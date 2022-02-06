Sell your home for a guaranteed cash offer with KC Property Group

KC Property Group makes it simple to turn an unwanted house into cash, hassle-free and on your own time. They have an easy answer that lets homeowners simply walk away from the burden, cash in hand, for a fair and reasonable price without any hidden fees or expenses. Call them today for a no-obligation property assessment.

Founded on integrity, fairness, and a sense of community by long-time area residents Nick Barela and Brooks Mosier, KC Property Group doesn’t have franchise fees or high overhead like some of their competitors and so they can pass the savings on to the seller. Sellers will not have to pay any realtor commissions, or any of the extra closing costs associated with listing it. There is no staging, no open houses, and none of the disruptions when listing through a typical real estate agent. With complete transparency and honesty, they determine a property’s condition, estimated market value after repairs, and calculate the price accordingly to make it a win-win scenario.

“The whole premise of selling your house fast through a home buying company is to get a reasonable price and a fast closing date - it’s what separates cash home buyers from the more traditional real estate route,” said Brooks. “We go the extra mile and want people to feel they have been treated fairly. We truly cater to people’s needs. Our reputation is important to us. There are plenty of companies buying houses for cash these days. What sets us apart is the fact that we realize this is more than just a transaction to the family selling. There are real people involved, in various situations, but usually involving some kind of life change, people at a turning point who need to sell this house to get back to their life,” he added. That’s why KC Property Group’s mission statement and driving principle is “helping people get back to what matters in life, through individualized real estate solutions.”

Call today for more information. They’re happy to take the time to talk with you at whatever length you need to make a decision that’s right for you. If you decide not to move forward, there is no commitment and no hard feelings.

“I recently had the unfortunate task of selling my family home of nearly 65 years. My 94-year-old mother could no longer live alone and needed to be moved to a place where she could get assistance with her life needs. Needless to say, the prospects that lay ahead felt daunting. I approached five groups of home buyers and by far and away Kansas City Property Group was the most professional and courteous. Each of the members I dealt with showed extreme professionalism and knowledge of their trade and a willingness to share it with me as a seller. The total process was convenient and fair. The group went out of their way to keep me informed as the process moved along and made sure a high level of professionalism was maintained. I highly recommend this group to anyone in the market to sell a property,” said John of Independence, Missouri.

KC Property Group understands the need to get all the information you can regarding a quick cash sale and encourage you to do your research to see all the 5-star reviews and testimonials that satisfied sellers are leaving them. Find additional online reviews on Google.

“If a seller is in a tough situation, we can help them find a way out. We even have someone to help clean out a property. Whether it’s a lifetime of accumulated memories, or even a hoarding situation, we can handle it,” noted Nick. “Sellers are able to take what they want to take with them, and leave behind the rest. There is no need to pack, store or move the unwanted items.”

KC Property Group is your trusted source for quick home sales in Kansas City and the surrounding areas. They’ve been doing it for years. With an easy process, fair cash offers, and no closing costs, you’ll be able to sell your home fast and move on without any headaches. For more information or a cash offer on your property, call 816.286.4204 or visit them online.

