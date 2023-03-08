Selfridges shoppers ‘in fear’ during violent brawl, court hears

Tristan Kirk
·3 min read
Selfridges department store on Oxford Street in London. (PA Wire)
Selfridges department store on Oxford Street in London. (PA Wire)

Two men were stabbed during running battles among shoppers at the world-famous Selfridges store on Oxford Street, a court has heard.

Ryheem Lindsay, 20, and Bryan Carvalho, 22, both suffered leg injuries in the outbreak of violence at the department store on May 8, 2021.

Shocking viral videos of the incident show a mannequin being hurled across the store, Selfridges staff attempting to stop the violence from escalating, and Carvalho ultimately left face down and wounded on the ground.

Prosecutor Robert Brown told Southwark crown court on Tuesday: “This was a completely unnecessary outbreak of violence between two groups, in an otherwise crowded public place - Selfridges store.

“There were plenty of escape routes for anyone who wished to avoid the violence, and plenty of staff if anyone needed assistance.

“The violence that followed was completely unlawful and unacceptable, and certainly didn’t need to involve the use of knives.”

Mr Brown played to the court a five-minute compilation of CCTV and social media footage, showing the incident as it unfolded.

“Members of the public were in fear for their own safety because of the actions of these defendants”, he told jurors.

Carvalho and Lindsay are both accused of wounding with intent and having an article with a blade or a point.

They are also accused alongside Kemani Duggan, 21, his uncle Marlon Duggan, 38, Andre Deer, 20, Maliq Knox-Hooke-Campbell, 22, and Javani Best, 23, of violent disorder.

Mr Brown said the incident started at around 5.35pm, when Carvalho – shopping with his brother – was approached by a group of men.

Lindsay is accused of “pushing” Carvalho backwards in the initial confrontation, then a retreating Carvalho was “rushed” by the group of men, it is said.

“Kemani Duggan picked up a mannequin from the shop floor which he then threw at Bryan Carvalho”, said the prosecutor.

“At this point, a video from a member of the public appears to show Mr Carvalho has a knife in his hand.”

Best is accused of “wielding a rope taken from a nearby stanchion” as the incident escalated, as Carvalho and his brother were pursued through the department store.

Carvalho allegedly tried to kick Best, while Deer was caught on camera “fly kicking” Carvalho’s brother in the back, it is said.

As the incident moved to a corridor leading to the toilets, it is said Carvalho “lashed out” at Lindsay and Best, while Lindsay was allegedly caught on camera holding a knife as well.

“Bryan Carvalho ran out of the toilet corridor, he was kicked on the back by Maliq Knox-Hooke-Campbell, causing him to fall to the ground.

“While on the ground, he was kicked by Maliq Knox-Hooke-Campbell, Andre Deer, Marlon Duggan, and another male.

“Ryheem Lindsay can be seen to bend over him and appeared to make a stabbing motion towards Bryan Carvalho with his right hand.”

The court heard Lindsay, who is not in the dock, has been declared unfit to stand trial after undergoing psychiatric assessments. Jurors have been told they will decide whether he did the acts, rather than finding him guilty or not guilty.

Mr Brown said Carvalho was treated for his injuries at Selfridges, a wounded Lindsay took himself by taxi to the Whittington Hospital, and Deer, the Duggans, Best, and Knox-Hooke-Campbell were all arrested in a Mercedes seen leaving the department store’s car park.

The prosecutor said some of the defendants told police investigators they were “acting in self-defence”. Marlon Duggan, Knox-Hooke-Campbell, and Best, all from Tottenham, Kemani Duggan, from Highbury, Carvalho, from Bounds Green, and Deer, from Borehamwood, deny the charges against them.

The trial continues.

Latest Stories

  • Wife finds husband’s mummified remains in closet of their home eight months after reporting him missing

    ‘I was looking for a tote of Christmas ornaments, and that’s when I discovered him,’ wife says

  • Naked woman shows up in man’s kitchen, smacks him with frying pan, Virginia cops say

    “The shooting was justified as self-defense,” officials said.

  • Serial killer Dellen Millard found guilty of assault in prison stabbing

    Serial killer Dellen Millard has been found guilty of assault causing bodily harm in connection with a stabbing at the prison where he's serving three murder convictions. Millard appeared by video in Napanee's Ontario Court of Justice from the Millhaven Institution on Monday morning. He is currently serving three first-degree murder convictions for the deaths of his father Wayne Millard, Tim Bosma from Hamilton, and Laura Babcock from Toronto. Millard's most recent charge is in connection with a

  • Execution delayed for death row inmate who cut out his eyes

    Next month’s scheduled execution of a Texas death row inmate, whose attorneys say gouged out both of his eyes — each a separate incident — because of severe mental illness, was delayed by a judge on Tuesday. State District Judge Jim Fallon on Tuesday issued an order withdrawing the execution date. Fallon’s decision came after Thomas’ lawyers had requested additional time to prepare for a court hearing to review his competency.

  • Man accused of trying to stab attendant with a broken metal spoon on a United flight leaned over and asked another passenger about the emergency exit door before attack: feds

    Francisco Severo Torres, 33, was charged with one count of interference and attempted interference with flight crew members using a dangerous weapon.

  • Cardiff car crash victims lay undiscovered for 46 hours as police told family to ‘stop ringing’

    Three dead and two seriously injured passengers lay undiscovered in car wreckage for as long as 46 hours, while police told a mother to stop ringing them about her missing daughter.

  • How Alex Murdaugh’s son helped seal his guilty verdict from beyond the grave with a 50-second video of a dog

    Paul Murdaugh had no idea that a video of a dog he took to send a friend would lead to justice for him and his mother – and the conviction of his own father for their murders. Rachel Sharp reports

  • Fox News Cites Newly Discovered Maria Bartiromo Emails In Defense Of Dominion Lawsuit; Judge Indicates Jurors Won’t Be Selected Based On Who They Voted For In 2020

    Fox News is citing newly found emails from Maria Bartiromo’s personal account that they intend to use in their defense of Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation lawsuit. In one email exchange, Tony Fratto, who in November, 2020 was acting as a spokesman for Dominion, wrote to Bartiromo after watching an interview with Sidney Powell, the attorney […]

  • York police arrest 5th man in frying pan attack on missing woman Elnaz Hajtamiri

    A fifth man has been charged in connection with a 2021 attack on Elnaz Hajtamiri in Richmond Hill, York Regional Police say. Hajtamiri, 37, remains missing after being abducted from a relative's home in Wasaga Beach, Ont., on Jan. 12, 2022. There is a $100,000 reward available to anyone who can help locate her. The latest arrest announced Tuesday is in connection with a separate incident, in which Hajtamiri was allegedly beaten with a frying pan in an underground parking garage in Richmond Hill

  • Texas inmate executed for killing wife and her daughter

    A Texas inmate convicted of fatally stabbing his estranged wife and drowning her 6-year-old daughter in a bathtub nearly 14 years ago was executed on Tuesday. Gary Green, 51, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville.

  • Search launched for Americans seized in Mexico

    Four unnamed US citizens are abducted apparently after getting caught up in a deadly shootout.

  • Alex Murdaugh’s attorney makes bizarre – chicken-related – Twitter return after dressing down from judge

    Jim Griffin’s choice of photo for his return to the social media platform is perhaps unusual given the role a chicken played in his client’s conviction

  • An influencer who befriended Anna Delvey in Rikers admitted $1 million COVID loan fraud to fund her lavish lifestyle

    Danielle Miller illegally obtained more than $1 million in pandemic relief to help fund her lavish lifestyle, which she flaunted on Instagram.

  • Coronation Street's Hope left furious after Beth truth is revealed

    Hope has been left furious after Beth was exposed in Coronation Street.

  • Judge upholds ex-SC banker, Murdaugh accomplice Russell Laffitte’s fraud conviction

    A federal judge on Monday upheld the conviction on six counts of fraud of former banker Russell Laffitte, who helped Alex Murdaugh steal money from Murdaugh’s former law firm clients.

  • ‘You’ve Been Screwed’: Russian Inmates Rebel and Flee From Commanders

    REUTERS/Alexander ErmochenkoThe demented prison-recruitment scheme top Russian military brass are using to find fresh cannon fodder for the war against Ukraine apparently isn’t going so well: 11 inmates are on the run in Donetsk while their fellow recruits have been tossed into basements for refusing to fight.That’s according to the independent outlet Ostorozhno, Novosti, which released damning leaked audio on Tuesday that captures the unfolding chaos.About 70 inmates are being held against thei

  • Belarus opposition leader handed 15-year jail term for 'treason'

    LONDON (Reuters) -Exiled Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya was handed a 15-year jail term on Monday after being convicted in absentia for treason and "conspiracy to seize power", a verdict she said was punishment for her efforts to promote democracy. Tsikhanouskaya, 40, a former English teacher, fled to neighbouring Lithuania in 2020 after running against incumbent leader Alexander Lukashenko in a presidential election, which official results showed Lukashenko won by a landslide. She and the opposition said at the time that the results had been doctored to hand victory to Lukashenko instead of herself.

  • Man opens door after hearing noise — then alligator chomps his leg, Florida police say

    “The alligator lunged,” police say.

  • Two Americans kidnapped in Mexico found dead

    STORY: Two of the four Americans kidnapped by gunmen on Friday when they drove into Mexico were found dead, and the two survivors – one male, one female - have returned to the United States. The freed Americans were transported back across the border to U.S. authorities. U.S. State Department spokesman, Ned Price: “The two survivors have since been repatriated back to the United States." (flash) "We are in the process of working to repatriate the remains of the two Americans who were killed in this incident.” The kidnappings – believed to be shown here in screengrabs from video posted to social media – have put a harsh spotlight on U.S. concerns over gang violence in Mexico… with Tamaulipas being one of the most violent states. The four Americans were in a white minivan when they entered the border city of Matamoros - which now has a heavy presence of police and soldiers.Gunmen fired on the passengers shortly after they crossed into Mexico and then herded them into another vehicle before fleeing the scene, according to the U.S. embassy in Mexico. U.S. media have reported that one of the Americans was traveling to Mexico to get cosmetic surgery.Authorities said that a Mexican bystander was killed when the four were abducted… and a 24-year-old has been detained.Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador expressed his condolences and pledged to bring the perpetrators to justice.But he also lashed out at what he cast as "tabloid" coverage of the incident, and accused the media of not giving the same attention to killings of Mexicans in the United States. At the White House Tuesday, spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said U.S. officials were in touch with the families of the victims:"Attacks on U.S. citizens are unacceptable no matter where or under what circumstances they happen. We will continue to work closely with the Mexican government to ensure justice is done in this case.”Authorities are still investigating how the two Americans died, and one Mexican official said the most likely explanation for the group's abduction was that they were mistaken for someone else.

  • Rockledge police: 15-year-old boy shot by 19-year-old man in dispute over woman they were both seeing

    Rockledge police: 15-year-old boy shot by 19-year-old man in dispute over woman they were both seeing