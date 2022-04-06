Selling Sunset' s Amanza Smith Unveils New Face Tattoo: 'Go Hard or Go Home'

BreAnna Bell
·2 min read
Amanza Smith
Amanza Smith

Amanza Smith/instagram. inset: getty

Amanza Smith is rocking some brand-new ink!

The Selling Sunset star, 45, went hard in her last tattoo session, revealing she walked away from the chair with four new art pieces – including a face tattoo.

In a new video shared to her Instagram on Tuesday, Smith lifted her chin to show a thin line of cursive script showing the word "invincible" near her jawline.

RELATED: Selling Sunset's Amanza Smith Tattoos 'Let Go, Let God' on Her Neck After Year of Hardship

Amanza Smith
Amanza Smith

Amanza Smith/instagram

She also included several photos highlighting her other ink: a small piece between her thumb and index finger that spelled "mom," the word "pray" on the outside of her pinky fingers, and a small, star-like design in her ear.

RELATED: Selling Sunset's Amanza Smith Awarded Full Custody of Her 2 Kids as Ex-Husband Remains Missing

Amanza Smith
Amanza Smith

Amanza Smith/instagram

"Go hard or go home. Yes technically it's a fave [sic] tattoo," she captioned the post. "You can see it only when I look way up though! I'm crazy y'all but not totally crazy!"

Amanza Smith
Amanza Smith

Amanza Smith/instagram

"@opal_tattoo and Zara are amazing!" Smith continued, praising her artist for her incredible work. "She's such a sweet soul and her shop is adorable! Thank you for my new ink! ❤️🙏🏽 #invincible #mom #pray"

Amanza Smith
Amanza Smith

Amanza Smith/instagram

Her Selling Sunset costar Emma Hernan commented on Smith's body art, calling the mom of two the "the coolest human I know." Tina Louise – who split with Brett Oppenheim in December – also showed Smith some love, writing, "That's ma gurl."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Smith is expected to return for season 5 of the hit Netflix reality series, which will premiere on April 22.

Other cast members making the return to the small screen include Brett and Jason Oppenheim, Hernan, Heather Rae El Moussa, Christine Quinn, Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet, Maya Vander, Davina Potratz, and Vanessa Villela.

RELATED VIDEO: Selling Sunset Has a Season 5 Premiere Date — and a New Cast Member! Meet Agent Chelsea Lazkani

The group of luxury realtors will also be joined by new addition Chelsea Lazkani. The British-Nigerian realtor explained that she wanted to join the show as a way to inspire Black women and other women of color to break into the industry.

"I think having the support of my husband and my family really essentially prepared me to take on this big role and this big opportunity," Lazkani previously told PEOPLE. "But for me personally, I saw this as an opportunity to really open doors in an industry that has lacked diversity and where minorities are underrated."

As for what fans can expect in the upcoming installment, Lazkani says season 5 is "so juicy."

"I will say it's really electric," she revealed at the time. "It's nothing you've ever seen before on TV."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Most Tongue-Tied PDA Photos

    If Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend an event and don't touch tongues, did the event even happen? The couple — who said "I do" in Las Vegas on April 4, 2022 — give a whole new meaning to the phrase tongue-tied!

  • ‘One Perfect Shot’: ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Costume Designer Recalls Dressing Michelle Yeoh in a ‘Queenly Way’

    HBO Max’s new series “One Perfect Shot” is a masterclass in filmmaking. Ava DuVernay hosts and executive produces the series, inspired by the Twitter account of the same name. Patty Jenkins, Aaron Sorkin, Kasi Lemmons, Jon M. Chu, Malcolm D. Lee and Michael Mann are among the featured filmmakers who share their obstacles, challenges, lessons […]

  • Warning: These New Recipes Might Convince You to Buy More Cookbooks

    If you like to try a recipe before you commit to purchasing a cookbook, you've come to the right place. Originally Appeared on Epicurious

  • Calgary researchers say there may be a link between fracking and premature births

    CALGARY — A University of Calgary study says there may be a link between the density of certain oil and gas operations and increased health risks for nearby pregnant women and their babies. "There is very little research about fracking as it relates to the health of pregnant people and children living near these sites," said Amy Metcalfe, a co-principal investigator and associate professor in obstetrics and gynecology at the university's Cumming School of Medicine. "Our study found the rate of s

  • Ukraine war to slow growth in developing Asia - ADB

    STORY: The bloc's combined economy, which includes China and India, was projected to expand 5.2% this year, the ADB said in its outlook report, down slightly from its 5.3% forecast in December, and sharply lower than the previous year's 6.9% growth.ADB chief economist Albert Park said in an online media briefing ahead of the report's release, Russia's invasion of Ukraine had a "downward effect with the uncertainty surrounding it and rising commodity prices,", adding that if sanctions to stop Russia from selling oil and gas are effective, it would add pressure to the oil importing countries in the region.China's economy would probably grow 5.0% this year, the ADB said, slower than its December projection, and much weaker than its 8.1% expansion in 2021, as COVID-19 outbreaks, driven by the Omicron variant, disrupt economic activities and chill consumer spending.Except for South Asia, all sub-regions were expected to post slower-than-expected growth this year. The ADB now sees East Asia and Southeast Asia, growing 4.7% and 4.9%, respectively, instead of 5.0% and 5.1%.

  • Finland takes steps to consider NATO membership

    Finnish government to present NATO membership proposal to parliament by mid-April

  • ‘Star Trek: Picard’ Beams Up ‘The Next Generation’ Main Cast for Season 3

    Jean-Luc is getting the old gang back together. “Star Trek: The Next Generation” stars LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis and Brent Spiner will join Patrick Stewart for the third and final season of the Paramount Plus series “Star Trek: Picard.” Spiner has played several characters on “Picard” in Season 1 […]

  • Skims teamed up with four iconic supermodels for their latest ad: 'Legendary'

    Skims shared the news on Instagram, noting "it doesn’t get more iconic than this."

  • Style Soulmates! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Best Matching Outfits

    Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker— who had a surprise wedding ceremony at a Las Vegas chapel after the Grammys and didn't even change their outfits! love to coordinate their looks. Here's the photographic proof their wardrobes are a match made in style heaven

  • 'Sweet' Balding West Highland Terrier Dog Still Waiting for a Home After 400 Days in Shelter

    Jay the West Highland terrier arrived at an RSPCA shelter in January 2021 after his owners suddenly fell ill and could no longer care for him

  • Megan Fox Just Got Curtain Bangs – See Her New Hairstyle

    Megan Fox is on the new bang trend, and we have questions about it. The Jennifer's Body star has...

  • I tried this $55 hot air brush for the perfect blowout at home — here are the results

    Here's the tool that gave me a salon-like blowout at home.

  • Brittany Matthews Reveals Why She and Patrick Mahomes Decided to Get Married in Hawaii

    "I wanted somewhere where people couldn't just pull up to," Brittany Matthews said of her destination wedding that took place in Hawaii last month

  • Russia-Ukraine latest news: Moscow blocking access to Mariupol so it can 'clean up' war crimes, says Volodymyr Zelensky

    Act now to stop Russia or dissolve yourself, Zelensky tells UN Here in Borodyanka, the death toll could be worse than Bucha Lethal ‘kamikaze’ drones will hunt Russian artillery Russian military ‘weeks’ from being ready for new push Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • He did it again. 93-year-old runner Canio Polosa of London, Ont., secures 3 more Canadian records

    Retired doctor, 93-year-old Canio Polosa was hoping to finish Saturday's 10K race in London, Ont., in an hour and 20 minutes. He'd been training all winter and had already secured a 5K Canadian Masters Athletics record last fall. Turns out Polosa is even faster than he thought. He finished the Springbank Sprint 10K in 1:14:04. How does he do it? "I just keep working, doing something that I think helps," said a soft-spoken Polosa at the end of the race. "It was so much better than he expected," s

  • Raptors show how they've changed, and stayed the same, in Lowry’s return

    Homecomings don't get much more special, nostalgic or fun than the one Raptors icon Kyle Lowry just experienced in Toronto.

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Kraken deal blow to Stars' playoff push with 4-1 victory

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jared McCann scored a short-handed goal in the first period, Ryan Donato converted on a breakaway early in the third period, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Sunday night. McCann’s early goal was his 25th of the season and Donato added a beautiful finish five minutes into the third period to give the Kraken a cushion. It was Donato’s 14th of the season, tying his career-high. Yanni Gourde added a breakaway goal with 2:13 left and Karson Kuhlman scored an empty-n

  • Huberdeau, Panthers rally from 4 down, beat Leafs 7-6 in OT

    SUNRISE, Fla.- (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau scored his second goal of the game in overtime and also had three assists, helping the Florida Panthers overcome a four-goal deficit to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-6 Tuesday night. The Atlantic Division-leading Panthers trailed 5-1 midway through the second period before roaring back. Sam Reinhart scored twice, Aleksander Barkov had a goal and three assists, Claude Giroux got his first goal with Florida and Radko Gudas also scored. Huberdeau took a pas

  • How does the NBA play-in tournament work? Rules, schedule, matchups

    The 2022 NBA play-in tournament tips off on April 12.