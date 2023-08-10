Selena Gomez's Unexpectedly Sexy Transitional Style Will Be Everywhere This Fall

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Fall, is that you? No, not quite yet, but it seems everyone is already gearing up for the chilly season ahead. I’ve started seeing pumpkin spice-everything, Halloween decorations, and even people indulging in caramel apples. Collectively, I think we all can improve on living in the present (myself included, something I really am working on), but in some instances, it’s okay to think ahead, because, well, being prepared is key. Fashion is one of those instances.

Fall fashion is a category that I simply cannot get enough of. It’s cozy! It’s autumnal! It’s all about layers! There’s just more room to play and experiment with colors, textures, and mixing and matching of pieces. That said, I do love a style staple that transcends seasons, aka, something I can just as easily wear in the summer as I can in the fall. As it turns out, Selena Gomez herself just reminded me about the no. 1 “It” item that should be at the top of everyone’s summer-to-fall fashion list: a denim midi skirt.

Gomez took to her Instagram to show off her fire ‘fit, which consisted of a printed plunging halter-neck corset (okay, Selena!!) with a slightly more low-key piece — that aforementioned denim midi skirt. It had a light-wash that felt very of-the-moment, plus an asymmetrical front slit that showed off just the right amount of leg and, of course, those shoes, too: white pointed-toe heels. All in all, her look felt rebellious yet classy at the same time, which isn’t a combo we see that often, but one I’m totally here for.

Think of a denim midi skirt like a trusty pair of jeans that reads a bit more, well, feminine. Just like a good ol’ pair of blues, a jean skirt like Gomez’s can and should be the centerpiece of your wardrobe for the simple fact that it’s highly versatile. Seriously, you can pair it with everything you have in your closet. Start with the skirt as the base and build up from there — if you want something casual, a classic white tee and sneakers will do the trick, but if you want something sexy and daring, follow the singer’s lead and throw in a plunging corset and heels.

The best part about the denim midi is that it also transitions into fall with ease. Simply make your styling choices a bit more cozy; go with a sweater instead of a tee and high-knee suede boots instead of sneakers for an autumnal look that’ll get you all the compliments.

If you want the laid back nature of blues mixed with the femininity of a skirt, then the denim midi is for you. I see big things for it in the coming months, so get yours now and enjoy wearing it for the foreseeable future.

Sorry denim mini, I think the denim midi has you beat. Shop more of our favorite styles, below.

