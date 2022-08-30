Selling The OC's Tyler opens up about what really happened with Kayla kiss

Photo credit: Netflix

Tyler Stanaland from Selling The OC has opened up about the moment co-star Kayla Cardona tried to kiss him, which took centre stage in the first season of the show.

The Selling Sunset spin-off dropped on Netflix last week, and the drama is real. From Alex Hall accusing Alexandra Rose and Alexandra Jarvis of being bullies to social media's divided opinion, Tyler has now opened up about what actually happened with Kayla.

Fans of the show will know the series focusses on drama between Kayla, Tyler and Polly, after it's revealed Kayla attempted to kiss Tyler during a work drinks. "I'm so f***ing offended by Kayla's behaviour last night," Polly says on the show. "After a few drinks, she tries to make out with the married men in the office."

Tyler confirms, "She genuinely tried to kiss me."

Later in the show, Kayla tells her colleagues she's "so embarrassed", before apologising to Tyler for her behaviour. Now, Stanaland has explained in an interview on the Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast what happened from his perspective.

"One night, Kayla did try and kiss me," he said. "And then it happened another night as well. And so on the show, out of respect for her, I am just kind of trying to minimise it and brush past it so that there isn't drama. We can all focus on what we should be doing.

"But that was something where I had to kind of set some hard lines and some boundaries and reconsider the social environment a bit. Nothing happened. It was just…something that, you know, you don't do to somebody who is married."

Considering the moment played out on Selling The OC, we're not sure the drama was "minimised", but it sounds like they've all kissed and made up now.

Tyler is actually married to actor Brittany Snow, who starred in Pitch Perfect.





