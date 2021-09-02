‘Selfless’ mom reveals she’s a kidney donor after testing all year for approval: ‘I am sobbing’

This inspiring mom revealed she was someone’s kidney donor in the sweetest way!

TikToker Alyssa Lalmond (@alyssa_lalmond) recently posted a heartfelt video to TikTok, which shows her inspiring mom surprising her sister-in-law’s father, Bob, by revealing that she is his kidney donor.

The emotional clip begins with footage of Alyssa’s mother dancing in anticipation and holding a green sign with the words “I’m your donor!” written on it in big block letters.

“I’m about to tell Bob I’m his kidney donor,” her mom excitedly whispers to the camera before rushing off to Bob’s home for the big reveal.

The clip then cuts to a shot of Alyssa’s mother waiting in Bob’s backyard, eagerly holding up her sign. “I’m just so excited!” she says with a massive smile before the video cuts to a shot of a screen door.

The door slides open, and Bob walks outside followed by his wife and a few other family members. Their expressions go from puzzled to stunned upon seeing the sign. Their jaws drop in disbelief, and the man’s hands dramatically clasp over his cheeks.

A unique and emotional reunion ensues. Everyone is in tears, and Bob is so shocked and overwhelmed that his wife needed to remind him to go over and hug his donor.

The two embrace, and sounds of muffled sobs coupled with “Oh my Gods” echo in the background.

“She has been testing for a year for approval. We kept this a secret in case it didn’t work out,” Alyssa explained in the comments.

The footage deeply moved viewers all over TikTok.

“I really need to know this story because Bob and his wife seem like gems of humans, and I’ve been crying for five minutes,” commented one user.

“The way he clapped his little hands cause he didn’t know how to react was the cutest thing I’ve ever seen in my life,” another viewer declared.

Story continues

The video received so many messages of love and support that Lalmond posted a follow-up thanking viewers and further detailing the surprise and how her mom became Bob’s kidney donor.

Whether you’ve donated an organ, money, or time, acts of kindness have a profound effect, no matter how big or small.

