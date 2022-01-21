These Self-Care Gifts Are Exactly What You Need Right Now

The act of self-care varies from person to person. However you choose to practice this lifestyle concept, taking the time to stop and show yourself some love is necessary, whether that’s through mental-health mindfulness, journaling, body care, or even some soothing tea. While this practice gets a lot of hype around Valentine's day, we all know that it’s important to periodically pamper yourself on a year-round basis — so we created a gift guide that you can use for yourself or a loved one.



Ahead, you’ll find a curated collection of our favorite self-care essentials that offers something for everyone. Think essential oil diffusers, healing crystals, meaningful jewelry, soft-as-a-cloud slippers, well-being hand soap (it’s a thing!), and more gifts that rank high on the TLC scale. Shop on to get in the true treat-yourself spirit by getting or giving some care in the form of the 34 gifts ahead.



Eberjey Sleep Chic Knit Pajama Set



These festive PJs are cute and cozy loungewear attire that you'll want to wear 24/7.



Eberjey 'Sleep Chic' Knit Pajamas, $, available at Nordstrom

Standard Dose Bath Kit

With cold winter days in full force, it's time to treat your body with extra love using this Standard Dose kit that includes CBD bath salts, a gentle body wash, and nourishing bath drops.



Standard Dose Bath Kit, $, available at Standard Dose

Nap Loungewear Baggy Tunic Hoodie



Any lucky giftee will delight in getting all wrapped up inside the softest (and most stylish) of fleecy snuggles.



Nap Loungewear Baggy Tunic Hoodie, $, available at Nap Loungewear

The Sill Snake Plant

Sometimes self-care is best practiced in caring for a small green friend, like a sturdy snake plant.



The Sill Snake Plant Laurentii, $, available at The Sill

Classic Turkish Cotton Robe

Get 5-star-hotel-at-home vibes with this snuggly robe crafted from cozy and luxurious 100% Turkish cotton.



Parachute Home Classic Turkish Cotton Robe, $, available at Parachute Home

Sleep Dharma Pillow Mist

If CBD sleep gummies or weighted blankets aren't your thing, try out this botanical mist to help lull you to dreamland with a comforting blend of vetiver, chamomile, and clary sage.



Mauli Rituals Sleep Dharma Pillow Mist, $, available at Standard Dose

lululemon x Saje The Recovery Kit



Press pause on grueling work schedules and workouts with this me time-focused set containing Saje's fan-fave aromatherapy roll-on, bath salts, and body butter. Bonus: Knead through knots and tired muscles with the beautifully-crafted wooden massager.



Lululemon lululemon x Saje The Recovery Kit, $, available at Lululemon

David’s Tea Feel-Good Teas Sampler

Enjoy a hot cup of happiness with this collection of twelve loose-leaf blends designed to help you relax, digest, and detox.



DavidsTea Feel Good Faves 12 Tea Sampler, $, available at DavidsTea

Wolf Circus Swirl Heart Drop Earrings

Yes, a meaningful piece of jewelry can count as self-care — especially when it represents the love you have for yourself.



Wolf Circus Swirl Heart Drop Earrings, $, available at Nordstrom

Brooklinen Heathered Cashmere Core Sheet Set

A strong case can be made for sleep as the ultimate kind of self-care. Investing in a luxe, deliciously soft bedding seems like the right way to do just that, no?



Brooklinen Heathered Cashmere Core Sheet Set, $, available at Brooklinen

Casper Glow Light

Create a warm, relaxing ambiance in your home with the help of these self-dimming soft lamps which help coax you into your best night's sleep yet. (You can even control the light's setting via your phone!)



Casper The Glow Light, $, available at Casper

The Self-Care Cookbook



In addition to being delicious, food can be a form of mindfulness in and of itself. The recipes in this tome offer easy, affordable, and healthy meals to help you live your best life.



Gemma Ogston The Self-Care Cookbook, $, available at Free People

Comrad Knee-High Compression Socks

With 2022 hopefully bringing a bonafide return to safe travels, keep your legs feeling supported and energized in-flight with a pair of compression socks.



Comrad Knee-High Compression Socks, $, available at Comrad

The Self-Care Planner

Make 2022 your year with a mindful planner practice. This empowering planner is designed to be your personal tool kit for releasing feelings of gratitude, anxiety, and everything in between.



Anthropologie The Self-Care Spiral Planner, $, available at Anthropologie

Urban Outfitters Amped Fleece Boo Pillow

Imagine it: Curling up with this fluffy body pillow with a good book (or Instagram scroll), with a candle lit nearby and your favorite playlist in the background. Bliss.



Urban Outfitters Amped Fleece Boo Pillow, $, available at Urban Outfitters

The Tub Kit

A luxurious, long-lasting bath has long been one of the best ways to indulge in some self-love. Enjoy a blissful bain with a kit that features nourishing soaking salts and Maude’s signature coconut milk bath elixir.



Maude The Tub Kit, $, available at Maude

Aesop Callippus Aromatique Candle



Channel woody, earthy forest vibes indoors with a beautifully-crafted candle that will transform any living room into the ultimate realm of relaxation.



Aesop Callippus Aromatique Candle, $, available at Aesop

Ouai Chill Pills Bath Bombs



Channel ultra-relaxing energy with these calming bath bombs crafted with hemp, jojoba, and safflower seed oils and gently fragranced with jasmine and rose.



Ouai Chill Pills Bath Bombs, $, available at Ulta Beauty

Skin Gym Ice Roller

You can quite literally chill out with this ice roller from Skin Gym — it must be stored in the freezer in order to be effective. The beauty tool was designed to fight puffiness, swelling, and the look of fatigue; and provides a mini pick-me-up with each use.



Skin Gym Skin Gym Ice Roller, $, available at Free People

Grown Alchemist Hand Wash



Upgrade your wellness routine with this woody, earthy blend of orange, cedarwood, and sage, which offer a blissful moment of calm every time you wash your hands.



Grown Alchemist Hand Wash, 500ml, $, available at Net-A-Porter

Ugg Fluff Yeah Slide



During quarantine, you've likely been spending lots of time around the house. If you haven't already, upgrade your stay-at-home setup with a pair of these fluffy-luxe Ugg slippers.



Ugg Fluff Yeah Slide, $, available at Zappos

Then I Met You The Cleansing Duo

Love skin care? Behold, a double-cleansing duo to soothe, revitalize, nourish, and purify skin in need of a pick me up.



Then I Met You The Cleansing Duo, $, available at Soko Glam

Spark Balance Matches

This pocket-sized box offers 50 mindful moment ideas we can all appreciate right now. Each of the 50 faux matchsticks contains an uplifting prompt intended to encourage daily practices of self-care.



Chronicle Books Spark Balance: 50 Ways to Be Present and Find Focus, $, available at Amazon

Herb Essntls Scented Candle



Self-care is the best care, especially when it's low maintenance. Give yourself the gift of warm and cleansing aromatics. This candle emanates notes of patchouli, dry amber, bergamot, and hemp flower to help you unwind at home. Plus, it's a plenty chic decor accent, even when it's not lit.



Herb Essntls Scented Candle, $, available at Revolve

Vitruvi Essential Oil Diffuser



Build your own little at-home oasis with a cool and compact device to diffuse your favorite essential oils for a serene space.



Vitruvi Stone Diffuser, $, available at Vitruvi

Scalp Massager

Don't overlook the gift of a DIY head massage — especially one that can be coupled with other soothing bath activities. This top-rated, under-$10 buy is crafted with an ergonomic and waterproof design that does everything from help shampoo hair to relax scalp muscles and reduce stress.



Maxsoft Scalp Massager Brush, $, available at Amazon

Hilma af Klint “The Ten Largest, No. 08, Group IV” Art Print



One of the most beautiful things about art is its creative power to lift spirits and inspire positivity. The calming imagery of this floral bouquet packs the same emotional punch as the real thing — with the added bonus of lasting for a much longer period of time.



Hilma af Klint "The Ten Largest, No. 08, Group IV" Art Print, $, available at Society6

Healist Calm Infused Patch

These transdermal patches are infused with a soothing blend of organically farmed broad-spectrum hemp extract, Ashwagandha Extract, Rhodiola Rosea Extract, and L-Theanine to promote a sense of calm.



Healist Calm Infused Patch (4-Pack), $, available at Healist

Headache Hat

Instead of a standard sleep mask, go even deeper down the wellness rabbit hole and opt for a headache hat —this top-rated, U.S.-crafted headpiece provides soothing compression and tension relief.



Headache Hat The Original Headache Hat, $, available at Amazon

Heart Shakra Crystal Stone Set

This set of four crystals is specially curated to foster growth, healing, and reflection of the Heart Chakra for the most special of recipients.



HoodooCrystals Heart Chakra 4 Piece Crystal Box Set, $, available at Etsy

Lululemon Carry Onwards Yoga Mat



Take your self-care yoga practice on the go with this foldable, super-soft mat — which you can also use at home, obvi.



Lululemon Carry Onwards Mat Travel, $, available at Lululemon

Herbivore Coco Rose Exfoliating Body Scrub



Herbivore's body scrub is specially formulated to exfoliate, moisturize, and glow-up the body and spirit.



Herbivore Botanicals Coco Rose Body Polish, $, available at Credo

Meditation Cushion

This little crafted pillow is a top-rated essential for anyone looking to step up your mindful meditation practice.



Avocado Organic Yoga Meditation Pillow, $, available at Avocado

The Dream Patch

This special transdermal-patch pack is enriched with an herb blend of melatonin, valerian root, and hops that help promote deeper dreamier slumbers.



The Good Patch Plant-Based Dream Patch (4 piece), $, available at DermStore

Loved Wellness Candle

This handcrafted wellness candle uses its infused blend of fresh mint, pure beeswax, organic coconut oil, therapeutic-grade pure essential oils, and natural rose-quartz crystals to cultivate positive, renewed, and compassionate vibes when lit.



BeeLuciaWellness Loved Wellness Candle®, $, available at Etsy

Compress Face Mask

A top-rated and Amazon's Choice buy, this therapeutic face mask can be heated or chilled to alleviate everything from facial puffiness to pain and headaches.



PerfecCore Compress Face Mask, $, available at Amazon

