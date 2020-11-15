Self-serving: PDP's Ghulam Lone on Muzaffar Hussain Beigh quitting party

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 16 (ANI): PDP general secretary Ghulam Nabi Lone on Sunday accused its senior leader Muzaffar Hussain Beigh of being self-serving as he left the party reportedly over seat-sharing in the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration for the upcoming District Development Council (DDC) elections.

"You would have to ask Beigh why he left the party. Obviously, it is unfortunate when a member of the party leaves. It is saddening... But of course, if someone leaves over seat-sharing, it is self-serving," Lone told reporters here.

When asked if the PDP leaders are satisfied with the seat-sharing for PAGD alliance, he said that the member parties are contesting the election for a greater cause.

"It is not a question of being satisfied with the seat-sharing within the alliance. We are fighting this election for a greater cause. The seat-sharing process is ongoing and further discussions will be held on several issues," Lone said.

"This election doesn't mean anything. Our greater cause is to bring Article 370 and 35A back. We will work on that. We won't let this election affect the alliance," he added.

Lone said that two meetings, including one at the residence of National Conference leader and PAGD president Farooq Abdullah, were held on Sunday.

Notably, PDP founder member Muzaffar Hussain Beigh on Saturday quit the party reportedly over seat-sharing in the PAGD in a major jolt to Mehbooba Mufti-led People's Democratic Party ahead of the DDC elections. (ANI)