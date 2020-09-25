Seligson & Co Fund Management Company Plc

STOCK EXCHANGE NOTICE 25 September 2020



SELIGSON & CO OMX HELSINKI 25 EXCHANGE TRADED FUND UCITS ETF: CHANGES IN THE OWNERSHIP AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE MANAGEMENT COMPANY



The Finnish Financial Supervision Authority has approved that the LocalTapiola Group will acquire a majority of the shares (93,9 %) in Seligson & Co Fund Management Company Plc, the management company of Seligson & Co OMX Helsinki 25 Exchange Traded Fund UCITS ETF. LocalTapiola intends to acquire 100% of the shares in Seligson & Co Fund Management Company.



The change of ownership will take effect on 9, October 2020. As of the effective date of the change in ownership, the members of the Board of Directors of Seligson & Co Fund Management Company plc are Jarkko Niemi, Samu Anttila and Mikko Vasko.



These changes do not have any effect on the Seligson & Co Helsinki 25 Exchange Traded Fund or its unit holders.



Seligson & Co Fund Management Company Plc

Ari Kaaro

Managing Director

email: ari.kaaro@seligson.fi

tel. +358 (0)9 68178 217



