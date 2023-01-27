‘I self-medicated after serving in Afghanistan – I didn't fit into the military or society’

Jack Rear
·8 min read
British army veteran Leon Calder wears hard hat and vest at construction site - Tony Buckingham
British army veteran Leon Calder wears hard hat and vest at construction site - Tony Buckingham

As a former foster child, Leon Calder felt his life choices were limited. So, at the age of 17, he decided to join the army. Being in the Parachute Regiment meant it wasn’t long before he was deployed to Iraq.

“I joined at the perfect time,” says Calder, who’s now 38. “If you’re young and you’ve signed up to be a soldier, you want to see the world. I went to Iraq and I got to do everything - some soldiers spend decades in the army and don’t fulfil their dreams.

Two years later, Calder joined the Pathfinder Platoon - “a bigger boys club: more badges, more objectives, more to do”.

Then, in 2006, Calder was deployed to Afghanistan. The initial brief was a “peaceful mission”. As history recalls, it was anything but. “You ask for rain, you get wet,” he says with a shrug. “We were in kinetic activity [active warfare involving lethal force] for a high percent of that tour,” he says. “We got surrounded, we couldn't get our wounded out. We had casualties.”

The Pathfinder Platoon during a British And French Airborne Forces joint exercise on April 25, 2013 in Stranraer, Scotland. Exercise 'Joint Warrior' sees British and French airborne forces demonstrate their readiness to be deployed together as the 'Intermediate Combined Joint Expeditionary Force' ( i-CJEF) on contingency operations, ranging from disaster relief to war fighting - Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
The Pathfinder Platoon during a British And French Airborne Forces joint exercise on April 25, 2013 in Stranraer, Scotland. Exercise 'Joint Warrior' sees British and French airborne forces demonstrate their readiness to be deployed together as the 'Intermediate Combined Joint Expeditionary Force' ( i-CJEF) on contingency operations, ranging from disaster relief to war fighting - Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Losing friends and colleagues like that is something that most civilians will never understand but part of a soldier's training is putting this trauma aside. “The mission comes first,” says Calder. “You have to block it out and drive forward. You suppress it. It's all part of the training, you're told you're a hero, you're told you're invincible so when you lose colleagues you just have to keep going. If you don't keep going, someone else is going to get hit. You just have to keep busy. But you are a family, a unit, so when it goes wrong, yes it's horrific, there's no way to get around that.”

As long as he was on the frontlines, Calder felt he could literally ‘soldier on’. By 2008, he’d applied for SAS selection but a doctor diagnosed him with hearing loss; a result of gunfire on the battlefield. Four days before he was due to begin the selection process he was told he couldn’t continue.

“It broke me,” Calder recalls. “The Pathfinder Platoon has the highest SAS selection rate so that had always seemed a natural pathway for me. I’d devoted my whole life to that goal. It felt like a bereavement when it didn’t work out.

The experience encouraged Calder to leave the army in 2009. “I couldn't go on. I didn’t want to support from the rear,’ he says.

The transition back to civilian life felt like going from “hero to zero”. Calder felt adrift, cut off from his friends, his family, the identity he’d spent his entire adult life cultivating vanished overnight.

Calder was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder. It felt like his fight-or-flight response had been switched; where he’d been trained to feel perfectly in control while he was being shot at, his calibration for the world most of us inhabit was out of balance.

British army veteran Leon Calder wears hard hat and vest at construction site - Tony Buckingham
British army veteran Leon Calder wears hard hat and vest at construction site - Tony Buckingham

“That’s where you get into trouble,” Calder explains. “Most veterans self-medicate drugs, embark on distractions like motorbikes, sky-diving…You’re trying to find something to give you the same high. But I’ll tell you now, nothing will beat the feeling you get from being at war, standing on the precipice of life and death. You feel an immense guilt for enjoying that feeling so much. It’s the adrenaline, it’s almost impossible to describe. When you lose that, there’s a massive void of nothingness that you desperately attempt to fill.”

Calder self-medicated with alcohol. “I’d drink, cause problems at home, then disappear back off to the desert on close protection jobs, to bury my head in the sand and just get through it,” he admits.

It became a vicious cycle, only ending when a former colonel advised him to think about his future. Private security jobs in Iraq couldn’t last forever and he’d have to find a new reason to get up in the morning.

By now, Calder was a father of two, and determined to clean up his act. For years he worked doing odd jobs but “it was a car crash,” he says. “I did what I thought I had to do, I turned up on time, I did the work, but I didn’t have my team behind me. I felt worthless.

“I felt like the military didn’t want me, I didn’t fit into society - I was in no man’s land. That’s when all the baggage you pretend you don’t carry around, the mental health injuries you never talked about, bubble to the surface.”

Calder realised he needed professional help. The turning point came in 2017 when he discovered the RBLI, one of four charities supported by this year’s Telegraph Christmas Appeal.

“The RBLI was the final piece of the jigsaw puzzle,” he says. “I’d gone from military to veteran, but the RBLI bridged the gap back into civilian life.”

He enrolled on the charity’s LifeWorks course, a national employment support programme, which as of 2023 has supported more than 6,000 veterans since its inception. Eighty-three percent of participants in the programme moved into work within twelve months, especially impressive given 79 percent have some form of physical or mental disability.

The five day course, hosted by former army professionals, life coaches, vocational assessors, psychologists and career consultants, runs all over the country. It helps veterans create a modern CV, learn how to job search, and how to nail an interview.

“What I liked was that I rang RBLI and they said ‘yep, we can help’. It wasn’t a matter of waiting for days or weeks, it was 48 hours, bang, there’s your date - it showed me they meant it,” says Calder.

One of the reasons many military veterans struggle, says Calder, is because they speak “a different language.” What made RBLI’s help different from anything else was that it was coming from ex-military people who could share their wisdom and spoke in a manner veterans could understand.

“We were taught a mnemonic which I still use: STAR - situations, tactics, actions, results, I think about that every single day,” offers Calder as an example.

British army veteran Leon Calder wears hard hat and vest at construction site - Tony Buckingham
British army veteran Leon Calder wears hard hat and vest at construction site - Tony Buckingham

The advice and training he got from LifeWorks propelled Calder through the application and interview process, and he soon landed a job on the veteran’s programme at Barratt Homes where he has found success in construction. “From a trainee site manager who couldn’t put up a shelf and the only house I built was out of lego, to a senior site manager at Tilla Homes in five years - not bad,” he says.

Having come up through a veterans programme, Calder has been keen to offer help to other veterans coming up behind him in the construction industry, but thinks there is still more to be done by the army itself.

“There’s a lot of help out there for military veterans, but it needs to be joined up,” Calder muses. “The LifeWorks course was amazing, but if they’d run something like that as a matter of course when I left the army, it would have saved so much pain for so many veterans.

"In this country we wait until there’s a problem, a mental health issue, homelessness, desperate for help, before we intervene. If I could talk to the people in charge I’d advise them to shorten the gap between people needing and receiving help. The army will tell you they already do that, that they’ll put you on these courses, but their provision isn’t nearly good enough.”

Without joined-up thinking and oversight, Calder believes, plenty of veterans charities have lapsed into offering bland platitudes or impractical solutions. “What RBLI did was say ‘shut up, listen up, this is what we have for you, if you follow it, it will work’,” he explains.

“That’s what a soldier needs. We don’t need to be told how brilliant and amazing we are, we don’t need sponsorship to go to Africa to climb mountains. That might be great for two weeks but how does that help in real life? All that happens is veterans go home and the struggles come back. RBLI is very good at equipping us with the tools that we need. The ownership and the consequences to say ‘look, if you don’t do this, don’t expect good things to happen for you.’”

Calder now realises that the lessons he learned in the army will always run in his veins. “Sometimes people often refer to me as a 'veteran site manager' but I often think I'm really just an ex-soldier playing a site manager,” he says. “I'm always going to be ex-military. The training is too good to let you escape that easily.”

RBLI is one of four charities supported by this year's Telegraph Christmas Charity Appeal. The others are Age UK, Macmillan Cancer Support, and Action for Children. To make a donation, please visit telegraph.co.uk/2022appeal or call 0151 284 1927

Latest Stories

  • AP source: Chiefs' Mahomes sustained high ankle sprain

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes sustained a right high ankle sprain in the Kansas City Chiefs' divisional playoff win over the Jaguars, a person familiar with the nature of the injury told The Associated Press on Sunday, but the All-Pro quarterback expects to play in next weekend's AFC championship game. Mahomes was hurt late in the first quarter Saturday when a Jacksonville defender landed on him. X-rays taken during the game came back negative, and Mahomes returned after halftime to le

  • Canada's Devin Gibson looking to make mark in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

    Hurt hands are nothing new to Devin Gibson. It comes with the territory for a bare-knuckle fighter. "Fourth and fifth round, it's just really tough to want to punch the head," said the 28-year-old from Sarnia, Ont., known as The Canadian Assassin. Gibson (2-0-0) takes on American Albert Inclan (0-1-0) on Friday at BKFC 35 in Myrtle Beach, S.C. While the five-foot-six Gibson normally competes at the flyweight non-title weight of 126 pounds -- cutting down from around 145 pounds -- the fight will

  • Damian Lillard scores 60 points, helps Blazers beat Jazz

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard scored a season-high 60 points, hitting nine 3-pointers, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Utah Jazz 134-124 on Wednesday night. Lillard tied for second-most in the NBA this season. Donovan Mitchell had 71 in an overtime game for Cleveland against Chicago on Jan. 3, and Luka Doncic scored 60 in Dallas’ OT victory over New York on Dec. 27. Jerami Grant added 19 points to help Portland win its second straight game. Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz with 24 poi

  • 3 forwards Maple Leafs should target at NHL trade deadline

    The Maple Leafs don't have much cap space, but they still have options to improve their roster by the NHL trade deadline.

  • Paul beats Shelton in all-US quarterfinal at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tommy Paul reached his first Grand Slam semifinal and ended the surprising run of Ben Shelton by winning their all-American matchup at the Australian Open 7-6 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 on Wednesday. Paul, a 25-year-old from New Jersey, is the first man from his country to make it to the final four at Melbourne Park since Andy Roddick in 2009. Roddick was also the last man from the U.S. to win a Grand Slam singles championship, at the U.S. Open 20 years ago. The 35th-ranked P

  • Bruins beat Sharks 4-0, extend winning streak to five games

    BOSTON (AP) — Defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy scored highlight-reel goals, Linus Ullmark earned the shutout and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks for the 11th straight time, 4-0 on Sunday night. The Bruins won their fifth straight game and improved to 22-1-3 at home this season, including a victory at Fenway Park as the “home” team in the Winter Classic. Ullmark, named a first-time All Star, made 17 saves and improved his record to 24-2-1. He had a relatively e

  • Bills: Hamlin attending his 1st game since cardiac arrest

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during a game three weeks ago, is in attendance at Highmark Stadium for Buffalo's AFC divisional round playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, the team said on social media. The Bills posted a video to both Instagram and Twitter apparently showing Hamlin arriving at the team's locker room and the message “Welcome home, Damar." Hamlin, 24, has not been seen in public since the Bills and Bengals met on

  • Flames edge Blue Jackets 4-3 in OT in Johnny Gaudreau's return to Saddledome

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube's overtime winner for the Calgary Flames capped Johnny Gaudreau's eventful return to the Saddledome on Monday. Dube ended Calgary's see-saw battle with the Columbus Blue Jackets at 2:25 of extra time for a 4-3 victory. Gaudreau had two assists, missed a penalty shot and was constantly razzed by Flames fans in his first game in Calgary since departing for Columbus as an unrestricted free agent last July. "The fans are very passionate. They are care a lot about our team and t

  • Bruce, there he goes: Struggling Canucks fire head coach Boudreau, hire Tocchet

    VANCOUVER — General manager Patrik Allvin feels strongly that his Vancouver Canucks needed a coaching change — whether the passionate fan base wanted one or not. The change came Sunday when the Canucks officially fired head coach Bruce Boudreau and replaced him with Rick Tocchet. The former coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Arizona Coyotes is the 21st head coach in the franchise's history. “Those decisions are never easy," Allvin said in a press conference. "But at this point I felt there was

  • Precious Achiuwa is showing he's improved his court awareness

    Amit Mann and Asad Alvi discuss what Precious Achiuwa has shown since he's returned from injury and the improvements he's made in his court awareness. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Canadian aerials skiers Duchaine, Fontaine just miss World Cup podium in Quebec

    Canadians Alexandre Duchaine and Miha Fontaine finished fourth and fifth respectively at the World Cup aerials event in Le Relais, Que., on Sunday. The 18-year-old Duchaine had a clean jump of 111.37 in the second round of the final after securing his spot in the top six with a score of 109.74 on his first jump. The Quebec City native finished 7.18 points back of American Christopher Lillis for bronze, but secured his third top-five World Cup finish after finishing fourth in Finland earlier this

  • Chiefs' decision to trade Hill opened future for success

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The decision that Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach faced at the conclusion of last season was shockingly simple yet brutally difficult: Do they sign wide receiver Tyreek Hill to a long-term deal or trade him away? Two options. Yet two very different ways to chart a course for the future of the franchise. Veach mulled the decision for the better part of six weeks, knowing full well most Chiefs fans wanted to keep the dynamic playmaker, but that it would saddl

  • Senators assistant coach Bob Jones diagnosed with ALS

    Ottawa Senators assistant coach Bob Jones has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

  • Bucks get Antetokounmpo and Middleton back against Pistons

    DETROIT (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and three-time All-Star Khris Middleton in their lineup together for the first time in more than a month. Both forwards played the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. Antetokounmpo had missed five straight games with a sore left knee. Middleton hadn’t played since Dec. 15 due to a sore right knee. Milwaukee selected Antetokounmpo No. 15 overall a decade ago. The native of Greece was the NBA's Most Improved Player award in hi

  • Garland scores 26 as Cavaliers race past Rockets 113-95

    HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Garland scored 26 points and Evan Mobley added 21 as the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the short-handed Houston Rockets 113-95 Thursday night despite missing Donovan Mitchell. Garland, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft who turned 23 on Thursday, also had nine assists and four rebounds for the Cavs. The Cavaliers led by 26 at halftime after scoring 74 points in the first two periods. The Rockets cut it to 22 on a basket by rookie Jabari Smith Jr. with 9 1/2 minutes left

  • Bruins beat Sharks 4-0, extend winning streak to five games

    BOSTON (AP) — Defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy scored highlight-reel goals, Linus Ullmark made 17 saves and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks for the 11th straight time, 4-0 on Sunday night. The Bruins won their fifth straight game and improved to 22-1-3 at home this season, including a victory at Fenway Park as the “home” team in the Winter Classic. “Our bench was really motivated by it,” Boston’s first-year coach Jim Montgomery said of the McAvoy and Lindholm

  • Johnny Gaudreau comes back to Calgary's Saddledome as a Blue Jacket

    CALGARY — Johnny Gaudreau returned to the NHL city that accelerated him to league stardom for the first time since he left. A Calgary Flame his first eight seasons of professional hockey out of Boston College, the left-winger stepped back onto Saddledome ice Monday in Columbus Blue Jackets colours. His Blue Jackets teammates gave Gaudreau a taste of what he might expect at night in his first game back in Calgary by booing him when he touched the puck in the morning skate. "It was funny," Gaudrea

  • Ovechkin scores, Capitals beat Penguins 3-2 in shootout

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom was grumpier than his usual self the morning before he and the Washington Capitals faced the Pittsburgh Penguins. “It happens sometimes when you’ve lost two in a row," he said. By the end of the night, Backstrom flipped the mood by scoring the shootout winner in a 3-2 victory Thursday that ended the Capitals' two-game skid and kept them ahead of their archrivals in the Eastern Conference playoff race. “It’s always good to get a chance to do the shootout and ob

  • Canadian rugby women finish 11th while men place 14th at New Zealand Sevens

    HAMILTON, New Zealand — The Canadian women finished the HSBC New Zealand Sevens on a winning note Saturday, thumping Papua New Guinea 44-5 to place 11th. Canada, which came into the tournament in ninth place in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series standings after two events, got three tries from Bianca Farella and singles from Krissy Scurfield, Nakisa Levale, Fancy Bermudez Chavez, Renee Gonzalez and Shalaya Valenzuela against Papua New Guinea, an invitational side at the tournament. The Canadian

  • The Bruins' path to becoming the best team in NHL history

    The Bruins are on pace for an NHL record 66 wins and 140 points.