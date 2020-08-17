Selling Sunset's Jason Oppenheim Reveals Why Show Isn't What He Envisaged: 'I Probably Wouldn't Have Signed Up'

Selling Sunset star Jason Oppenheim has admitted he would not have signed up for the hit Netflix reality series had he known it would be so focused on the personal lives of the estate agents.
The former lawyer runs the The Oppenheim Group agency in LA with twin brother Brett, and Selling Sunset follows the professional and personal lives of the company’s employees.
However, Jason has told Hello! magazine that he originally thought the premise of the show would be entirely different.
He said: “Had I known the show would be this focused on our personal lives I probably wouldn’t have signed up for it.
“I wanted it to be all about the nuances of real estate, but I now realise the show I envisaged wouldn’t be that popular!
“I’ve come to accept the idea that I’m on more of a reality show than a real-estate show,” he added.
Jason, who said he is currently trying to sell Orlando Bloom’s house, which is on the market for £8 million, added that he would do his job even if it involved less money, after initially training as a lawyer.
He said: “It wasn’t that I didn’t enjoy being a lawyer, but I didn’t have the passion and drive for it. I’m more of an entrepreneur; I wanted to own my own business and I’m truly passionate about real estate.
“Being a lawyer felt like work but this doesn’t; to be honest, I’d do this job for 10% of the money that I make. That’s how much I enjoy this work.”
Meanwhile, fellow Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn has claimed Jason’s brother Brett has left The Oppenheim Group since the third series wrapped filming in December.
Speaking to Metro, she hinted that a few of the agents could jump ship, saying: “Brett has left to start his own brokerage. The girls are fed up with the favouritism of Mary in the office. We don’t know who will move where. It may be the battle of the brokerages!”
She added: “I think season four is going to be the juiciest season ever.”
The full interview with Jason appears in this week’s Hello magazine, on sale now. All three series of Selling Sunset are currently streaming on Netflix.
This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.