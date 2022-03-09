This New Self-Tanning Moisturizer Gives Me a Sun-Kissed Glow and Hydrates My Skin

Olivia Hanson
·5 min read
Self-Tanning Moisturizer
Self-Tanning Moisturizer

Tan Luxe/ InStyle

As someone who's been using self-tanners since middle school, I've only known them to dry out the skin, causing my normally clear skin to break out. So when Tan-Luxe sent me their new self-tanning moisturizer, The Crème, that promises to hydrate, improve the skin barrier, rejuvenate skin cells, and give me a flawless sun-kissed glow, I was intrigued, to say the least. After weeks of use, I can officially confirm that The Crème has left my skin smooth, hydrated, pimple-free, and provides a nice golden glow.

To get the inside scoop on the product, I talked to Tan-Luxe CEO and Co-Founder, Marc Elrick, and Head of Innovation & Product Development, Laura Daly. The two said the Crème was created after conducting many months of research from consumers, retail partners, and focus groups to see what product shoppers wanted to see next.

What they discovered was a desire for a rich, hydrating moisturizer customers could mix with the brand's already-existing (and best-selling) Illuminating Self-Tan Drops. "The big requests were, 'Can I get a moisturizer to mix your drops with?' and 'Can I have a daily gradual tanner for my face?'" Elrick said. "So, we were like, 'Let's just combine both together.'"

Once decided, the brand spent over two years in their in-house lab to come up with what would be a rich, anti-aging moisturizer mixed with a gradual self-tanner. During the process, it created their Penta-Cell Complex, a combination of antioxidants, natural amino acids, and skin-mimicking lipids — made specifically for the Crème. The formula features squalane, rice bran extract, and birch bark extract, which work together to improve the skin's moisture barrier, provide hydration, reduce signs of aging, and protect against environmental aggressors.

Like all other Tan-Luxe products, this product was made with the spirit of customization. It includes 4 percent DHA meant to "ensure that you could use this product daily, one, without becoming too dark for your skintone, and two, give you enough of a glow that you would get recognizable results," according to Daly. But if you want your skin to be a darker shade, you can always mix in their Illuminating Self-Tan Drops to create the shade that works best for your skin.

"I think if there's one piece of advice we could give to people, you don't choose the tan, the tan chooses you," Elrick said. "Choose your tan like your makeup. And if you're light in your makeup, go light. If you're medium in your makeup, go medium. And if you're in doubt, always go lighter."

The Crème is meant to be easily integrated into your skin care routine and should be used exactly in place of your moisturizer. "Wherever your moisturizer would fit into your routine, this is exactly where you could slip this product in," Daly said. I use the Crème right after applying a vitamin C serum and get even results.

The Crème, much like the feeling of my daily moisturizer, has a rich, soft texture, glides smoothly across my face, and sinks into my skin instantly. I use a dime-sized amount on both my face and neck. There's no stinging, no scent, and perhaps most importantly, no immediate 'orange-looking' bronze effect. This means that I can literally apply it and head out if I need to — making it great for my already busy schedule.

Timeline of Results:

Self-Tanning Moisturizer
Self-Tanning Moisturizer

Courtesy of Olivia Hanson

1:30 P.M. February 28, 2022 — Skin Before Application

Self-Tanning Moisturizer
Self-Tanning Moisturizer

Courtesy of Olivia Hanson

2:00 P.M. February 28, 2022 — Skin Immediately After Application

Self-Tanning Moisturizer
Self-Tanning Moisturizer

Courtesy of Olivia Hanson

8:00 P.M. February 28, 2022 — 6 Hours Post-Application

Self-Tanning Moisturizer
Self-Tanning Moisturizer

Courtesy of Olivia Hanson

10:00 A.M. March 1, 202220 Hours Post-Application

Self-Tanning Moisturizer
Self-Tanning Moisturizer

Courtesy

Shop now: $49; sephora.com and ulta.com

If I apply it in the mornings, I can expect to see a slight golden tint by the evening and full results when I wake up the next morning. I can also apply it in the evening without the worry of it coming off on my pillow cases and wake up feeling like a golden goddess. According to Elrick, the formula is "very much a slow-release formula" that's supposed to develop within four to six hours, but that timeline can depend upon your skin type.

I've used the Crème for over five weeks now and have never seen a pimple pop up. With most tanning lotions, mouses, and spray tans, I've always had some sort of facial break out due to the DHA in their formulas (and I have fairly clear/normal skin). So for me, the difference between average self-tanners and this self-tanning moisturizer is clear. Because the product includes such healthy, hydrating ingredients, it continues to keep my skin happy, healthy, and glowing.

One word of caution: Aside from being a moisturizer, this is still a self-tanner and should be used on your face and neck mindfully. While most moisturizers can be passively thrown on, with this one, if you miss a spot on your skin, it will remain tan-free.

You can find the Crème at both Sephora and Ulta for $49, a hefty price tag, but worth it because a little will go a long way — not to mention the skin protection, hydrating ingredients, and flattering bronze glow.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Flames-Avalanche is the West Final we deserve

    In a showcase of the conference's division leaders, the Avalanche and Flames put on quite the performance on Saturday night.

  • Team Sonnet dominates Team Scotiabank to win championship at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) exploded for a seven-goal third period against Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to claim a 10-2 victory in the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Madison Field of Oakville, Ont., scored a hat trick, while Jessie Eldridge and Victoria Bach each scored twice to help lift the Toronto club to its first title of the season on Sunday at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va.

  • Dalano Banton on the first time he met Masai Ujiri

    Dalano Banton reveals what his draft workout was like for the Raptors in Tampa and how the organization gave draftees the full Toronto experience. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Colorado Avalanche still the class of the NHL

    Justin Cuthbert counts down the top five teams in the NHL this week, with the Avs comfortably leading the pack.

  • Canucks' Thatcher Demko recalls being roasted by Patrick Roy: 'What the f– is wrong with you?'

    Patrick Roy was not a fan of "Dancing Demko."

  • FIFA lets foreign players, coaches leave Russian clubs until June

    FIFA intervened to allow foreign players and coaches based in Russia to leave their clubs on Monday, although only for the rest of the season. Clubs in other countries will be allowed to sign up to two players who had been at clubs in Russia or Ukraine outside of the normal transfer window periods. Ukraine's league has been suspended since war engulfed the country, and its players are also allowed to temporarily leave until June 30. FIFPRO and the organization representing the world's soccer lea

  • ‘I’m really on the Toronto Raptors’: Dalano Banton

    Chris Boucher discusses his role as a veteran to the many young players on the Raptors while Dalano Banton still can’t believe he’s playing for his hometown team. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • 'Holy, this is different': Dalano Banton on 'Welcome to the NBA' moment

    Dalano Banton reveals the moment he realized he was in the NBA and why it's important for him to give back to his community. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Wings put alternate captain Danny DeKeyser on waivers for his birthday

    Veteran Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser was gifted a not-so-special birthday present from the only franchise he's ever known.

  • Hustle Play: Raptors' Dalano Banton on making the NBA, meeting Masai, rookie hazing

    Dalano Banton joins the show to talk about being drafted by his hometown team, his "welcome to the league" moment, and the advice he would give to kids who want to make the NBA.

  • Explaining impairment classification and factored times at the Winter Paralympics

    Canada flew out of the gates at the Beijing Paralympics, with three medals on Day 1 alone. Mollie Jepsen, an LW6/8-2 athlete, won gold in the women's standing downhill. Mac Marcoux, a B3 athlete, scored silver in the men's visually impaired downhill. And Mark Arendz, an LW6 athlete, collected biathlon bronze in the men's standing sprint. You may have watched some of these events and wondered what those letter-number combinations mean, or why there were oddly specific percentages next to athletes

  • Chris Boucher is really proud of Malachi Flynn

    The Raptors sophomore has struggled to find consistent minutes this season but never showed his frustration. Chris Boucher appreciated that. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Stingers lose 2nd straight to Cangrejeros at FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas

    The Edmonton Stingers' last two games away from home haven't gone to plan, losing by a combined 59 points to Puerto Rico's Cangrejeros. After falling 89-68 to the Cangrejeros in December, the Stingers followed it up with an even more lopsided defeat on Sunday night in Nicaragua, dropping the game 93-55 to their counterpart in Group A of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition. While the logo on the Edmonton jersey was the same for both losses, the names on the back were

  • Many unmasked hockey fans jam into Saddledome as restrictions drop

    A mostly unmasked sea of red and white jerseys filled the Saddledome for the Calgary Flames vs. Montreal Canadiens game Thursday night. The arena, which can seat over 19,000 people, can now operate at full capacity, and fans can choose whether or not to wear a mask now that the province has entered Step 2 in its three-step plan to lift pandemic restrictions. "It's just great to go back to having some sense of normalcy," hockey fan James Benford said before entering the arena. Josh Benford echoed

  • Gavrilova sparks Team Scotiabank's comeback win over Team Adidas in semifinal at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Ilya Gavrilova potted three goals, including the game-winner, to help propel Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to a 6-2 semifinal win over Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. The victory sets up a championship game against Team Sonnet (Toronto) on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. Team Adidas will face Team Bauer (Boston) in the consolation game

  • Skier Mollie Jepsen speeds to Canada's 1st gold medal of Beijing Paralympics

    Alpine skier Mollie Jepsen sped to Canada's first gold medal of the Beijing Paralympics on Saturday in China. The 22-year-old from West Vancouver, B.C., won the women's standing downhill with a time of one minute 21.75 seconds, upgrading from the bronze she won in the event four years ago in Pyeongchang. China's Zhang Mengqiu fell just one-tenth of a second behind Jepsen to take silver, while Sweden's Ebba Aarsjoe earned bronze at 1:23.20. "Usually, we ski courses a million times before racing i

  • Leafs fans ready to do to Campbell what they did to Andersen

    It's right to question Jack Campbell's viability as a starter, but to pretend as though the Maple Leafs have no other issues is foolish.

  • Defending champion Fernandez roars back to punch ticket to semis at Monterrey Open

    Leylah Fernandez is off to the semifinals at the Monterrey Open after defeating China's Qiang Wang in straight sets on Saturday, keeping her title defence alive. The Laval, Que., teen won her sets 7-6 and 6-4, after falling behind Wang 3-0 in the first of the two. Fernandez, 19, is scheduled to take the court at 8:15 p.m. ET against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia on Saturday. The Brazilian dispatched Czech Republic native Marie Bouzkova in her quarter-final match. Colombia's Camila Osorio and Spai

  • Team Sonnet defeats Team Bauer to advance to championship game at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) held on for a 4-3 win over Team Bauer (Boston) on Friday to advance to the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Team Sonnet will face the winner of tomorrow's semifinal matchup between Team Adidas (Minnesota) and Team Scotiabank (Calgary) at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. The loser will square off against Team Bauer in the consolation game on Sunday at 10:3