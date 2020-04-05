How to self-isolate when you don't live alone

People arriving on the Island from anywhere outside the province are being ordered to self-isolate for 14 days, but that can be a big challenge for people who don't live alone.

In a news release Thursday, chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison re-emphasized the importance of self-isolation orders to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Here are some tips.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

First of all, be mindful of the rules. You are restricted to your own property if you are under a self-isolation order. If you live in an apartment, you can go outside if you stay on the apartment property.

You can't leave your property for any reason. Not to get groceries, not to get toilet paper. Breaking the self-isolation order can bring a $1,000 fine.

Karin Larsen/CBC

Second, be mindful of why you are being asked to self-isolate.

The idea is you may be infected with the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The rules are in place so that you don't infect anyone else.

Self-isolation should start from the moment you arrive on the Island. If you arrive by plane, have a vehicle left for you so you can drive home alone. The interior of the vehicle should be cleaned before anyone else uses it.

Plan ahead. Rooms should be set aside for use by you alone — a bedroom and a bathroom — and you should stick to them. Stay out of the kitchen. It is too easy for the virus to spread there. Someone should prepare food for you and leave it at your door.

Observe physical distancing with others in the house, keeping at least two metres away. If you want to go out for a breath of fresh air, warn people to clear a path for you.

You can visit with other people in the house by talking through the door, by video chat, and communicate by text.

Spaces you pass through should be cleaned regularly, particularly any door handles or anything else you might touch.

It is still important to wash your hands regularly, and especially if you are leaving your designated rooms.

Story continues

Morrison said if there is not sufficient space in the house to ensure the separation of the quarantined person from others, the entire household should self-isolate.

COVID-19: What you need to know

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Common symptoms include:

Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness.

But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.

Health Canada has built a self-assessment tool.

What should I do if I feel sick?

Isolate yourself and call 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. A health professional at 811 will give you advice and instructions.

How can I protect myself?

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Clean regularly touched surfaces regularly.

More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

More COVID-19 stories from CBC P.E.I.