A self-taught baker shares her recipe for 4-ingredient Nutella cookies that bake in 10 minutes

Anneta Konstantinides
·3 min read
Eloise Head 4-ingredient Nutella Cookies
Self-taught baker Eloise Head shared her recipe for Nutella cookies made with just four ingredients.Eloise Head

  • Eloise Head, a self-taught baker, has a recipe for Nutella cookies made with just four ingredients.

  • They include Nutella, plain flour, an egg, and baking powder, and can be customized with candy.

  • Head's recipe only has a few steps, and the Nutella cookies are ready in 10 to 12 minutes.

Self-taught baker Eloise Head has become a social-media hit with her simple and quick recipes that only require a few ingredients.

Head — who runs the popular @fitwaffle accounts on TikTok and Instagram — has shared everything from five-minute cinnamon rolls to two-minute brownies, and now she's back with some Nutella cookies.

These easy Nutella cookies require just four ingredients, and you only need to bake them for 10 minutes.

"I love making cookies, they're one of my favorite things to make — especially soft and chewy ones," Head told Insider. "I love baking with Nutella as it's so versatile, and I love the flavor of chocolate and hazelnut, so these were a no-brainer."

Head's Nutella cookies only require four main ingredients

Eloise Head&#39;s Nutella cookies
Head's Nutella cookies need just four ingredients.Eloise Head

To make six Nutella cookies at home, you'll need:

  • 300 grams of Nutella

  • 85 grams of plain flour

  • 1 large egg

  • 1 teaspoon baking powder

If you want to throw in some additional flavor, Head recommends adding 100 grams of M&M's — as she did in her video — or anything from Reese's Pieces to chocolate chips.

Here's how to make the 4-ingredient Nutella cookies

First, mix your Nutella, plain flour, egg, and baking powder in a large bowl. Then throw in your M&M's, or whatever additional ingredients you've chosen.

Scoop up about two tablespoons of the mixture and roll it into a ball. Pop each ball on a baking tray and repeat until you finish the dough.

"They're pretty messy, but stick with it," Head said. "And if you prefer not to get your hands messy, use a cookie scoop to transfer them onto the baking tray."

Eloise Head&#39;s Nutella cookies
Scoop up about two tablespoons of the mixture and roll it into a ball for each cookie.Eloise Head

And make sure you leave at least 4 inches between each cookie as "they do spread a fair bit," Head added.

Then bake the cookies for about 10 to 12 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

"Try not to overbake the cookies, unless you like them extra crunchy," Head said. "They may appear soft and a bit oily when they come out of the oven, especially if you add M&Ms."

"Let them cool fully on the tray and they will turn out perfectly soft, moist, and chewy," she added.

Eloise Head&#39;s Nutella cookies
Bake the cookies for about 10-12 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit.Eloise Head

Head recently went viral for her easy cinnamon roll recipes

In addition to her five-minute cinnamon roll in a mug, Head has a recipe for 15-minute cinnamon rolls with two-ingredient dough.

"I've always loved cinnamon rolls, but they can be pretty time-consuming to make, and I would usually end up making them in large batches," Head told Insider. "I had played around with this two-ingredient dough and thought it would be an amazing and quick alternative to make cinnamon rolls."

Head has amassed a huge following with her easy dessert recipes, which include candy like Kit Kat bars, Reese's Cups, and Twix, and cookies like Oreos.

"I find that people tend to have their favorite biscuits, chocolates, and spreads, so when they're included in a recipe, they're instantly drawn to them," Head said.

Head has almost 4 million followers across her platforms, and her first cookbook, "Fitwaffle's Baking It Easy," will be released in March.

