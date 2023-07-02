Selling Sunset's Bre Tiesi says Nick Cannon "open" to another child together

Getty Images

Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi has revealed that Nick Cannon is "open" to the couple having another child together.

The pair welcomed son Legendary in June 2022, which was Cannon's 10th child; he has since had an 11th with LaNisha Cole.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Tiesi, who joined the Netflix reality series in the sixth season, spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the possibility of having a second child with Cannon, revealing that she would only consider it if they were fully committed.

Getty Images

Related: Selling Sunset's Jason Oppenheim praises "inspirational" ex after marriage



"That's a hard one. I do and I don't. I think that for where I'm at in my career and my life right now, I just don't know how I could possibly manage another child," she said.

"Part of me does want to give him another sibling, but he has a few of those, so I don't think he's necessarily missing out, but it's hard. I don't know.

"He's (Cannon) open to whatever, always, but I just feel like if I can't do it a hundred percent, I don't want to do that. I don't want to take more attention away from my son than I already do, working like I do, so I'm really trying to figure out how to manage that, and I think adding in another aspect of another human would be very hard."

Fox

Related: Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause and G Flip to hold wedding ceremony "every year"

The sixth season of Selling Sunset premiered in May, with Chrishell Stause recently clarifying her future on the show following speculation that she may depart: "I think it's OK to be honest, where it's like, I'm not out looking for new clients, I have a list that I'm happy with," she said. "And obviously I'm super happy in my personal life. When we started filming this season, [real estate] wasn't my main focus, and that can always change."

The reality star was spotted in the teaser trailer for the seventh season, so her immediate future on the series seems safe at least.

Selling Sunset seasons 1-6 are streaming on Netflix now.



You Might Also Like