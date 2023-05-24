Selling Sunset fans are saying the same thing about Chrishell

Selling Sunset is back for its sixth season and there’s been enough luxury homes, workplace drama and new relationships to last us until season seven. In response, fans of the series are saying the same thing about Chrishell Stause.



The Netflix reality show follows real estate brokers at The Oppenheim Group selling grand homes in Los Angeles, with Chrishell starring since season one. Now, viewers are pointing out a positive change in the broker this series.

In season six, we see Chrishell get into major beef with colleague Nicole Young and it's all very dramatic. Fans are saying they’re glad she is finally sticking up for herself, after often taking the high road in other seasons and they’re taking to Twitter to share their thoughts.

“Watching Chrishell stand up for herself makes me so happy! There’s recovery for co-dependent people,” one Selling Sunset fan wrote. “I’m loving this new Chrishell, yes girl! Stand up for yourself,” shared another.

Watching chrishell stand up for herself makes me so happy!! There’s recovery for codependent people!!!! — honk shoo (@hananahsplit) May 22, 2023

Someone else said, “I like this Chrishell! She is standing on everything and not taking anyone’s BS. I LIVE! Plus, Nicole’s issue seems to be more with Jason, yet she’s coming for Chrishell."

Another wrote, “Chrishell’s growth is insane. Christine used to give her hell and we’re 100% charging that to character development cause the way she’s consistently and effortlessly standing up for herself."

I like this Chrishell! She is standing on everything & not taking anyone’s BS. I LIVE! #SellingSunset plus, Nicole’s “issue” seems to be more w/Jason, yet she’s coming for Chrishell. — CHRISSY from the ‘GO (@iAmChrissyRene) May 24, 2023

Chrishell’s growth is insane. Christine used to give her hell and we’re 100% charging that to character development cus the way she’s consistently & effortlessly standing up for herself??? #SellingSunset6 pic.twitter.com/A69iS3jxSw — bribri (@BrielleSaabrina) May 21, 2023

We’re also here for this new, more confident version of Chrishell!

Selling Sunset is available to watch on Netflix now.





