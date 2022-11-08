Selkirk attracts another green project, with hydrogen plant on tap

The city of Selkirk says it has taken another step towards bringing the first regional hub for the production and distribution of green hydrogen to this province.

In a media release, officials with Selkirk, a city of about 10,000 residents located about 20 kilometres north of Winnipeg, said they have finalized a lease agreement with the Charbone Hydrogen Corporation that will see a facility built on city land that will produce and distribute green hydrogen, and be the first of its kind in Manitoba.

Green hydrogen does not emit polluting gases either during combustion or during production, and Selkirk Mayor Larry Johannson said the facility will be a boon to the city’s economy, but also be in line with the city’s ongoing goals of reducing carbon emissions, and taking steps to combat climate change.

“This is another great announcement for the city of Selkirk,” Johannson said. “It’s great for the local economy because Charbone will create new local jobs, and it is right in line with Selkirk’s efforts to reduce Greenhouse Gas emissions, integrate climate change into our daily business, and ultimately be a major contributor to the circular economy.

“We’re proud that Charbone recognizes the city’s efforts to encourage sustainable development, and to grow the economy is a meaningful way.”

Charbone said they are now in the process of environmental assessment with the province, and plan to begin construction of the multi-phase project soon, with an expectation to begin operations in the facility by the fall of 2023.

— Dave Baxter is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

