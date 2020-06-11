Selling Sunset's Chrishell has blocked Christine on Instagram

Photo credit: Steve Granitz

It's no secret Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause and Christine Quinn aren't on the friendliest of terms, especially after Christine named a drink after her co-worker at her party (which, ICYMI, was called 'Chrishell's Two Faced Tonic'). However, on the second season of the Netflix show, it seemed like the pair were patching things up and making peace.

But in a new interview, Chrishell has hinted that there's a lot more drama to come after she chose to block Christine on Instagram. While Chrishell didn't reveal the exact reason behind the move, she essentially called Christine "childish and ridiculous" and said she was bringing "toxic insults and toxic energy".

"A lot of people always notice on Instagram, like lately, I won't I haven't tagged her on something and that's because I'm just going to be very honest with you guys," the Selling Sunset star said.

"I have her blocked. And it's one of those things where I think that does come across very childish and ridiculous. But I have the screenshots. She knows why she's blocked. I'm sure she hopes that I never show you guys why she's blocked, because it would be embarrassing to her."

In the same interview, Chrishell also revealed why she didn't attend Christine's engagement party.

"It's interesting when you're doing that balance of interpersonal relationships, but outside of the cameras, you know, we're not filming 24/7, so it just didn't feel right to me that on camera all of a sudden she was, you know, being really lovely and asking me to go," she told BBC Radio 1's The Reality Tea Podcast.

Chrishell said it "didn't feel genuine" and "felt a little put on for the cameras".

Still, Chrishell didn't completely rule out a friendship with Christine, continuing: "I just felt like if we have a couple more like real life interactions that seem true that aren't in front of cameras, then then maybe we can get there."

We honestly didn't think Selling Sunset couldn't get any more drama-filled, but there you have it.

The full episode of The Reality Tea Podcast with Chrishell Stause is available on BBC Sounds, Spotify and iTunes HERE: https://bit.ly/TheRealityTeaChrishell







