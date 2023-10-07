Self-defence course attracts moms, aunts

Thunder Bay, Ont. — A fall self-defence course for Indigenous teen girls and women has filled up quickly, suggesting Thunder Bay women of aboriginal descent who frequent the city are fed up with being targeted by aggressive men, one of the organizers says. “A lot of participants are mothers and aunts who want a different world (for the upcoming generation of Indigenous women),” Thunder Bay-based veteran martial-arts expert Matthew Richer, who is teaching the course, said Friday. The five-week, Ogichidaa Kwe (warrior woman) course is being co-sponsored by the Thunder Bay-based Ontario Native Women’s Association and the Toronto-area Indigenous Sport & Wellness agency. Richer, a black-belt holder who has been involved in martial-arts training for over four decades, said a good portion of the course’s 25 participants are from Fort William First Nation. Though the first course is already full, another five-week event is being planned, Richer said. It’s been well documented that violent assaults against Canadian Indigenous women, including those of a domestic nature, are disproportionately higher compared to their non-aboriginal counterparts. Richer said his course begins by emphasizing basic concepts like establishing boundaries for personal space, and developing a sense of self-confidence. “Things like how do I stand, where do I put my hands,” Richer said. “And by saying things like, ‘You’re close enough — I can hear you from where you are.’” Engaging in physical contact with an unwanted person should only be a last resort, Richer said. That said, Richer says he expects to hear from women who have been previously assaulted and would like to learn how they can defend themselves in a similar situation. Included in the instruction is “escapes from common attacks” and “defending yourself on the ground.” The course is being offered free of charge. Anyone interested can contact Richer by email at mricher@onwa.ca.

CARL CLUTCHEY, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER, The Chronicle-Journal