“Selling Sunset'”s Chrishell Stause Shares Her and G Flip's Plans to Expand Their Family: 'We're Really Passionate'

The realtor revealed during 'Selling Sunset' season 7 that the 'stress' she had about a 'timeline' of starting a family was 'completely gone'

Presley Ann/Getty Images 'Selling Sunset' star Chrishell Stause and G Flip in Los Angeles, California in November 2023.

Chrishell Stause is really looking forward to taking the next potential step in her relationship with G Flip: adoption.

The Selling Sunset star, 42, revealed during a discussion with her sister Shonda Davisson in season 7 that she and the musician, 30, are "excited to adopt at some point."

"I just feel like it's not complicated anymore. Just everything fits," Stause said. "Now you've seen me with G and like, why I am so wanting to check out of anything that stresses me out. This stress that I had about a timeline, it's completely gone."

"We're excited to adopt at some point, and it's one of those things that at any point, you know, we can do that," she continued. "I don't know what it's gonna look like. Maybe a baby, maybe a 6-year-old. I have no idea when that day comes. We both are really passionate about being able to do that together, and I am excited."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Chrishell Stause with G Flip at the GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hill, California in March 2023.

The couple first met on Halloween in 2021 and tied the knot in May in a secret Las Vegas ceremony, which Stause described as "probably the best day" of her life.

“It was probably the best day of my life, and we had so much fun, and it was just super beautiful and super cute,” the singer told PEOPLE at the time.

“It’ll forever be one of the greatest memories of my life," she continued. "And we're actually planning to get married every single year. I don't know why more people don't do that. Like, it's your person that you spend like every day with. Wouldn't you wanna have a party to celebrate your life every single year? So yeah, we're gonna do it. We're so into it."

Prior to dating G Flip, Stause was romantically linked to Jason Oppenheim, 46. However, the two announced their split in December 2021. The realtor has openly discussed her desire to have children. However she and Oppenheim weren't on the same page when it came to starting a family.

Araya Doheny/Getty Images Chrishell Stause and G Flip in Los Angeles, California in May 2023.

In September 2022, the realtor addressed the topic, reiterating in an Instagram Story her plans for adoption soon after a follower commented on a photo Stause posted of her with G Flip.

"Nothing but love for my last relationship," she wrote in a follow-up Instagram post then. "Just know I am very happy and so is everyone involved."



Selling Sunset is streaming on Netflix.

