These Self-Care Gifts Are Exactly What You Need Right Now

Elizabeth Buxton
·9 min read

The act of self-care varies from person to person. However you choose to practice this lifestyle concept, taking the time to stop and show yourself some love is necessary, whether that’s through mental-health mindfulness, journaling, body care, or even some soothing tea. While this practice gets a lot of hype around Valentine's day, we all know that it’s important to periodically pamper yourself on a year-round basis — so we created a gift guide that you can use for yourself or a loved one.

Ahead, you’ll find a curated collection of our favorite self-care essentials that offers something for everyone. Think essential oil diffusers, healing crystals, meaningful jewelry, soft-as-a-cloud slippers, well-being hand soap (it’s a thing!), and more gifts that rank high on the TLC scale. Shop on to get in the true treat-yourself spirit by getting or giving some care in the form of the 34 gifts ahead.

<h2>Eberjey Sleep Chic Knit Pajama Set<br></h2><br>These festive PJs are cute and cozy <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-us/womens-loungewear" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:loungewear attire" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">loungewear attire</a> that you'll want to wear 24/7. <br><br><strong>Eberjey</strong> 'Sleep Chic' Knit Pajamas, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Feberjey-sleep-chic-knit-pajamas%2F3554950" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nordstrom</a>

These festive PJs are cute and cozy loungewear attire that you'll want to wear 24/7.

<h3><strong><h2>Standard Dose Bath Kit</h2></strong></h3><br>With cold winter days in full force, it's time to treat your body with extra love using this Standard Dose kit that includes CBD bath salts, a gentle body wash, and nourishing bath drops. <br><br><strong>Standard Dose</strong> Bath Kit, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fstandarddose.com%2Fcollections%2Fkits-bundles%2Fproducts%2Fbath-kit-1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Standard Dose" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Standard Dose</a>

With cold winter days in full force, it's time to treat your body with extra love using this Standard Dose kit that includes CBD bath salts, a gentle body wash, and nourishing bath drops.

<h2>Nap Loungewear Baggy Tunic Hoodie<br></h2><br>Any lucky giftee will delight in getting all wrapped up inside the softest (and most stylish) of fleecy snuggles.<br><br><strong>Nap Loungewear</strong> Baggy Tunic Hoodie, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fnaploungewear.com%2Fproduct%2Fbaggy-tunic-hoodie%2F%3F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nap Loungewear" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nap Loungewear</a>

Any lucky giftee will delight in getting all wrapped up inside the softest (and most stylish) of fleecy snuggles.

<h3><h2>The Sill Snake Plant</h2></h3><br>Sometimes self-care is best practiced in caring for a small green friend, like a sturdy snake plant.<br><br><strong>The Sill</strong> Snake Plant Laurentii, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thesill.com%2Fproducts%2Fsnake-plant-laurentii%3Fvariant%3D39713049215081" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Sill" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Sill</a>

Sometimes self-care is best practiced in caring for a small green friend, like a sturdy snake plant.

<h3><strong><h2>Classic Turkish Cotton Robe</h2></strong></h3><br>Get 5-star-hotel-at-home vibes with this snuggly robe crafted from cozy and luxurious 100% Turkish cotton.<br><br><strong>Parachute Home</strong> Classic Turkish Cotton Robe, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.parachutehome.com%2Fproducts%2Fclassic-bathrobe%3Fopt-color%3Dblush" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Parachute Home" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Parachute Home</a>

Get 5-star-hotel-at-home vibes with this snuggly robe crafted from cozy and luxurious 100% Turkish cotton.

<h3><strong><h2>Sleep Dharma</h2></strong><h2> Pillow Mist</h2></h3><br>If CBD sleep gummies or weighted blankets aren't your thing, try out this botanical mist to help lull you to dreamland with a comforting blend of vetiver, chamomile, and clary sage. <br><br><strong>Mauli Rituals</strong> Sleep Dharma Pillow Mist, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fstandarddose.com%2Fcollections%2Fnew-arrivals%2Fproducts%2Fmauli-rituals-sleep-dharma-pillow-mist" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Standard Dose" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Standard Dose</a>

If CBD sleep gummies or weighted blankets aren't your thing, try out this botanical mist to help lull you to dreamland with a comforting blend of vetiver, chamomile, and clary sage.

<h2>lululemon x Saje The Recovery Kit<br></h2><br>Press pause on grueling work schedules and workouts with this me time-focused set containing Saje's fan-fave aromatherapy roll-on, bath salts, and body butter. Bonus: Knead through knots and tired muscles with the beautifully-crafted wooden massager.<br><br><strong>Lululemon</strong> lululemon x Saje The Recovery Kit, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.lululemon.com%2Fp%2Fselfcare%2Flululemon-Saje-The-Recovery-Kit%2F_%2Fprod10760083" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lululemon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lululemon</a>

Press pause on grueling work schedules and workouts with this me time-focused set containing Saje's fan-fave aromatherapy roll-on, bath salts, and body butter. Bonus: Knead through knots and tired muscles with the beautifully-crafted wooden massager.

<h3><strong><h2>David’s Tea Feel-Good Teas Sampler</h2></strong></h3><br>Enjoy a hot cup of happiness with this collection of twelve loose-leaf blends designed to help you relax, digest, and detox.<br><br><strong>DavidsTea</strong> Feel Good Faves 12 Tea Sampler, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.davidstea.com%2Fus_en%2Ftea%2Ffeel-good-faves-12-tea-sampler%2F961580US01VAR0071836.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:DavidsTea" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">DavidsTea</a>

Enjoy a hot cup of happiness with this collection of twelve loose-leaf blends designed to help you relax, digest, and detox.

<h2>Wolf Circus Swirl Heart Drop Earrings</h2><br>Yes, a meaningful piece of jewelry can count as self-care — especially when it represents the love you have for yourself.<br><br><strong>Wolf Circus</strong> Swirl Heart Drop Earrings, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fwolf-circus-swirl-heart-drop-earrings%2F6414104" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nordstrom</a>

Yes, a meaningful piece of jewelry can count as self-care — especially when it represents the love you have for yourself.

<h2>Brooklinen Heathered Cashmere Core Sheet Set</h2><br>A strong case can be made for sleep as the ultimate kind of self-care. Investing in a luxe, deliciously soft bedding seems like the right way to do just that, no?<br><br><strong>Brooklinen</strong> Heathered Cashmere Core Sheet Set, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.brooklinen.com%2Fproducts%2Fheathered-cashmere-core-sheet-set%3Fvariant%3D15984430350426" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Brooklinen" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Brooklinen</a>

A strong case can be made for sleep as the ultimate kind of self-care. Investing in a luxe, deliciously soft bedding seems like the right way to do just that, no?

<h2>Casper Glow Light</h2><br>Create a warm, relaxing ambiance in your home with the help of these self-dimming soft lamps which help coax you into your best night's sleep yet. (You can even control the light's setting via your phone!)<br><br><strong>Casper</strong> The Glow Light, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fcasper.com%2Fglow-light%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Casper" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Casper</a>

Create a warm, relaxing ambiance in your home with the help of these self-dimming soft lamps which help coax you into your best night's sleep yet. (You can even control the light's setting via your phone!)

<h2>The Self-Care Cookbook<br></h2><br>In addition to being delicious, food can be a form of mindfulness in and of itself. The recipes in this tome offer easy, affordable, and healthy meals to help you live your best life.<br><br><strong>Gemma Ogston</strong> The Self-Care Cookbook, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.freepeople.com%2Fshop%2Fthe-self-care-cookbook%2F%3F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Free People" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Free People</a>

In addition to being delicious, food can be a form of mindfulness in and of itself. The recipes in this tome offer easy, affordable, and healthy meals to help you live your best life.

<h2>Comrad Knee-High Compression Socks</h2><br>With 2022 hopefully bringing a bonafide return to safe travels, keep your legs feeling supported and energized in-flight with a pair of compression socks. <br><br><strong>Comrad</strong> Knee-High Compression Socks, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.comradsocks.com%2Fcollections%2Fcompression-socks%2Fproducts%2Fknee-high-compression-socks-stripes%3Fvariant%3D31509581037602" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Comrad" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Comrad</a>

With 2022 hopefully bringing a bonafide return to safe travels, keep your legs feeling supported and energized in-flight with a pair of compression socks.

<h2>The Self-Care Planner</h2><br>Make 2022 your year with a <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-us/best-planner-journal-2021" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:mindful planner practice" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">mindful planner practice</a>. This empowering planner is designed to be your personal tool kit for releasing feelings of gratitude, anxiety, and everything in between.<br><br><strong>Anthropologie</strong> The Self-Care Spiral Planner, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Fthe-self-care-spiral-planner%3F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Anthropologie" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Anthropologie</a>

Make 2022 your year with a mindful planner practice. This empowering planner is designed to be your personal tool kit for releasing feelings of gratitude, anxiety, and everything in between.

<strong>— PAID —</strong><br><br>Give yourself (or mom!) the gift of wellness with this advanced health smartwatch, which combines state-of-the-art sensors and innovative technology to give you the tools you need for stress management, tracking her heart health, and more. Bonus: It comes with a six-month trial of Fitbit Premium.*<br><br>*Premium trial for new and returning Premium users only. T&C apply.<br><br><strong>Fitbit</strong> Fitbit Sense, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fitbit.com%2Fglobal%2Fus%2Fproducts%2Fsmartwatches%2Fsense%3Futm_medium%3Dcustom%26utm_source%3D%2520Refinery%252029%26utm_campaign%3Dconsideration%26utm_content%3DMother%27s%2520Day" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Fitbit" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Fitbit</a>
Give yourself (or mom!) the gift of wellness with this advanced health smartwatch, which combines state-of-the-art sensors and innovative technology to give you the tools you need for stress management, tracking her heart health, and more. Bonus: It comes with a six-month trial of Fitbit Premium.*

<h2>Urban Outfitters Amped Fleece Boo Pillow</h2><br>Imagine it: Curling up with this fluffy body pillow with a good book (or Instagram scroll), with a candle lit nearby and your favorite playlist in the background. Bliss.<br><br><strong>Urban Outfitters</strong> Amped Fleece Boo Pillow, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.urbanoutfitters.com%2Fshop%2Famped-fleece-boo-pillow%3Fcategory%3Dcozy-gifts%26color%3D049" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Urban Outfitters" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Urban Outfitters</a>

Imagine it: Curling up with this fluffy body pillow with a good book (or Instagram scroll), with a candle lit nearby and your favorite playlist in the background. Bliss.

<h3><strong><h2>The Tub Kit</h2></strong></h3><br>A luxurious, long-lasting bath has long been one of the best ways to indulge in some self-love. Enjoy a blissful <em>bain </em>with a kit that features nourishing soaking salts and Maude’s signature coconut milk bath elixir.<br><br><strong>Maude</strong> The Tub Kit, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fgetmaude.com%2Fproducts%2Ftub-kit" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Maude" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Maude</a>

A luxurious, long-lasting bath has long been one of the best ways to indulge in some self-love. Enjoy a blissful bain with a kit that features nourishing soaking salts and Maude’s signature coconut milk bath elixir.

<h3><h2>Aesop Callippus Aromatique Candle<br></h2></h3><br>Channel woody, earthy forest vibes indoors with a beautifully-crafted candle that will transform any living room into the ultimate realm of relaxation.<br><br><strong>Aesop</strong> Callippus Aromatique Candle, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aesop.com%2Fus%2Fp%2Fhome%2Fhome-formulations%2Fcallippus-aromatique-candle%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Aesop" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Aesop</a>

Channel woody, earthy forest vibes indoors with a beautifully-crafted candle that will transform any living room into the ultimate realm of relaxation.

<h3><h2>Ouai Chill Pills Bath Bombs<br></h2></h3><br>Channel ultra-relaxing energy with these calming bath bombs crafted with hemp, jojoba, and safflower seed oils and gently fragranced with jasmine and rose. <br><br><strong>Ouai</strong> Chill Pills Bath Bombs, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fchill-pills-bath-bombs%3FproductId%3Dpimprod2015103%26sku%3D2565490" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ulta Beauty" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Ulta Beauty</a>

Channel ultra-relaxing energy with these calming bath bombs crafted with hemp, jojoba, and safflower seed oils and gently fragranced with jasmine and rose.

<h3><h2>Skin Gym Ice Roller</h2></h3><br>You can quite literally chill out with this ice roller from Skin Gym — it must be stored <em>in the freezer</em> in order to be effective. The beauty tool was designed to fight puffiness, swelling, and the look of fatigue; and provides a mini pick-me-up with each use. <br><br><strong>Skin Gym</strong> Skin Gym Ice Roller, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.freepeople.com%2Fshop%2Fskin-gym-ice-roller%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Free People" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Free People</a>

You can quite literally chill out with this ice roller from Skin Gym — it must be stored in the freezer in order to be effective. The beauty tool was designed to fight puffiness, swelling, and the look of fatigue; and provides a mini pick-me-up with each use.

<h2>Grown Alchemist Hand Wash<br></h2><br>Upgrade your <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-us/2018/11/215244/wellness-gift-ideas" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wellness routine" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">wellness routine</a> with this woody, earthy blend of orange, cedarwood, and sage, which offer a blissful moment of calm every time you wash your hands.<br><br><strong>Grown Alchemist</strong> Hand Wash, 500ml, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fen-us%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fgrown-alchemist%2Fbeauty%2Fhandcare%2Fhand-wash-500ml%2F3633577411986082%3F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Net-A-Porter" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Net-A-Porter</a>

Upgrade your wellness routine with this woody, earthy blend of orange, cedarwood, and sage, which offer a blissful moment of calm every time you wash your hands.

<h2>Ugg Fluff Yeah Slide<br></h2><br>During quarantine, you've likely been spending lots of time around the house. If you haven't already, upgrade your stay-at-home setup with a pair of these fluffy-luxe Ugg slippers.<br><br><strong>Ugg</strong> Fluff Yeah Slide, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zappos.com%2Fp%2Fugg-fluff-yeah-slide-chestnut%2Fproduct%2F9076496%2Fcolor%2F278" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Zappos" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Zappos</a>

During quarantine, you've likely been spending lots of time around the house. If you haven't already, upgrade your stay-at-home setup with a pair of these fluffy-luxe Ugg slippers.

<h3><h2>Then I Met You The Cleansing Duo</h2></h3><br>Love skin care? Behold, a double-cleansing duo to soothe, revitalize, nourish, and purify skin in need of a pick me up. <br><br><strong>Then I Met You</strong> The Cleansing Duo, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fsokoglam.com%2Fcollections%2Fthen-i-met-you%2Fproducts%2Fthen-i-met-you-the-cleansing-duo" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Soko Glam" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Soko Glam</a>

Love skin care? Behold, a double-cleansing duo to soothe, revitalize, nourish, and purify skin in need of a pick me up.

<h3><strong><h2>Spark Balance Matches</h2></strong></h3><br>This pocket-sized box offers 50 mindful moment ideas we can all appreciate right now. Each of the 50 faux matchsticks contains an uplifting prompt intended to encourage daily practices of self-care. <br><br><strong>Chronicle Books</strong> Spark Balance: 50 Ways to Be Present and Find Focus, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3c1gd3u" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a>

This pocket-sized box offers 50 mindful moment ideas we can all appreciate right now. Each of the 50 faux matchsticks contains an uplifting prompt intended to encourage daily practices of self-care.

<h2>Herb Essntls Scented Candle<br></h2><br>Self-care is the <em>best</em> care, especially when it's low maintenance. Give yourself the gift of warm and cleansing aromatics. This candle emanates notes of patchouli, dry amber, bergamot, and hemp flower to help you unwind at home. Plus, it's a plenty chic decor accent, even when it's <em>not</em> lit. <br><br><strong>Herb Essntls</strong> Scented Candle, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.revolve.com%2Fherb-essntls-scented-candle%2Fdp%2FHESS-WU2%2F%3F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Revolve" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Revolve</a>

Self-care is the best care, especially when it's low maintenance. Give yourself the gift of warm and cleansing aromatics. This candle emanates notes of patchouli, dry amber, bergamot, and hemp flower to help you unwind at home. Plus, it's a plenty chic decor accent, even when it's not lit.

<h3><h2>Vitruvi Essential Oil Diffuser<br></h2></h3> <br>Build your own little at-home oasis with a cool and compact device to diffuse your favorite essential oils for a serene space. <br><br><strong>Vitruvi</strong> Stone Diffuser, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fvitruvi.com%2Fproducts%2Fessential-oil-diffuser-terracotta" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Vitruvi" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Vitruvi</a>

Build your own little at-home oasis with a cool and compact device to diffuse your favorite essential oils for a serene space.

<h3><strong><h2>Scalp Massager</h2></strong></h3><br>Don't overlook the gift of a DIY head massage — especially one that can be coupled with other soothing bath activities. This top-rated, under-$10 buy is crafted with an ergonomic and waterproof design that does everything from help shampoo hair to relax scalp muscles and reduce stress. <br><br><strong>Maxsoft</strong> Scalp Massager Brush, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/2Oz7bzf" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a>

Don't overlook the gift of a DIY head massage — especially one that can be coupled with other soothing bath activities. This top-rated, under-$10 buy is crafted with an ergonomic and waterproof design that does everything from help shampoo hair to relax scalp muscles and reduce stress.

<h3><h2>Hilma af Klint “The Ten Largest, No. 08, Group IV” Art Print<br></h2></h3><br>One of the most beautiful things about art is its creative power to lift spirits and inspire positivity. The calming imagery of this floral bouquet packs the same emotional punch as the real thing — with the added bonus of lasting for a much longer period of time. <br><br><strong>Hilma af Klint</strong> "The Ten Largest, No. 08, Group IV" Art Print, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fsociety6.com%2Fproduct%2Fhilma-af-klint-the-ten-largest-no-08-adulthood-group-iv_print" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Society6" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Society6</a>

One of the most beautiful things about art is its creative power to lift spirits and inspire positivity. The calming imagery of this floral bouquet packs the same emotional punch as the real thing — with the added bonus of lasting for a much longer period of time.

<h3><h2>Healist Calm Infused Patch</h2></h3><br>These transdermal patches are infused with a soothing blend of organically farmed broad-spectrum hemp extract, Ashwagandha Extract, Rhodiola Rosea Extract, and L-Theanine to promote a sense of calm. <br><br><strong>Healist</strong> Calm Infused Patch (4-Pack), $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fhealistnaturals.com%2Fcollections%2Fshop%2Fproducts%2Fcbd-patch-for-stress" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Healist" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Healist</a>

These transdermal patches are infused with a soothing blend of organically farmed broad-spectrum hemp extract, Ashwagandha Extract, Rhodiola Rosea Extract, and L-Theanine to promote a sense of calm.

<h3><strong><h2>Headache Hat</h2></strong></h3><br>Instead of a standard sleep mask, go even deeper down the wellness rabbit hole and opt for a headache hat —this top-rated, U.S.-crafted headpiece provides soothing compression and tension relief. <br><br><strong>Headache Hat</strong> The Original Headache Hat, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3baa1oc" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a>

Instead of a standard sleep mask, go even deeper down the wellness rabbit hole and opt for a headache hat —this top-rated, U.S.-crafted headpiece provides soothing compression and tension relief.

<h3><strong><h2>Heart Shakra Crystal Stone Set</h2></strong></h3><br>This set of four crystals is specially curated to foster growth, healing, and reflection of the Heart Chakra for the most special of recipients. <br><br><strong>HoodooCrystals</strong> Heart Chakra 4 Piece Crystal Box Set, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1149599252%2Fheart-chakra-4-piece-crystal-box-set-o" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Etsy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Etsy</a>

This set of four crystals is specially curated to foster growth, healing, and reflection of the Heart Chakra for the most special of recipients.

<h2>Lululemon Carry Onwards Yoga Mat<br></h2><br>Take your self-care yoga practice on the go with this foldable, super-soft mat — which you can also use at home, obvi.<br><br><strong>Lululemon</strong> Carry Onwards Mat Travel, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.lululemon.com%2Fp%2Fyoga-accessories%2FCarry-Onwards-Mat-FSC%2F_%2Fprod9600665" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lululemon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lululemon</a>

Take your self-care yoga practice on the go with this foldable, super-soft mat — which you can also use at home, obvi.

<h3><h2>Herbivore Coco Rose Exfoliating Body Scrub<br></h2></h3><br>Herbivore's body scrub is specially formulated to exfoliate, moisturize, and glow-up the body and spirit.<br><br><strong>Herbivore Botanicals</strong> Coco Rose Body Polish, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fcredobeauty.com%2Fproducts%2Fcoco-rose-body-polish" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Credo" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Credo</a>

Herbivore's body scrub is specially formulated to exfoliate, moisturize, and glow-up the body and spirit.

<h3><strong><h2>Meditation Cushion</h2></strong></h3><br>This little crafted pillow is a top-rated essential for anyone looking to step up your mindful <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-us/best-meditation-app" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:meditation practice" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">meditation practice</a>.<br><br><strong>Avocado</strong> Organic Yoga Meditation Pillow, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.avocadogreenmattress.com%2Fproducts%2Forganic-yoga-pillow" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Avocado" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Avocado</a>

This little crafted pillow is a top-rated essential for anyone looking to step up your mindful meditation practice.

<h3><strong><h2>The Dream Patch</h2></strong></h3><br>This special transdermal-patch pack is enriched with an herb blend of melatonin, valerian root, and hops that help promote deeper dreamier slumbers. <br><br><strong>The Good Patch</strong> Plant-Based Dream Patch (4 piece), $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dermstore.com%2Fproduct_PlantBased%2BDream%2BPatch_78413.htm" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:DermStore" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">DermStore</a>

This special transdermal-patch pack is enriched with an herb blend of melatonin, valerian root, and hops that help promote deeper dreamier slumbers.

<h3><strong><a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/557429084/loved-wellness-candle-8oz-boxed-glass" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Loved Wellness Candle" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Loved Wellness Candle</a></strong></h3><br>This handcrafted wellness candle uses its infused blend of fresh mint, pure beeswax, organic coconut oil, therapeutic-grade pure essential oils, and natural rose-quartz crystals to cultivate positive, renewed, and compassionate vibes when lit. <br><br><strong>BeeLuciaWellness</strong> Loved Wellness Candle®, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F557429084%2Floved-wellness-candle-8oz-boxed-glass" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Etsy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Etsy</a>

This handcrafted wellness candle uses its infused blend of fresh mint, pure beeswax, organic coconut oil, therapeutic-grade pure essential oils, and natural rose-quartz crystals to cultivate positive, renewed, and compassionate vibes when lit.

<h3><strong><a href="https://amzn.to/2E3bv4k" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Compress Face Mask" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Compress Face Mask</a></strong></h3><br>A top-rated and Amazon's Choice buy, this therapeutic face mask can be heated or chilled to alleviate everything from facial puffiness to pain and headaches.<br><br><strong>PerfecCore</strong> Compress Face Mask, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/2E3bv4k" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a>

A top-rated and Amazon's Choice buy, this therapeutic face mask can be heated or chilled to alleviate everything from facial puffiness to pain and headaches.

