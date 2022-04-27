Selling Sunset fans have lots of thoughts about the filter

Dusty Baxter-Wright
·2 min read
Photo credit: Netflix
Photo credit: Netflix

Season five of Selling Sunset is officially on Netflix, and fans have all sorts of opinions. From thoughts about new broker Chelsea Lakzani to tweets about Davina Potratz's potentially shady behaviour: the latest thing to gain viewers' attention is the filter on the camera.

Selling Sunset follows the life and work of a group of estate agents, at The Oppenheim Group in LA, with the likes of Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald and Heather Rae El Moussa taking centre stage.

The latest series dropped last week [22 April], and fans are already fully engrossed in Christine Quinn and, well, everybody's all out, Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell's relationship the introduction of new star, Chelsea.

Photo credit: Netflix
Photo credit: Netflix

One other thing fans have also picked up on is the bright lighting filter on every scene, and it's safe to say they have feelings. "The lighting or beauty filter of Selling Sunset this season is a bit annoying. It looks washed out," one person wrote, with another adding, "Who approved this orange beauty filter on Selling Sunset? The contrast is so high I can’t see anything."

Others were bigger fans, though. Someone else put, "I wish my whole life was in the Selling Sunset filter and lighting #SellingSunset."

We're saying nothing.

In a recent chat with Cosmopolitan UK, Emma Herman opened up about how close to the truth the series was, explaining "Obviously there are cameras and crew, but besides that, this is our real life.

"People forget that a lot of the things that we deal with, even the drama, is our real life. These are real feelings and real relationships. Women tend to be competitive; that's why you bond with the people that want you to succeed. But you know, of course, there's drama every once in a while."

Selling Sunset season five is now streaming on Netflix.

You Might Also Like

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Selling Sunset 's Davina Potratz Has 'No Problem' with Chelsea Lazkani — Except for Christine Quinn's Influence

    The reality star opened up about the season's biggest moments and filming the first reunion special ever for the series on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast.

  • Ben Affleck Reacts To 'Selling Sunset' Star's Claim They Matched On Dating App

    On her Netflix series, Emma Hernan said Affleck mentioned their shared hometown of Boston as his "opening pick-up line" on Raya.

  • Selling Sunset 's Mary Fitzgerald Says It Would Take a 'Miracle' To Reconcile With Christine Quinn

    "She has dug her own grave," the reality star tells PEOPLE as their feud continues in season 5 of the Netflix series, and reveals how Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim are handling their split

  • Ukraine Topples Statue Symbolising Bond With Russia: 'It's No Friendship Anymore'

    The eight-metre monument was destroyed to cheers from the crowd in Kyiv.

  • Selling Sunset Reunion Sees Christine Quinn And Amanza Smith Miss Filming

    The cast recently filmed a studio reunion special hosted by Tan France, following the explosive events of season five.

  • Paulina Gretzky shares photos of gowns from wedding to Dustin Johnson

    Couple, who share two children, announced their engagement in 2013

  • Tyson Fury’s wife reveals ‘only reason’ that would make him come out of retirement

    Fury could be tempted to come out of retirement but his wife says there’s only one thing that could

  • 90 Day 's Anny Francisco Says 'Half of My Heart Left with You' as She Shares Final Photos of Son

    Last Thursday, Anny Francisco announced the death of her 7-month-old son, whom she shares with Robert Springs

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — It's been 37 years since Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, but it was his name that fans chanted before the team took to the ice Sunday. For 10 minutes, Habs fans gave Lafleur, who died Friday at age 70, a standing ovation, as cheers of "Guy, Guy, Guy!" mixed with chants of "Ole, Ole, Ole!" and "Go Habs Go!" Twice, the game's announcer began to say something, only to let fans keep cheering. Finally, he asked the fans to be quiet for a moment of silence in honour of L

  • Springer hits game-tying homer in ninth, Tapia has RBI in 10th as Jays rally for win

    TORONTO — All smiles after a wild 6-5 walkoff victory, Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo wanted to punctuate his post-game comments with some spice after his team delivered the dramatics on Tuesday night. "I feel like dropping F-bombs because it's pretty cool what happened," Montoyo said with a laugh. George Springer hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning to tie the game and Raimel Tapia hit a game-winning sacrifice fly in the 10th as the Blue Jays (12-6) beat the reeling Boston Red Sox for the

  • Haula’s two goals lift Bruins over Canadiens 5-3 in emotional night at Bell Centre

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens and Boston Bruins added another memorable chapter to their historic rivalry on Sunday night. The Habs celebrated the life of legend Guy Lafleur who passed away Friday. Down 4-1, Montreal (20-49-11) rallied with two goals in the third period but the Bruins escaped the emotional Bell Centre with a 5-3 win. “The rivalry, it's still there from the years so every time we play Montreal, we want to make sure we put our best foot forward,” said Bruins coach Bruce Cassid

  • Ovechkin injured as NHL enters final week of regular season

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin was injured, and the Washington Capitals missed a major opportunity to move up in the standings by blowing a lead and losing 4-3 in a shootout to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ovechkin crashed hard into the boards early in the third period after tripping on the stick of Toronto's goalie and was ruled out with what the team called an upper-body injury. The Capitals coughed up a two-goal lead they build not long after Ovechkin left the game in obvious pain. They left wit

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes’s impact: ‘He helps us in every way you can think of’

    Speaking to the media after Toronto’s season-saving win versus the Sixers, Gary Trent Jr. couldn’t hide his excitement over Scottie Barnes being named NBA Rookie Of The Year. GTJ also discussed how much Barnes impacts the team overall, winning without Fred VanVleet, and how the Raptors defended differently in Game 4. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Nurse says it would be a "heckuva challenge" to come back from 0-3

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse is unruffled by the fact no team in NBA history has come back from a 3-0 deficit to win a playoff series. "I think it's a heckuva challenge, and somebody's got to do it," Nurse said. "And if it gets to 3-1, it's not 3-0 anymore. And 3-1's been done." The Raptors could be four wins away from history, but they're also one loss away from elimination, could be missing injured rookie Scottie Barnes again Saturday, and have yet to see a really good game from all-stars

  • Path to the Stanley Cup Final goes through Sunrise

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the Panthers' position as the top team in the NHL's Eastern Conference and whether Tampa Bay should still be considered favourites.

  • Cantlay, Schauffele maintain 1-shot lead in Zurich Classic

    AVONDALE, La (AP) — Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele shot a 4-under 68 in alternate-shot play Friday at windswept TPC of Louisiana to maintain a one-stroke lead in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup partners opened with a tournament-record 59 on Thursday in best-ball play. They were at an event-record 17 under, with only one bogey through 36 holes. The teams of David Lipsky-Aaron Rai and Doc Redman-Sam Ryder were second after 67s. All four of those players a

  • Jets beat Avalanche 4-1, sending them to fourth straight loss

    WINNIPEG — Connor Hellebuyck was glad to see his teammates display the kind of scoring power he knows they're capable of producing. Adam Lowry, Blake Wheeler and Kyle Connor scored in a span of 3:21 in the third period to help the Winnipeg Jets upset the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 Sunday and hand the visitors a season-high fourth straight loss. Nikolaj Ehlers also scored a late third-period goal for the Jets (36-32-11) and Hellebuyck made 30 saves on a night the netminder went into the franchise's r

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — Thirty-seven years after Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, his name was once again chanted by fans before the team took to the ice tonight. The team played tribute to the great, who died Friday at 70, with a ceremony before a game against Boston. A video of Lafleur's goals and of him lifting the Stanley Cup, which he won five times with the Habs, played at the Bell Centre before fans gave him a standing ovation that lasted more than 10 minutes. On the boards, the usu

  • Predators make the playoffs despite 5-4 OT loss to Flames

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk forced overtime by scoring with a second left in the third and Elias Lindholm’s OT goal secured the Calgary Flames’ 5-4 victory over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night. Despite losing its third straight, Nashville clinched a wild-card spot thanks to Dallas’ shootout win over Vegas. Dillon Dube scored twice and Noah Hanifin also had a goal for Calgary, winners of three straight. Dan Vladar made 19 saves. “What that game did for us, bringing us togethe

  • Yukoners mourn loss of Gerry Thick

    A man heavily involved in Yukon amateur sports for more than 30 years is being remembered as a straight shooter who worked extremely hard and cared passionately for his community. Gerry Thick died last week at the age of 77. Thick was manager of Northland Beverages for 46 years and served two terms as a Whitehorse city councillor but he's best known for his involvement in Yukon sports, especially softball, and his long association with the Arctic Winter Games (AWG). Thick served on the AWG's int