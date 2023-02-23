Self-Employment is on the Rise and Liberty is Ready to Provide Support

More Australians are choosing self-employment, and Liberty is supporting them to secure the funds they need to help build successful businesses.

Liberty Business Loans

Liberty Business Loans

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A rising number of people are switching jobs and industries, moving from traditional to non-traditional roles, and even starting their own businesses.

According to the Australian Banking Association (ABA) 2022 SME Lending Report, the number of self-employed people rose 10% to 1.55 million in the year to June 2022. In the same period, the number of Australian small businesses also grew 3%. The ABA also found that of those SMEs intending to secure added business finance, the main purpose was for cashflow or working capital.

As a leading lender, Liberty has long demonstrated a strong commitment to supporting business borrowers with all kinds of financial circumstances.

According to Head of Communications Kate Jenkinson, Liberty's flexible business solutions cater to the unique needs and circumstances of business owners.

"At Liberty, we believe personal work and lifestyle choices do not have to limit your financial options," Ms Jenkinson said. "Our business solutions offer flexible ways for self-employed borrowers to verify their income levels and access the funds they need."

Non-bank lenders like Liberty offer business loans that can provide more opportunities for small businesses of all sizes - from lines of credit to secured and non-mortgage-backed options. With a range of free-thinking business loans on offer, Liberty is ready to help owners take their business to the next level.

By taking a tailored and free-thinking approach to the credit assessment process, Liberty can help more Australian businesses to secure business loans. In an economic landscape complicated by inflation and changing interest rates, business owners are increasingly in need of flexible support. Thanks to specialist credit assessment practices, Liberty can also help those with lower credit scores to find a business loan to support their growth plans.

Story continues

Whether in need of financial support or a cash flow boost to take a business to new heights, Liberty is committed to helping Australian businesses thrive.

Approved applicants only. Lending criteria apply. Fees and charges are payable. Liberty Financial Pty Ltd ACN 077 248 983 and Secure Funding Pty Ltd ABN 25 081 982 872 Australian Credit Licence 388133, together trading as Liberty Financial.

Contact Information:

Kate Jenkinson

Head of Communications

mediaenquiries@liberty.com.au

+61 3 8635 8888



Related Images













Image 1: Liberty Business Loans





Liberty Business Loans









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment



