Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim confirm relationship

Selling Sunset stars Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim have confirmed they are in a relationship.

The pair confirmed the news to US magazine People.

Netflix show Selling Sunset follows a team of estate agents marketing high-end properties in Los Angeles.

Oppenheim, who is Stause’s boss, told People: “Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship.

“I care about her deeply and we are very happy together.”

The pair are currently on holiday together in Italy with Selling Sunset co-stars including Oppenheim’s brother Brett, Amanza Smith, Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet.

Stause shared an image on Instagram of Oppenheim embracing her on a boat.

Fitzgerald commented on the post: “Nothing makes me more excited than to see two of my closest friends together and making each other so happy!”

Earlier this year Netflix commissioned two new series of Selling Sunset.