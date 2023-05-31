'Selling Sunset' Star Chelsea Lazkani Says the Cast Pays for Their Own Show Wardrobe and Glam: 'We Turn It Up'

"I dress and style myself. That's why if you see me looking crazy, it's my fault and my fault only," Lazkani said on TikTok

Mark Seliger / Netflix Â© 2023

Selling Sunset is about fashion as much as it's about real estate these days.

And as the show progresses, it seems like the stars are on a mission to outdo themselves again and again. Hello, solid gold vagina purse!



However, despite the designer ensembles that keep viewers engaged episode after episode, the relators-turned-reality-stars don't actually get a budget from production for their 'fits. It's all on them to glam it up and show out, according to Chelsea Lazkani.



In a TikTok posted earlier this month, the season 5 addition answered the burning question, "Do we get a wardrobe budget on Selling Sunset?" and what she had to say might surprise you.



After listing a group of questions she and her castmates get asked a lot — including if they have glam teams, stylists or wardrobe budgets — Lazkani said: "We do not get a wardrobe or glam budget; this is very standard in reality TV; this is reality TV, you come as you please."

PEOPLE reached out to Netflix to verify Lazkani's comments but did not immediately receive a response.

Lindy Lin/NETFLIX

The British bombshell then added, "On Selling Sunset, we definitely turn it up for y'all, we turn it up, we are definitely glam girls, we love to be in glam, we love to bring the fashion, so we get glam to film, for the most part, every single time and it is out of our own pockets.



She added, "No wardrobe budget, no one pays for our glam, nobody pays for our outfits, some of the girls have stylists, I, myself, do not. I dress and style myself. That's why if you see me looking crazy, it's my fault and my fault only."



She told the 2.1 million viewers that "in the real world, you know, I'm probably just gonna throw on a hoodie and chill in the house."

courtesy netflix

Some of the most over-the-top looks from this season have come from Lazkani herself, like the aforementioned solid gold vagina purse that she carried to a broker's open house in the latest season's first episode.



The purse in question was a gold leaf and gold-plated metal Stef Van Looveren design that featured a hyper-realistic 3D vagina that she paired with an all-white porcelain corset made by Nicole Moan and "one of a kind" gold earrings and rings made by Rebekah Kosonen Bide.



Other than the NSFW look, Lazkani also made memes and headlines when she walked into a meeting with her coworker Nicole Young wearing the tiniest Diesel belt-skirt, which she almost couldn't sit down in.



Read the original article on People.