'Selling the OC' Season 1's Biggest Bombshells Include Major Rivalries and Infidelity Close Calls

Topher Gauk-Roger
·8 min read
'Selling the OC' Season 1's Biggest Bombshells Include Major Rivalries and Infidelity Close Calls

Netflix expands its universe of drama-prone real estate agents with the new docu-soap Selling The OC, which follows a new, larger cast as they trade high-priced listings while managing an assortment of interpersonal intrigue.

The Selling Sunset spinoff sees Brett and Jason Oppenheim expanding their Oppenheim Group real estate firm into Newport Beach, California. The twins entrust 11 new agents to help launch their empire in the affluent area and the end results are a mix of incredible houses and spicy office politics.

The new cast membersare all determined to be the brokerage's top-performing agent and have no problem taking each other down to make it so. All eight episodes of the reality series landed on the streamer Wednesday and PEOPLE os brealomg down the first season's biggest rivalries and bombshells.

Be warned, spoilers for the entire season lie ahead.

Selling the OC
Selling the OC

Nino Munoz/Netflix

A Brokerage Divided

It's clear from the very start that there is a division amongst the agents, with Alexandra Jarvis and Alexandra Rose immediately being presented as a duo who do their best work together, but have trouble winning over the rest of their co-workers.

Jarvis is quick to point out that "Rose and I are the top-producing female agents in the office," making it evident they believe there is a reason for the others to be unnerved by their presence. "We run circles around them. We're really unstoppable," she adds, while some of the other agents begin questioning how the pair, specifically Rose, nab their larger listings.

RELATED: 'Selling the OC' Cast on Differences from 'Selling Sunset:' We're 'Ourselves from the Very Beginning'

"I can't believe the girls have the audacity to spread rumors about how I get my listings," Rose responds to allegations that she takes up personal relationships with potential clients to secure their business, citing jealousy as the reason for the gossip. "That's so pathetic," she says

Tensions between the pair and the other agents continues throughout the season, with co-stars Sean Palmieri saying they bring a "weird, awkward energy" and Polly Brindle referring to Jarvis as "the worst person in the f***ing world."

Selling The OC Cast Images
Selling The OC Cast Images

netflix

Things come to a head at Gio Helou's casino night, where the pair engage in a chat that turns heated when Jarvis calls Brindle "honey," which sets off the British agent. "Don't 'honey' me! Don't f***ing 'honey' me," she shouts about their "snarky little comments."

The rest of the group comes to Brindle's defense, with Brandi Marshall saying Jarvis and Rose "put off hateful energy."

Rose tells them to brush off the word choice, citing "far worse things in the world."

Alexandra Hall then tells the pair "they are rubbing their stink on everything in the office" and refers to them as "bullies."

The season ends with an agency yacht party that leads to another confrontation between the women, rehashing the casino night drama without much closure.

"I want nothing to do with them," concludes Brindle.

The guys also get involved, with Tyler Stanaland letting Jarvis and Rose know he thinks they "are coming to the table with an agenda to start s***" after his name is brought into the conversation. "You can only burn so many bridges until there's nothing left to cross," he says before the pair storm out of the event.

The season ends with the news the duo have sold a massive $20 million listing, stirring up an assortment of dirty looks from the rest of the agents.

RELATED: Meet the Cast of 'Selling the OC!' 11 New Agents to Star in Netflix's New 'Selling Sunset' Spin-Off

A Damaging Close-Call Kiss

A major rift occurs in the cast due to an off-camera close call between Stanaland, who has been married to actress Brittany Snow since 2020, and one of his single co-workers, Kayla Cardona, who allegedly tried to kiss him when the they all went to after-work drinks.

Some of the cast discuss the event the following day, where Stanaland reveals that an allegedly intoxicated Kayla "genuinely tried to kiss me" while they were out, telling them that "no one has to know." The shocking development offends a number of the agents.

Selling The OC Cast Images
Selling The OC Cast Images

netflix

Brindle admits to being triggered by Cardona's actions because she was previously cheated on by a spouse, saying it's "not only disrespectful to Tyler and Tyler's marriage, but also disrespectful to me... It's honestly despicable behavior."

A tense conversation then takes place at the office between Cardona and Brindle, where the former admits her actions and condemns the latter for discussing the incident.

Meanwhile, Hall and Marshall are eavesdropping and expressing concerns that Cardona will try to spin the events in her favor. "There's no redemption here, sweetheart," Hall says. "I already know she's gonna pull some victim s***."

Cardona then explains to the entire group, "I will apologize to Tyler, but moving forward, I would appreciate if you girls stopped talking about it."

Hall retaliates, believing the agent isn't thinking about anyone but herself and saying, "You've put me and Polly, and other people in this office, in very uncomfortable situations."

Brindle explains that apologies are owed to the entire group, which causes Cardona to break down in tears, admitting she is both "embarrassed" and "horrified" by her behavior.

But Hall isn't convinced, adding, "It doesn't seem like you're sorry for what you did, it seems like you're sorry because people found out."

Selling The OC Cast Images
Selling The OC Cast Images

netflix

Cardona storms out and eventually sits down with Stanaland for a one-on-one lunch to apologize for her actions. She assures him that she was drunk and that he "will never be put in that type of situation again."

Stanaland accepts her response and explains that "boundaries" need to be put in place for their relationship going forward, admitting that this wasn't the first time this has happened. "My wife and I are strong, we communicate, there is no issue between us," he adds. Stanaland tells the rest of the cast he "wants it to be done" and "move forward" as they respect his wishes, deciding they're all okay with Cardona as long as he is.

Since wrapping filming, Stanaland has admitted to downplaying the incident for Cardona's sake and his own. "On the show, out of respect for her, I am just kind of trying to minimize it and brush past it so that there isn't drama. We can all focus on what we should be doing," the former professional surfer said of his colleague during Wednesday's episode of the Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast. "But that was something where I had to kind of set some hard lines and some boundaries and reconsider the social environment a bit. Nothing happened. It was just … something that, you know, you don't do to somebody who is married."

Snubbing Miscommunication

Nothing gets reality stars more riled up than a social misstep, and the cast of Selling The OC are no exception. An awkward encounter takes places during the new office launch party that sees Hall standing silently alongside Helou's wife, Tiffany. But what appears to viewers as a brief, bizarre moment turns into a huge blow-up between Hall and Helou that runs across multiple episodes.

During an open house later hosted by Helou, he lets Hall know his wife personally felt "snubbed" and "ignored" by her at the party. While Hall has no memory of the moment, Helou makes it known his wife is "not one to exaggerate."

Helou reveals he was told this information in confidence and that Hall should not bring it up to his wife, which she calls "very weird."

Despite her belief that no snub occurred, Helou adds, "What I know is I trust my wife, and she's not a melodramatic person."

Selling The OC Cast Images
Selling The OC Cast Images

netflix

Afterward, Hall tells the other agents how "offended" she is by the entire ordeal, saying Helou "needs to respect me and know that I won't tolerate that, so he should tread very lightly." Conversations around the "demeaning" encounter continue during a brokerage beach outing in the following episode, where Hall says she wants "to literally bury Gio in the sand right now" before once again facing off over the incident.

RELATED: 'Selling the OC' Star Married to Brittany Snow Speaks Out About Co-Star Who Tried to Kiss Him

"Doesn't sound like she can handle the office, then maybe don't bring her around anymore," Hall tells Helou about feeling blindsided by his confrontation at a professional event. "She should know me better than to have snubbed her at a f***ing party."

Helou admits that his wife didn't want to bring the issue up, but he felt compelled to do so since it involves one of his coworkers. "If you offend her, you offend me. That's how it works when you're married," he explains.

"You're dramatic, she's not," Hall retorts before Helou admits to feeling "steamrolled" by his fellow agent.

"It's been a pleasure, good luck," he ends the conversation before Hall walks away in a huff. "She's like an atomic bomb. She can blow everything out of proportion," Helou says in a confessional about the entire interaction.

Selling The OC Cast Images
Selling The OC Cast Images

netflix

The two keep their distance for the remainder of the season, keeping things cordial enough at Helou's casino night event, where Hall makes sure to formally greet Tiffany. "I'm here, look at me, I'm not snubbing anybody," she jokes in a confessional after her entrance.

Time will tell if any of this peace will last or it's only a matter of time before old wounds reopen.

All episodes of Selling The OC are now streaming on Netflix.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • World juniors: Canada coasts into gold medal game with another dominant win

    Czechia showed glimpses but ran out of gas a day after upsetting the heavily favoured United States in the quarterfinals.

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Islanders sign defencemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov

    EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (AP) — The New York Islanders have signed defencemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov to three-year contracts. The Islanders also announced Monday the signing of forward Kieffer Bellows to a one-year deal. All three were restricted free agents. Contract terms were not immediately available. Dobson led Islanders' defencemen in goals (13), assists (38) and points (51) last season during his third NHL campaign. The 22-year-old, who was a first-round pick in 2018, also led the tea

  • Filly Moira captures 163rd running of $1-million Queen's Plate

    TORONTO — Trainer Kevin Attard has his Stanley Cup. Moira came on strong down the stretch to earn a record-setting victory in the $1-million Queen's Plate on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack. That secured Attard his first career Plate title on his sixth attempt. The win is the culmination of a childhood dream for Attard. And although he's been a finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and earned Grade 1 victories at the E.P. Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales. Attard

  • Stanley Cup parade to shut down parts of downtown Halifax

    Parts of downtown Halifax will be shut down Saturday for Nathan MacKinnon's Stanley Cup parade. Motorists in the area should expect traffic delays and are being asked to avoid the area as the celebration winds its ways through the city's downtown core. The parade will begin on Albermarle Street at noon. It will then turn right onto Duke Street, left onto Brunswick Street before turning right on Spring Garden Road and continuing onto South Park Street. From there, it will turn right onto Sackvill

  • How the Blue Jays' remaining schedule compares to wild-card rivals

    The Blue Jays' remaining regular season schedule is no walk in the park.

  • Canada defeats Finland in OT thriller for gold at world juniors in Edmonton

    Mason McTavish finished as the top scorer at the World Junior Hockey Championship. He was also named the tournament's most valuable player. But, most importantly, he also made The Save of the tournament. McTavish's desperation goal-line attempt to knock Topi Niemela's shot out of the air kept Saturday's championship final alive, setting the stage for Kent Johnson to score the overtime golden goal to give Canada a 3-2 win over Finland in Edmonton. "I got pretty lucky, the stick was in the right p

  • CF Montreal cranks up offence to roll Revolution 4-0

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal all but secured a playoff berth following a dominant 4-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday at Stade Saputo. Montreal (14-8-4) now enjoys a seven-game unbeaten run, posting five wins and two draws in that period. “We wanted to come out strong and have a good game and that’s crucial if you want to be a dangerous team and host a playoff game,” said midfielder Samuel Piette. “You have to send a message to other teams and say, 'If you come here, it's not going

  • Ticket prices, Hockey Canada scandal led to low attendance at world juniors: IIHF

    EDMONTON — Tickets for Edmonton's world junior men's hockey championship haven't been a hot commodity this summer and International Ice Hockey Federation officials say the high price of admission, the tournament's odd timing and a spectre of scandal are to blame for low attendance. The 2022 tournament wrapped Saturday with Canada battling Finland for the gold medal. While the final was expected to draw the biggest crowd of the tournament so far to Rogers Place, average attendance before Saturday

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Fearing canceled hockey games, this Northern Ontario league will pay for new gear for refs

    The Northern Ontario Hockey Association (NOHA) is in dire need of referees. The league, whose teams have been a fixture in northern rinks since 1919, has lost about 200 on-ice officials over the past few years, which could force cancellations in the 2022-23 season. Jason Marchand, president of the association, said COVID-19 played a "significant" role in keeping refs off the ice recently, but negative interactions between officials and hockey coaches over the years has also been a factor. "Obvio

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th

  • Frustrated Yankees drop third straight to visiting Jays

    NEW YORK (AP) — The offensively challenged New York Yankees made plenty of noise Saturday. Just not with their bats. Ace Gerrit Cole twice banged the dugout roof, shouting in frustration and getting booed after a rough inning. After a 15th loss in 19 games, 5-2 to Toronto, manager Aaron Boone pounded the podium with his right hand while talking about his team’s struggles. “We can ask all these questions in regards (to our slump) until we’re blue in the face,” Boone said. “We got to go out and do

  • Lassiter scores decisive goal, Inter Miami beats Toronto 2-1

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Ariel Lassiter scored a crucial goal in Inter Miami’s 2-1 victory over Toronto on Saturday. Lassiter’s goal came in the 44th minute to put Miami (10-10-6) on top 2-1. Damion Onandi Lowe assisted the goal. Miami also got one goal from Jean Mota. Toronto’s (8-13-6) goal was scored by Lorenzo Insigne. Toronto outshot Miami 16-8. Both teams had four shots on goal. Drake Callender saved three of the four shots he faced for Miami. Alex Bono saved two of the four shots he f

  • QB Rourke injures foot as Lions extend win streak with 28-10 victory over Roughriders

    REGINA — Nathan Rourke’s amazing season hit a bump in the road on Friday night when the B.C. Lions quarterback was injured in a 28-10 CFL victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The 24-year-old quarterback went down early in the fourth quarter with an injury to his right foot after he was sacked by Saskatchewan defensive lineman Pete Robertson. Lions head coach Campbell left no room for speculation, insisting there is little known without further evaluations. “We’re just not going to know unt

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Durant, Nets plan to move forward together instead of trade

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are staying together. A trade request that jolted the franchise and dominated NBA headlines has been removed. The Nets will return next season with their All-Star forward in uniform — and with their championship hopes intact. The Nets said Tuesday that the team's leadership met a day earlier with Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles and “agreed to move forward with our partnership,” general manager Sean Marks said in a stateme

  • Ticket prices, Hockey Canada scandal led to low attendance at world juniors: IIHF

    EDMONTON — Tickets for Edmonton's world junior men's hockey championship haven't been a hot commodity this summer and International Ice Hockey Federation officials say the high price of admission, the tournament's odd timing and a spectre of scandal are to blame for low attendance. The 2022 tournament wrapped Saturday with Canada battling Finland for the gold medal. While the final was expected to draw the biggest crowd of the tournament so far to Rogers Place, average attendance before Saturday

  • Twitter reacts to Mason McTavish's insane save in gold medal game

    Captain Mason McTavish made the play of the tournament to keep Canada's gold medal dream alive on Saturday.