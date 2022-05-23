Self-scan supermarket tills and the rows over their use

Jennifer Meierhans - BBC News
·6 min read
Stock image of a man using a self-scan
Stock image of a man using a self-scan

Self-service supermarket tills are supposed to make our lives easier but after years of scanning groceries ourselves, some shoppers are really missing the human touch.

The row over self-scan versus cashier bubbled to the surface this week, after 69-year-old Pat McCarthy started a petition calling for Tesco to "stop replacing people with machines", swiftly gaining more than 100,000 signatures.

She argues that far from being effortless, her experience can be slow and confusing and she really misses a friendly chat with a cashier.

However, shopping at the same Tesco Extra in Osterley, west London where Ms McCarthy was struggling there is a 74-year-old self-scan supremo.

After reading our story, fellow customer Stefan Przedrzymirski got in touch to sing the praises of the tinny-voiced till.

"Self-service tills are brilliant, even better when you can use the portable scanner and checkout without unloading and reloading your trolley," he says with enthusiasm.

"I wouldn't dream of going back to cash and all the faff at the checkout."

Pat McCarthy
Pat McCarthy started a petition called "Tesco to stop the replacement of people by machines"

By contrast, one shopper who has really had enough of "please place your item in the bagging area", is consumer journalist, Harry Wallop.

He tweeted: "As a man, who almost without fail, has to ask a harassed member of staff to rectify a problem with the self-service tills at the supermarket I am fully behind this petition."

He says Ms McCarthy's supermarket petition "really struck a nerve" with shoppers.

"She's not calling for the banning of all self-service tills, she just wants the balance to be readdressed," he tells BBC Breakfast.

Although, "Tesco actually make the point that they don't have a single store where there are no staffed tills, so, if you really want to chat to someone you can go there."

But he warns an increasing number of supermarkets are moving entirely to self-scan. "It can be very frustrating when you have to wave your hands around to get a member of staff to come over when it's not working," he says.

And there is a serious point to make here around accessibility, self-scan is never going to work for some customers.

"I am severely sight impaired - registered blind - so, self service tills are a non-starter," Pennie Orger says. "My guide dog is clever, but not that clever."

And John Stonier asks: "What about deaf shoppers? We cannot hear any instructions from self checkout tills. Why not use a screen to give us visual instructions?"

For others, it has more to do with personal preference. Natalie Winter got in touch with BBC News to say, if there's a queue to pay she will opt for the self-service counter.

"But I soon regret it when I hear the annoying and frustrating 'unexpected item in the bagging area'."

While Donna Marie tells us she is convinced she has too much static electricity in her body as self-scans never work properly for her. She would rather stand in line for the tills than go through the "torture" of self-checkout.

It is important to remember self-scan is not a new thing - they've been increasing in number over the last 20 years.

Mr Wallop says self-service shopping was a radical innovation when it first appeared in Sainsbury's in the 1950s after being pioneered in the US.

"When they were first introduced people were horrified and Lord Sainsbury had a wire basket thrown at his head by an angry shopper who thought this was some dystopian future," he says.

But according to Dusty Lutz, general retail manager at self check-out technology makers, NCR, the machines will eventually take on even bigger tasks.

He's working with UK retailers to trial broadening self-scan from a basket of small items, to a whole trolley full of the weekly shop.

"What we are trying to do is continue to free up the cashier from the drudgery of having to scan. And letting the technology do the work for you," he explains.

Machines replacing jobs

But perhaps it is that drudgery that Brits like about their weekly shop - the comforting mundanity of pushing the trolley around, then watching your items glide past on the conveyor belt.

Whether you're a chatter, or a polite smile and get-on-with-it type of shopper, some people worry about the future for checkout staff.

Bouka Maamra, a 49-year-old scientist from Sheffield, got in touch to say she called a manager to open a till one Saturday morning when she found only self-scans open.

"People need jobs and when supermarkets save money with self-checkouts they won't reinvest in their stores, employees salaries, or in keeping prices down," she says.

While shopper Rowan Evans says: "I refuse to use a self-service till. I would rather queue, or ask a supervisor to open another till if the waiting time is too long. Machines are replacing people's jobs."

Mr Wallop adds there is a suggestion that the more self-scan tills a supermarket has, the fewer staff it needs.

"On one hand, lots of shoppers love it, they find it quicker, more convenient but it's very much cost saving for the supermarkets," he explains.

Stock image of woman on supermarket checkout serving a man
Stock image of woman on supermarket checkout serving a man

One checkout operator tells BBC Radio Essex she likes making a connection with customers but their interactions are becoming ever more hurried.

Her bosses have told her they are aiming to have fewer staffed tills in the future, says Dawn - not her real name.

"When there are so few tills open and people are queuing it puts pressure on you to go as fast as you can," she adds.

There are, however, other ways to shop, points out Mr Przedrzymirski, who switched to home delivery during the pandemic and now uses click and collect.

"The store visit is just for the extras, the specials and the fruit and veg," he says. "Do we miss the chat with checkout staff...no, definitely not!"

Jo Causon, chief executive of the Institute of Customer Service says these new options offer choice but do not work for every customer.

"Some may lack confidence, or have a disability, or have a more nuanced query that only humans can help with," she says.

She thinks supermarkets should listen to customers and offer a choice of service to reflect demand.

But Mr Przedrzymirski urges shoppers to give self-scan another go and not "endlessly look back", pointing out that "moving on starts in the mind."

"Certainly, some customers will need help, so the supermarkets will just have to get the balance right," he says.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 'It's crazy out there': Closure of youth clubs across UK 'pushing children to violence'

    Dwayne Roye, a community activist from Croydon, hosted his seventh annual football tournament today to raise awareness about knife crime. Dwayne is the father of Damarie Omare Roye, a 16-year-old boy who was murdered in a fatal knife attack last July. Dwayne, who manages Elite Development FC, a youth football team in Croydon, believes budget cuts that have decimated youth services in parts of England - particularly south London - are linked to the rise in knife crime.

  • Additional arrests made as investigation into Surrey, B.C. elementary school attack continues

    WARNING: This article contains details of violence. A total of three youths have been arrested as police continue to investigate an assault that happened at Hillcrest Elementary School in Surrey, B.C. on May 7. The incident, which was caught on video, showed several teen girls yelling at one girl who is bleeding from her face. In the video, the group swears at her and chases her, before cornering her against a chain link fence. She's made to kiss the shoes of her attackers, while apologizing pro

  • Yankees place RHP Green on injured list with elbow strain

    The Yankees placed Chad Green on the injured list with a strained right elbow on Saturday and the stalwart reliever could be headed for surgery. Before the Yankees opened a series with the Chicago White Sox, manager Aaron Boone said Green was getting other opinions before making a final decision. Green was injured during Thursday’s loss in Baltimore, and before Friday’s rainout Boone said the strain is a significant one.

  • Covid in North Korea: No response to US vaccine offer

    On a visit to the region, President Joe Biden said the US could provide Covid-19 jabs "immediately".

  • This 93-year-old restaurant chain is changing the way it recruits and keeps workers

    This story is part of Hire Calling, a CBC Vancouver series exploring the trends behind B.C.'s labour shortage and the creative solutions that some businesses are adopting. Have feedback or a story idea? Email hirecalling@cbc.ca. White Spot is a decades-old B.C.-based restaurant chain made popular by its focus on burgers and family dining. But as the restaurant industry changes, the 93-year-old company is looking for new ways to attract not only customers, but employees willing to work for them d

  • German chancellor Scholz kicks off Africa trip in Senegal

    DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz began a three-nation trip to Africa on Sunday, a visit that is expected to include talks with African leaders about the geopolitical consequences of the war in Ukraine. Scholz is making stops in Senegal and South Africa as part of his first visit to the continent since becoming chancellor nearly six months ago. Both countries have been invited to attend the G-7 summit in Germany at the end of June. Participants there will try to find a common p

  • Burglar caught after his phone accidentally records him bragging about crimes

    Wayne Axtell, 39, was jailed at Oxford Crown Court after his phone recordings were used as evidence.

  • Australia's next prime minister came from humble beginnings

    CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia's Prime Minister-elect Anthony Albanese is a politician molded by his humble start to life as the only child of a single mother who raised him on a pension in gritty inner-Sydney suburbia. He is also a hero of multicultural Australia, describing himself as the only candidate with a “non-Anglo Celtic name” to run for prime minister in the 121 years that the office has existed. He has promised to rehabilitate Australia's international reputation as a climate ch

  • Turkey's Erdogan talks to Swedish, Finnish leaders on NATO

    ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday discussed his objections to Sweden and Finland joining NATO with the two Nordic countries’ leaders, Erdogan’s office said. He spoke to Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson in separate calls to address Ankara’s concerns about those it considers terrorists in their countries, the presidential communications office said in a statement. It said Erdogan called upon Sweden to lift defensive we

  • Stamkos, Kucherov lead Lightning past Panthers 5-1 in Game 3

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • US Soccer Hall of Fame inductees praise equal pay agreement

    FRISCO, Texas. (AP) — Shannon Boxx, Christie Pearce Rampone and Linda Hamilton all celebrated this week's landmark equal pay agreement with U.S. Soccer as the three women were enshrined Saturday in the National Soccer Hall of Fame. "As the women’s national team, we have always known we have a greater responsibility than just winning games. The newest contract is a testament to the work the past and the present players have done off the field," Boxx said. “As a Black athlete, I also felt the resp

  • Why the Battle of Alberta could stay a circus

    There won't be 15 goals every night, but the situation sets up for high-scoring, volatile games between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.

  • Lightning up 3-0 in series, Panthers at brink of elimination

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • Canada drops 6-3 decision to Switzerland at world hockey championship

    HELSINKI — Dean Kukan and Nico Hischier scored power-play goals and Denis Malgin had two assists as Switzerland defeated Canada 6-3 on Saturday at the world hockey championship. Michael Fora, Jonas Siegenthaler, Pius Suter and Timo Meier - into an empty net - also scored for the unbeaten Swiss (5-0-0-0) at the Helsinki Ice Hall. Kent Johnson opened the scoring for the Canadians (4-0-0-1), who suffered their first loss of the preliminary round. Adam Lowry and Drake Batherson had the other goals a

  • Flames' Milan Lucic ejected for hit on Oilers goalie Mike Smith

    Milan Lucic was given a five-minute major and a game misconduct for his hit on Mike Smith.

  • Perron scores twice, Blues even series with 4-1 win over Avs

    DENVER (AP) — David Perron scored twice as St. Louis switched up its line combinations, Jordan Binnington made 30 saves and the Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 on Thursday night to tie their second-round series at a game apiece. Jordan Kyrou added a goal and Brandon Saad sealed it with an empty-netter for the Blues as they rode another stellar performance from Binnington. The Blues goaltender stopped 51 shots during a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 1. Binnington's flashing his 2019 form, when a

  • Edmonton Oilers douse Calgary Flames 5-3 to even playoff series 1-1

    CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored the winning goal shorthanded for the Edmonton Oilers in Friday's 5-3 win over the Calgary Flames to even their playoff series at one victory apiece. Edmonton captain Connor McDavid's goal and assist Friday made him the fastest active player to reach 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) in a single post-season, and fastest among any player since Mario Lemieux in 1992. Leon Draisaitl and defenceman Duncan Keith each had a goal and two assists and Evan Bouchard also scored

  • Nashville tops Montreal 2-1, ups home unbeaten streak to 23

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M

  • Jalen Harris is back, can he help the Raptors?

    After a season overseas, Jalen Harris has returned to Toronto and is eligible to be reinstated by the NBA. Assuming that happens, how does he fit with the Raptors' vision and where could he potentially be an asset? Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss that along with ways Deandre Ayton, Serge Ibaka & Mo Bamba could fit with Toronto and new skills Gary Trent Jr. could add this offseason on the latest episode of the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.

  • IOC rubber-stamps Olympic medal upgrade for Canada's men's relay team at Tokyo Games

    OTTAWA — Canada's men's 4x100-metre relay team from the Tokyo Olympics has officially been upgraded to silver nine months after they raced to bronze. The International Olympic Committee rubber-stamped the upgrade during Thursday's meeting of the executive board. Jerome Blake of Burnaby, B.C., Aaron Brown and Brendon Rodney of Toronto, and six-time Olympic medallist Andre De Grasse of Markham, Ont. posted a time of 37.70 seconds in Tokyo to finish behind Italy and Great Britain. Great Britain's r