021, while he and Nurk were together for around 10 months up until this summer (during shooting).

In a new teaser clip for the Netflix reality show, the two ladies are seen having lunch together with Oppenheim himself speaking to Nurk over the phone.

"I think it's just she doesn't really want to be friends with me and she told me it was because I was jealous; I was crying..." she tells him, much to Stause's disbelief.

Netflix

Related: Selling Sunset confirms season 7 release date

"I never said you were jealous. Those words never one time came out of my mouth, not one time," she replies. "You know this is all on camera right? I didn't just say that. Am I going crazy?"

"You said that I was like, annoyed about you or... I don't know what you said. Please repeat yourself," Nurk requests before apologising to Oppenheim for involving him in their spat.

"This is so ridiculous. What am I missing that happened when the four of us hung out in Australia that was not a nice time and I thought it was. What happened?" asks Stause, who realises that maybe she didn't ask Nurk "enough questions" about herself on their double date.

"It's not my job to ask you questions, I'm sorry, it's not..."

The woman was too stunned to speak.



A new season of Selling Sunset premieres this Friday! pic.twitter.com/iWZVcGtntu — Netflix (@netflix) October 30, 2023

Related: Selling Sunset's Heather Rae El Moussa shares autoimmune disease diagnosis

Remaining calm, Nurk says it would've been nice for them to have gotten along and "just also talk in a normal way", but Stause has a brutal home truth up her sleeve.

Story continues

"I'm not gonna be your friend, I don't have anything in common with you. I feel like I'm losing brain cells on this conversation," she fires back, with the scene cutting there.

Fans can see the meeting play out when the new season lands on Netflix this Friday (November 3).

Stause previously teased that the new season is going to be "messy," with an explosive fight taking place on a trip to Cabo in Mexico.

"At one point, we're all in Cabo on vacation together and ... it doesn't really make for an easy situation," she told Entertainment Weekly. "I think there are a few shit shows that happen and I do as best as I can to just kind of, you know, state my opinions, but it gets messy."

Selling Sunset season 7 lands on Netflix onNovember 3. Seasons 1-6 are available to stream now.

You Might Also Like