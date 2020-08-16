Selfridges launches Project Earth to connect with its ethical consumers

Selfridges must embrace changes in shopping habits that have pushed ethical and environmental concerns to the front of the queue, according to the department store’s boss.

The upmarket store group, which recently cut 450 jobs after a tough year, is introducing clothing rental, a second-hand fashion shop, beauty pack recycling and a “concierge” to help organise product repairs as part of a five-year sustainability plan intended to adapt to new ways of living.

“I think the pandemic has changed everybody’s thinking forever,” said Anne Pitcher managing director of Selfridges as she launched the department store’s Project Earth five-year sustainability plan.

Anne Pitcher: 'People will care not only about how you do business, but how you place people and planet at the heart of your thinking.' Photograph: Linda Nylind/The Guardian

“I don’t think it’s as simple as [shopping online] and not walking into stores any more. I think [consumers] will shop with businesses that they trust, that they know care, businesses that they feel are their friends or that they can relate to, businesses that choose doing the right thing over making money, and businesses who are transparent in the way they do business.

“I think we’ve all changed and people will care not only about how you do business, but how you place people and planet at the heart of your thinking. So many businesses are so far away from that and I’m proud to say that I think [Project Earth] is transformational.”

Pitcher supports the permanent pedestrianisation of London’s Oxford Street, home to Selfridges’ flagship store, following other schemes that have attracted diners and shoppers across the country.

“We need to ask ourselves whether Oxford Street, and not just Oxford Street, all of our town centres and cities, are comfortable, easy and enjoyable places to shop and also then how do we protect the environment. Of course Oxford Street should be pedestrianised,” she said.

Selfridges joins a swathe of brands from John Lewis and Ikea to Gucci that have stepped up their ethical profile.

The department store is signed up to the Fashion Pact launched at last year’s G7 meeting in which more than 20 brands, including Gucci, H&M and Zara’s owner Inditex promised to address their environmental impact.

Brands are responding as growing numbers of young people turn to reuse and resale sites such as Depop in the UK, The RealReal in the US and YCloset in China. The second-hand market is expected to grow faster than fast fashion in coming years.

Sharon White: 'The themes of tackling inequality, of wellbeing, and sustainable living will be at [John Lewis's furniture rental's] core.' Photograph: Simon Walker/HM Treasury/AFP/Getty Images

