"Selling Sunset" Star Christine Quinn Has Had Acting Roles in Over 20 Major Films and TV Shows

Christine Quinn has always been the queen bee of Netflix's Selling Sunset. The Dallas, TX native is a pro at selling million-dollar properties as well as speaking her mind no matter how much the truth hurts. But before she became the dazzling and skilled real estate agent she is today, Quinn held numerous acting and modeling gigs. In fact, you may have seen her before on screen and didn't even realize.

Here are seven things you might not know about Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn, also known as Christine Bently.

She sometimes goes by a different name

Hello Christine Bently! Up until her real estate career, Quinn was also referred by "Christine Bently" or "Christine Bently Quinn." It appears that once she joined The Oppenheim Group, she stopped using "Bently" in her name altogether.

She's starred in a number of major films and TV shows

According to IMBD , Quinn has held over 20 different acting roles in either films, TV shows, and even voiced a video game character. Her movie roles include Hot Tub Time Machine 2, Shark Night 3D, Humans vs Zombies, and more. Her TV appearances include cameos on NCIS: Los Angeles, Ballers, Drop Dead Diva, and more. You can view all of her roles here .

She's a huge Marilyn Monroe fan

With a little red lipstick and a few twirls of the curling iron, Quinn can flawlessly pull off the Marilyn Monroe look. As it turns out, she's also a pretty big fan. Scroll through her Instagram and she's posted quotes from the iconic pinup girl, as well as captioned her own photos with Monroe quotes. According to Refinery 29 , the drinks at her wedding to Christian Richard named the Marilyn [Monroe] and the John F. Kennedy.

She’s a Libra

The Selling Sunset star was born on October 14, 1988. She’s currently 31-years-old.

She wants to be one of The Real Housewives





Babe. First of all I love you. Second of all. My new fave show is housewives of Dallas! Do you watch if?! I highly recommend it! — Christine Quinn (@XtineQuinn) October 2, 2019





Quinn is a huge fan of The Real Housewives franchise. She's expressed her love for the series over social media countless times. But she's more than just a fan. On the podcast Reality Life with Kate Casey , she expressed interest in joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Fans of course were all for it. It’s no doubt she’d be perfect.





Christine is the moment. Send her to real housewives of Beverly Hills ASAP. She knows how to do reality tv. #SellingSunset — warrior/funny gorl (@imraneau) June 21, 2020





She has a net worth of about $2 million

According to GossipGist , Quinn has a net worth of $2 million.

She stands up for what she believes in





Ella Fitzgerald wanted to play at Mocombo, a very popular club in the 50s, but they wouldn’t book her because she was black. Marilyn Monroe called the owner and said that she would sit at the front table every night that Ella could sing. Let’s make a change. Together. RT. pic.twitter.com/C49u8bAgdX — Christine Quinn (@XtineQuinn) June 4, 2020





On Selling Sunset, sometimes Quinn's fearless efforts to speak her mind gets her some into hot waters with other cast members. But when it comes to advocacy, Quinn is perfect at raising her voice for what she believes in. The 31-year-old has often posted about the #BlackLivesMatter movement.

Christine from Selling Sunset is saying more than any influencer I’ve seen so far I just KNEW I loved her pic.twitter.com/maMtMUuTG7 — sophie (@runwayinchicago) June 2, 2020

