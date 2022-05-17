Christine Claims She Is Returning For ‘Selling Sunset’ Season 6: Here’s What To Know

Photo credit: NINO MUNOZ/NETFLIX

The fifth season of Netflix's hit reality real estate TV show Selling Sunset brought all the drama, high fashion, and breathtaking real estate fans could have hoped for. Chrishell Stause's not-so-secret romance with her boss, Jason Oppenheim, was out in the open. Heather Rae Young tied the knot with Tarek El Moussa, and Christine Quinn kept things...really interesting. And, with British realtor Chelsea Lazkani now part of the Oppenheim Group family, it feels like things are only just getting started with this new crew.



Between the finale cliffhangers, the reunion reveals, and all the updates fans have been getting through social media, it’s only natural to wonder what happens next. Luckily, WH has you covered with everything there is to know so far about what's next for the ladies on season 6.



Season 6 is coming!

Heck yes! Before season 5 even debuted, Netflix confirmed that it has renewed the mega-hit reality show for a sixth season. Everyone can breathe a sigh of relief. In fact, Netflix also confirmed that not only was a sixth season coming down the pipeline but a seventh one, too.

The show will likely debut sometime in 2023.

There’s no confirmed release date as of yet.

However, the cast filmed seasons 5 and 6 back-to-back, and it is possible they’re taking a breather before jumping into filming for season 7. With that in mind, it’s unlikely that season 6 debut until some time next year.



Who will be coming back for season 6?

While nothing is confirmed right now, it seems pretty likely that show regulars Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae El Moussa, Amanza Smith, and Brett and Jason Oppenheim will be back. Davina Potraz will likely be there, along with semi-newbie Emma Hernan. It’s not clear if Chelsea Lazkani was just in the mix for season 5 or if she’ll become a regular like Emma did after season 4.

Who isn’t coming back?

Maya Vander, who has been on the show since season 1, told Women’s Health that she’s unsure if she’ll be back. Maya just moved to Miami to be with her husband and two children. Prior to her move, she was doing a lot of cross-country flights.

Maya also pointed to the fact that she hasn't had as much air time during the past few seasons. “I would love to be a part of the show, but it’s less than ideal for me to put in all this effort and then you see the finished product and I’m barely in it,” she said. “I sacrifice a lot, but I get it. The audience wants to see more drama vs. ‘here’s Maya selling a house.’”

Maya said she may have cameos on the show in the future (she’s still working for The Oppenheim Group in LA—just not as much as she did in the past), but she’s not 100% sure.



One of the newer additions to The Oppenheim Group, Vanessa Villela, who made her debut during season 4, is also moving to London with her now-fiancee, Nick Hardy, so she may also be calling it quits on the Sunset Strip.

Will Christine return?

After being accused of bribing a client not to work with fellow cast member Emma Hernan at the end of season 5, Christine Quinn’s future at the brokerage also seemed to be in question. But all the die-hard Christine fans can rest a little easier now knowing that she plans to play a role in season 6. How, exactly, that will happen is still unclear...



She revealed to US Weekly that she's in a "really good place" with Jason Oppenheim since her departure from the firm and even hinted at a potential plot for the next season. “The show is, like, my No. 1 [and] everyone knows that," said Christine. "But we just have to get creative now because I don’t work for the Oppenheim Group. … Maybe it’s a battle of the brokerages.”

In April, Christine announced that she and her husband were starting a new company called RealOpen, which specializes in cryptocurrency real estate transactions: "Why work for someone else when you can be your own CEO?" she wrote in the caption.

And in case you were wondering whether or not she was fired, a source told Us Weekly that she left the firm on her own terms. “It was Christine’s decision to leave the Oppenheim Group,” they explained.

So, what do we know about season 6 so far?

WH knows a lot has changed since filming concluded—the end of Chrishell and Jason's relationship and the tragic stillbirth of Maya's third child, Mason, which occurred 38 weeks into her pregnancy.

Chrishell’s new relationship with G Flip and her interactions with her ex, Jason, could play into season 6, and it’s pretty likely the drama with Christine will continue now that's she's said she is determined to play a role. On her Instagram, new bride Heather Rae El Moussa has also talked about having her own babies with Tarek, which might serve as another plot point.



But at this point, it's anyone's guess!

