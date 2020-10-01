When Should You Sell an Investment?

“You’ve got to know when to hold and when to fold,” according to the famous country and western song, The Gambler.

Kenny Rogers was talking about poker, of course, but knowing when to sell is one of the crucial facets of investing that marks out the amateurs from the pros in investing. It’s also one of the hardest decisions an investor has to make, not least because it often means you’re admitting you’ve made a mistake.

We look at five reasons why you might sell an investment – and hopefully make the process easier if you to decide to hit the button.

1) Something Fundamental Has Changed

In the internet age, there’s a lot of “noise” about companies hitting investors every day: a chief executive quits, a scandal emerges, or there’s a profit warning, a rights issue, a dividend cut - the list goes on. It’s often hard to ascertain whether an announcement is a one-off or symptomatic of deeper problems.

Some recent corporate failures (for example, Carillion in the UK or Toys R Us in the US) have involved multiple profit warnings over a number of years, which could signal potential exit points for an investor.

Often companies are so associated with certain individuals (Elon Musk at Tesla, Steve Jobs at Apple) that any change at the top can spark fear in investors. When Steve Jobs stepped down from Apple in 2011 due to ill-health, for example, some analysts thought the company would struggle to match its previous success – the share price is now 10 times higher.

This is also pertinent for fund investors. If you’ve followed a star manager for years and he or she quits, whether to a rival or to set up shop on their own, you may choose to follow the manager to their new home. Of course, some companies and fund houses have better succession plans than others, so this “follow the leader” approach may be less effective over the long-term, and some star managers have found life rather harder outside of big institutions.

Should I Sell?

A fundamental change is a time to take stock and reassess an investment but it's not an automatic sell signal.

2) Your Own Strategy Has Changed

Investor goals change over time according to where they are in their life cycle, their attitude to risk and financial circumstances. Racy growth funds and stocks bought in your twenties may no longer be appropriate in your sixties, a time when people traditionally start moving down the risk scale.

Portfolios can change drastically over time as you add more to them and some stocks and funds perform better than others. You might have started off with a 10% exposure to tech, for example, but that has ballooned to 50%.

Sometimes investors take too little risk for their age and financial circumstances; and as you get more experienced at investing, you may want to ditch that vanilla tracker fund in the pursuit of higher returns. Or a financial adviser may, after looking at your retirement plans, argue that you need more equity exposure to meet your goals. A windfall, inheritance or promotion could put you in a better position to handle volatility than when your first started investing.

Should I Sell?

It's always good to step back and take stock of your financial situation and revisit the investment goals you had when you started out. You could think of the process more as "rebalancing" rather than "selling".

2) It Keeps Underperforming

At Morningstar we encourage investors to take a long-term approach. One year’s poor performance figures isn’t always a sell signal. But after a long period of sub-par performance, your patience may run out.

For an active fund investor, the failure of a fund to beat the index over three years could be a reliable indicator to bail out. Or the fund could consistently come at the bottom in its category, meaning that rival funds have outpaced it. It could be that the investing style is out of favour, or it could be that something is intrinsically wrong with the process.

Poor fund performance often sends investors heading for the exits, something Morningstar monitors every month. Indeed, several high-profile managers have lost their jobs in recent years and fund outflows proved a reliable early indicator of investors losing faith. Fees are also a factor here - perhaps you were happy to pay above average fees when the fund was on a hot streak, but now they are starting to look uncompetitive when it's putting in a sub-par performance.

