Selling Sunset star Maya Vander claims the show is 'manipulated'

If, like us, you binged the entirety of Selling Sunset season four in just one night and can't wait for season five to drop, you'll be happy to know there's plenty of drama going on off-screen to keep us busy until then. But, while you might be expecting the show's infamous 'villain' Christine Quinn to be bringing the drama, this time it's actually Maya Vander.

Yep, as it turns out, Maya has a lot to say about the most recent series, particularly when it comes to how it was edited. Speaking on the Domenick Nati Show earlier this week, the soon to be mum-of-three claimed that producers "manipulated and edited" what the stars said in order to fuel the drama.

"I did notice some stuff that I did not say. Somehow the words, if they don't show your face but they put words together, they can create a sentence and make it look like I said something," she said. "It is pretty clever and interesting to watch."

Despite, quite literally, having words put into her mouth, the 39-year-old said she wasn't surprised by what she saw on the series. "It is part of being in a reality show. You take the chance and you are at the mercy of the producers at the end of the day, and the editing," she added. "It is what it is."

Speaking about the upcoming fifth season, which is currently being filmed, Maya pointed out that she's due to give birth to her third child any day now, bringing her future on the show into question. On the topic of whether we can expect to see more of Maya in the show's sixth season (which, hasn't been confirmed yet, but we're keeping our fingers crossed for), she said: "I'm probably not going to be a full-time cast member."

Maya continued, "Because it's going to be difficult for me logistically to do the back-and-forth again, especially with a third child. Realistically speaking, I'm probably going to stay more focused on Miami, my family and my business here, if we get renewed for another season."

Say it ain't so, Maya 💔

