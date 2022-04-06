Selling Sunset' s Amanza Smith Unveils New Face Tattoo: 'Go Hard or Go Home'

Amanza Smith

Amanza Smith is rocking some brand-new ink!

The Selling Sunset star, 45, went hard in her last tattoo session, revealing she walked away from the chair with four new art pieces – including a face tattoo.

In a new video shared to her Instagram on Tuesday, Smith lifted her chin to show a thin line of cursive script showing the word "invincible" near her jawline.

She also included several photos highlighting her other ink: a small piece between her thumb and index finger that spelled "mom," the word "pray" on the outside of her pinky fingers, and a small, star-like design in her ear.

"Go hard or go home. Yes technically it's a fave [sic] tattoo," she captioned the post. "You can see it only when I look way up though! I'm crazy y'all but not totally crazy!"

"@opal_tattoo and Zara are amazing!" Smith continued, praising her artist for her incredible work. "She's such a sweet soul and her shop is adorable! Thank you for my new ink! ❤️🙏🏽 #invincible #mom #pray"

Her Selling Sunset costar Emma Hernan commented on Smith's body art, calling the mom of two the "the coolest human I know." Tina Louise – who split with Brett Oppenheim in December – also showed Smith some love, writing, "That's ma gurl."

Smith is expected to return for season 5 of the hit Netflix reality series, which will premiere on April 22.

Other cast members making the return to the small screen include Brett and Jason Oppenheim, Hernan, Heather Rae El Moussa, Christine Quinn, Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet, Maya Vander, Davina Potratz, and Vanessa Villela.

The group of luxury realtors will also be joined by new addition Chelsea Lazkani. The British-Nigerian realtor explained that she wanted to join the show as a way to inspire Black women and other women of color to break into the industry.

"I think having the support of my husband and my family really essentially prepared me to take on this big role and this big opportunity," Lazkani previously told PEOPLE. "But for me personally, I saw this as an opportunity to really open doors in an industry that has lacked diversity and where minorities are underrated."

As for what fans can expect in the upcoming installment, Lazkani says season 5 is "so juicy."

"I will say it's really electric," she revealed at the time. "It's nothing you've ever seen before on TV."