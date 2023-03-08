Selfridges shoppers ‘in fear’ during violent brawl, court hears

Selfridges department store on Oxford Street in London. (PA Wire)

Two men were stabbed during running battles among shoppers at the world-famous Selfridges store on Oxford Street, a court has heard.

Ryheem Lindsay, 20, and Bryan Carvalho, 22, both suffered leg injuries in the outbreak of violence at the department store on May 8, 2021.

Shocking viral videos of the incident show a mannequin being hurled across the store, Selfridges staff attempting to stop the violence from escalating, and Carvalho ultimately left face down and wounded on the ground.

Prosecutor Robert Brown told Southwark crown court on Tuesday: “This was a completely unnecessary outbreak of violence between two groups, in an otherwise crowded public place - Selfridges store.

“There were plenty of escape routes for anyone who wished to avoid the violence, and plenty of staff if anyone needed assistance.

“The violence that followed was completely unlawful and unacceptable, and certainly didn’t need to involve the use of knives.”

Mr Brown played to the court a five-minute compilation of CCTV and social media footage, showing the incident as it unfolded.

“Members of the public were in fear for their own safety because of the actions of these defendants”, he told jurors.

Carvalho and Lindsay are both accused of wounding with intent and having an article with a blade or a point.

They are also accused alongside Kemani Duggan, 21, his uncle Marlon Duggan, 38, Andre Deer, 20, Maliq Knox-Hooke-Campbell, 22, and Javani Best, 23, of violent disorder.

Mr Brown said the incident started at around 5.35pm, when Carvalho – shopping with his brother – was approached by a group of men.

Lindsay is accused of “pushing” Carvalho backwards in the initial confrontation, then a retreating Carvalho was “rushed” by the group of men, it is said.

“Kemani Duggan picked up a mannequin from the shop floor which he then threw at Bryan Carvalho”, said the prosecutor.

“At this point, a video from a member of the public appears to show Mr Carvalho has a knife in his hand.”

Best is accused of “wielding a rope taken from a nearby stanchion” as the incident escalated, as Carvalho and his brother were pursued through the department store.

Carvalho allegedly tried to kick Best, while Deer was caught on camera “fly kicking” Carvalho’s brother in the back, it is said.

As the incident moved to a corridor leading to the toilets, it is said Carvalho “lashed out” at Lindsay and Best, while Lindsay was allegedly caught on camera holding a knife as well.

“Bryan Carvalho ran out of the toilet corridor, he was kicked on the back by Maliq Knox-Hooke-Campbell, causing him to fall to the ground.

“While on the ground, he was kicked by Maliq Knox-Hooke-Campbell, Andre Deer, Marlon Duggan, and another male.

“Ryheem Lindsay can be seen to bend over him and appeared to make a stabbing motion towards Bryan Carvalho with his right hand.”

The court heard Lindsay, who is not in the dock, has been declared unfit to stand trial after undergoing psychiatric assessments. Jurors have been told they will decide whether he did the acts, rather than finding him guilty or not guilty.

Mr Brown said Carvalho was treated for his injuries at Selfridges, a wounded Lindsay took himself by taxi to the Whittington Hospital, and Deer, the Duggans, Best, and Knox-Hooke-Campbell were all arrested in a Mercedes seen leaving the department store’s car park.

The prosecutor said some of the defendants told police investigators they were “acting in self-defence”. Marlon Duggan, Knox-Hooke-Campbell, and Best, all from Tottenham, Kemani Duggan, from Highbury, Carvalho, from Bounds Green, and Deer, from Borehamwood, deny the charges against them.

The trial continues.