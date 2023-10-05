“Selling Sunset” heads to Mexico in sneak-peek images of season 7, premiere date revealed

Selling Sunset Season 7 Key Art

Netflix The agents of 'Selling Sunset'

Selling Sunset will be returning for season 7 faster than you can close on escrow.

EW can exclusively reveal that the soapy reality series will return to Netflix on Nov. 3 with new episodes (that star Bre Tiesi described as full of s---shows). Sneak-peek photos of the season reveal the women of the Oppenheim Group traveling south for a visit to new office in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

In one photo, Amanza Smith, Chrishell Stause, Emma Hernan, and Chelsea Lazkani waltz down an airport tarmac, while another reveals the agents working in the airy Cabo office. Stause recently teased to EW that the group vacation gets "messy" with everyone staying in the same house. "We all love Cabo," she said. "It's just, you know, do we all have to stay in the same house together? My answer to that would be no."

Selling Sunset. (L to R) Bre Tiesi, Chrishell Stause, Nicole Young, Chelsea Lazkani in season 7 of Selling Sunset.

Courtesy of Netflix Amanza Smith, Chrishell Stause, Emma Hernan, Chelsea Lazkani on 'Selling Sunset' season 7

Selling Sunset. (L to R) Chrishell Stause, Jason Oppenheim, Emma Hernan, Brett Oppenheim, Nicole Young, Amanza Smith, Bre Tiesi in season 7 of Selling Sunset.

Courtesy of Netflix The Oppenheim Groiup agents at the Cabo office in 'Selling Sunset' season 7

In other exclusive images, the agents share a cheers with Jason and Brett at the iconic Sheats-Goldstein Residence in Beverly Hills (let's just hope this group dinner doesn't end with anyone taking a voluntary drug test).

Selling Sunset. (L to R) Alexandra Jarvis, Gio Helou, Nicole Young, Bre Tiesi, Amanza Smith, Jason Oppenheim, Brett Oppenheim, Chelsea Lazkani, Emma Hernan, Mary Fitzgerald, Marie-Lou Nurk in season 7 of Selling Sunset.

Sara Mally/Netflix The Oppenheim Group agents and Brett and Jason Oppenheim in 'Selling Sunset' season 7

Selling Sunset. (L to R) Amanza Smith, Bre Tiesi, Marie-Lou Nurk, Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet, Emma Hernan, Chelsea Lazkani, Gio Helou, Alex Hall, Nicole Young in season 7 of Selling Sunset.

Courtesy of Netflix The Sheats-Goldstein Residence in Beverly Hills in 'Selling Sunset' season 7

Selling Sunset Season 7 Key Art

Netflix 'Selling Sunset' season 7

Season 6 left plenty of storylines unfinished — including Stause choosing to take a step back from the office and her feud with Nicole Young; Tiesi's clashing with Lazkani about her personal life; and Smith's health concerns. When season 7 returns, we'll be sure to dive right back in to all the drama... and as the official logline teases, enough shade will be thrown "to cover every cabana in Los Angeles." We've got our popcorn ready.

Selling Sunset season 7 debuts on Netflix on Nov. 3.

